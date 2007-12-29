0 1
Sheffield United0
Palace1
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
West Bromwich Albion
46
23
12
11
88
55
+33
81
2
Stoke City
46
21
16
9
69
55
+14
79
3
Hull City
46
21
12
13
65
47
+18
75
4
Bristol City
46
20
14
12
54
53
+1
74
5
Crystal Palace
46
18
17
11
58
42
+16
71
6
Watford
46
18
16
12
62
56
+6
70
7
Wolverhampton Wanderers
46
18
16
12
53
48
+5
70
8
Ipswich Town
46
18
15
13
65
56
+9
69
9
Sheffield United
46
17
15
14
56
51
+5
66
10
Plymouth Argyle
46
17
13
16
60
50
+10
64
11
Charlton Athletic
46
17
13
16
63
58
+5
64
12
Cardiff City
46
16
16
14
59
55
+4
64
13
Burnley
46
16
14
16
60
67
-7
62
14
Queens Park Rangers
46
14
16
16
60
66
-6
58
15
Preston North End
46
15
11
20
50
56
-6
56
16
Sheffield Wednesday
46
14
13
19
54
55
-1
55
17
Norwich City
46
15
10
21
49
59
-10
55
18
Barnsley
46
14
13
19
52
65
-13
55
19
Blackpool
46
12
18
16
59
64
-5
54
20
Southampton
46
13
15
18
56
72
-16
54
21
Coventry City
46
14
11
21
52
64
-12
53
22
Leicester City
46
12
16
18
42
45
-3
52
23
Scunthorpe United
46
11
13
22
46
69
-23
46
24
Colchester United
46
7
17
22
62
86
-24
38
