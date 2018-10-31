Debutant Woods: "We Dominated Second Half"
Boro 1 Palace 0
Boro1
Wing45'+3'
Palace0
Report: Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace
Team News: Ayew and Sørloth to Combine Against 'Boro
- 01:37
08:57Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace - 9 Min Highlights
- 01:37
- 08:57Middlesbrough 1-0 Crystal Palace - 9 Min Highlights
- 00:00
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Friend.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a headed pass.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marcus Tavernier.
85'
free kick won
Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
free kick won
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Sullay
Kaikai(25)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Lewis Wing tries a through ball, but Marcus Tavernier is caught offside.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
Substitution
Pape
Souaré(27)off
Sam
Woods(35)on
77'
start delay
Delay in match Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Fletcher.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
73'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. George Saville (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Danny Batth (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Max Meyer.
69'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Wing.
66'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Martin
Braithwaite(10)off
Ashley
Fletcher(18)on
65'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(14)off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)on
65'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
61'
free kick won
George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Substitution
Jordan
Hugill(11)off
Rudy
Gestede(39)on
54'
free kick won
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
51'
free kick won
Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
free kick won
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
46'
free kick won
Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
Middlesbrough Goal
Goal!
Lewis
Wing(26)
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0. Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
45'+1'
free kick won
Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville following a fast break.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paddy McNair.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paddy McNair with a cross.
39'
free kick won
George Saville (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by George Friend with a cross.
36'
free kick won
Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth with a headed pass.
32'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Wing.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
29'
Substitution
Sam
McQueen(14)off
George
Saville(22)on
24'
start delay
Delay in match (Crystal Palace).
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
22'
free kick won
Danny Batth (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Lewis Wing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
11'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam McQueen.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Dimitrios Konstantopoulos
GK
17
Paddy McNair
DF
6
Danny Batth
DF
3
George Friend
DF
4
Daniel Ayala
DF
28
Marcus Tavernier
MF
14
Sam McQueen
MF
29'
7
Grant Leadbitter
MF
26
Lewis Wing
MF
45'+3'
10
Martin Braithwaite
MF
65'
11
Jordan Hugill
S
56'
Substitutes
18
Ashley Fletcher
65'
22
George Saville
29'
25
Nathan Wood
27
Harry Chapman
31
Andy Lonergan
38
Sam Stubbs
39
Rudy Gestede
56'
Team stats
Possession
37%
63%
Total shots
12
14
Shots on target
2
4
Corners
1
9
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
9
Offsides
0
0
WES
1-3
TOT
CHE
3-2
DER
ARS
2-1
BLA
