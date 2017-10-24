Report: Bristol City 4-1 Crystal Palace
Bristol C 4 Palace 1
Bristol C4
Djuric39'
Bryan60'
O'Dowda66'
Palace1
Sako21'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Bristol City 4, Crystal Palace 1.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Steele.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
86'
free kick won
Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
84'
free kick won
Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Levi
Lumeka(32)on
83'
free kick won
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Milan
Djuric(22)off
Tyreeq
Bakinson(30)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
80'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aden Flint.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
72'
free kick won
Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
free kick won
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Bristol City Goal
Goal!
Callum
O'Dowda(11)
Goal! Bristol City 4, Crystal Palace 1. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
66'
free kick won
Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Eros
Pisano(2)off
Jamie
Paterson(20)on
64'
Substitution
Sullay
Kaikai(25)off
Pape
Souaré(23)on
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eros Pisano.
60'
Bristol City Goal
Goal!
Joe
Bryan(3)
Goal! Bristol City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
57'
Substitution
Chung-yong
Lee(14)off
Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun
Ladapo(19)on
56'
free kick won
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
53'
free kick won
Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
free kick won
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bristol City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
free kick won
Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
39'
Bristol City Goal
Goal!
Milan
Djuric(22)
Goal! Bristol City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
37'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
goal
Goal! Bristol City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
31'
Substitution
Famara
Diedhiou(9)off
Milan
Djuric(22)on
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
27'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
23'
free kick won
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Bakary
Sako(26)
Goal! Bristol City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
20'
free kick won
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12'
free kick won
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
9'
free kick won
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
free kick won
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
post
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
6'
free kick won
Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
free kick won
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
free kick won
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
1'
free kick won
Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
14
Lee Chung-yong
MF
57'
Substitutes
19
Freddie Ladapo
57'
Starting lineup
15
Luke Steele
GK
23
Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson
DF
4
Aden Flint
DF
5
Bailey Wright
DF
2
Eros Pisano
DF
65'
3
Joe Bryan
MF
60'
21
Marlon Pack
MF
8
Josh Brownhill
MF
11
Callum O'Dowda
MF
66'
10
Matty Taylor
S
9
Famara Diedhiou
S
31'
Substitutes
1
Frank Fielding
19
Niclas Eliasson
20
Jamie Paterson
65'
22
Milan Djuric
31'
39'
80'
25
Lloyd Kelly
26
Zak Vyner
30
Tyreeq Bakinson
80'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
6
15
Shots on target
5
7
Corners
0
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
18
7
Offsides
0
0
