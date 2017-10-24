Skip navigation
      Bristol City vs Crystal Palace

      Bristol C 4 Palace 1

      Bristol C4
      Djuric39'
      Bryan60'
      O'Dowda66'
      Palace1
      Sako21'
      Tue 24 Oct 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupAshton Gate

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bristol City 4, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Luke Steele.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      86'

      free kick won

      Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marlon Pack.
      84'

      free kick won

      Aden Flint (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Levi
      Lumeka(32)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Bristol City
      Milan
      Djuric(22)
      off
      Tyreeq
      Bakinson(30)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      80'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aden Flint.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      72'

      free kick won

      Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Bristol City Goal

      Bristol City
      Goal!
      Bristol City
      Callum
      O'Dowda(11)
      Goal! Bristol City 4, Crystal Palace 1. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      66'

      free kick won

      Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Bristol City
      Eros
      Pisano(2)
      off
      Jamie
      Paterson(20)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Sullay
      Kaikai(25)
      off
      Pape
      Souaré(23)
      on
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eros Pisano.
      60'

      Bristol City Goal

      Bristol City
      Goal!
      Bristol City
      Joe
      Bryan(3)
      Goal! Bristol City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chung-yong
      Lee(14)
      off
      Olayinka Fredrick Oladotun
      Ladapo(19)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      53'

      free kick won

      Eros Pisano (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bristol City 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      39'

      Bristol City Goal

      Bristol City
      Goal!
      Bristol City
      Milan
      Djuric(22)
      Goal! Bristol City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Milan Djuric (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      goal

      Goal! Bristol City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Matty Taylor (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      31'

      Substitution

      Bristol City
      Famara
      Diedhiou(9)
      off
      Milan
      Djuric(22)
      on
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      27'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      23'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      Goal! Bristol City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      20'

      free kick won

      Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      9'

      free kick won

      Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      post

      Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
      6'

      free kick won

      Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
      1'

      free kick won

      Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      26
      Bakary Sako
      S
      21'

      Substitutes

      19
      Freddie Ladapo
      substitution icon57'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      23
      Pape Souaré
      substitution icon64'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      30
      Dion Henry
      32
      Levi Lumeka
      substitution icon83'
      35
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      15
      Luke Steele
      GK
      23
      Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson
      DF
      4
      Aden Flint
      DF
      5
      Bailey Wright
      DF
      2
      Eros Pisano
      DF
      substitution icon65'
      3
      Joe Bryan
      MF
      60'
      21
      Marlon Pack
      MF
      8
      Josh Brownhill
      MF
      11
      Callum O'Dowda
      MF
      66'
      10
      Matty Taylor
      S
      9
      Famara Diedhiou
      S
      substitution icon31'

      Substitutes

      1
      Frank Fielding
      19
      Niclas Eliasson
      20
      Jamie Paterson
      substitution icon65'
      22
      Milan Djuric
      substitution icon31'
      39'
      substitution icon80'
      25
      Lloyd Kelly
      26
      Zak Vyner
      30
      Tyreeq Bakinson
      substitution icon80'
      Bristol City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      6
      15
      Shots on target
      5
      7
      Corners
      0
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      18
      7
      Offsides
      0
      0
      ARS
      2-1
      NOR
      SWA
      0-2
      MUN
      BOU
      3-1
      MID
      LEI
      3-1
      LEE
      MCI
      0-0
      WOL

