      vs

      0 2

      Palace0
      2
      Wright-Phillips50'
      Tévez71'

      League CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      87'

      Substitution

      team logo
      Carlos
      Tévez(32)
      off
      Nigel
      de Jong(34)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      team logo
      Victor
      Moses(11)
      off
      Nick
      Carle(10)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      team logo
      Robinho(10)
      off
      Craig
      Bellamy(39)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      team logo
      Darren
      Ambrose(7)
      off
      (29)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      team logo
      (16)
      off
      Sean
      Scannell(14)
      on
      71'

      Goal

      team logo
      Goal!
      team logo
      Carlos
      Tévez(32)
      50'

      Goal

      team logo
      Goal!
      team logo
      Shaun
      Wright-Phillips(8)
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Richards(2)

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      3
      Clint Hill
      DF
      5
      Paddy McCarthy
      DF
      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      6
      José Fonte
      DF
      33
      Alassane N'Diaye
      MF
      11
      Victor Moses
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      4
      Shaun Derry
      MF
      7
      Darren Ambrose
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      8
      Neil Danns
      MF
      16
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      10
      Nick Carle
      substitution icon80'
      12
      Darryl Flahavan
      14
      Sean Scannell
      substitution icon72'
      17
      Matt Lawrence
      19
      Alan Lee
      20
      Danny Butterfield
      29
      substitution icon72'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Shay Given
      GK
      28
      Kolo Touré
      DF
      2
      Micah Richards
      DF
      10'
      3
      Wayne Bridge
      DF
      19
      Joleon Lescott
      DF
      8
      Shaun Wright-Phillips
      MF
      50'
      18
      Gareth Barry
      MF
      7
      Stephen Ireland
      MF
      25
      Emmanuel Adebayor
      S
      32
      Carlos Tévez
      S
      71'
      substitution icon87'
      10
      Robinho
      S
      substitution icon73'

      Substitutes

      4
      Nedum Onuoha
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      12
      Stuart Taylor
      17
      Martin Petrov
      34
      Nigel de Jong
      substitution icon87'
      39
      Craig Bellamy
      substitution icon73'
      40
      Vladimir Weiss

      Team stats

      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      17
      16
      Shots on target
      8
      7
      Corners
      4
      10
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
      2-1
      5-1
      2-0

