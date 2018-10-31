Skip navigation
      Middlesbrough vs Crystal Palace

      Boro 1 Palace 0

      Boro1
      Wing45'+3'
      Palace0
      Wed 31 Oct 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupRiverside Stadium

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Friend.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a headed pass.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcus Tavernier.
      85'

      free kick won

      Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      free kick won

      George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Sullay
      Kaikai(25)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing tries a through ball, but Marcus Tavernier is caught offside.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Pape
      Souaré(27)
      off
      Sam
      Woods(35)
      on
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Fletcher.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      73'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. George Saville (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Danny Batth (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Wing.
      66'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Martin
      Braithwaite(10)
      off
      Ashley
      Fletcher(18)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      61'

      free kick won

      George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Jordan
      Hugill(11)
      off
      Rudy
      Gestede(39)
      on
      54'

      free kick won

      Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      46'

      free kick won

      Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      Middlesbrough Goal

      Middlesbrough
      Goal!
      Middlesbrough
      Lewis
      Wing(26)
      Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville following a fast break.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paddy McNair.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross.
      39'

      free kick won

      George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Friend with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth with a headed pass.
      32'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      29'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Sam
      McQueen(14)
      off
      George
      Saville(22)
      on
      24'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
      22'

      free kick won

      Danny Batth (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      11'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam McQueen.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Possession
      37%
      63%
      Total shots
      12
      14
      Shots on target
      2
      4
      Corners
      1
      9
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
