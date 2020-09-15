Skip navigation
      Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

      Bournemouth 0 Palace 0

      Bournemouth0
      Palace0
      Tue 15 Sep 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupVitality Stadium

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Match Summary

      In summary

      • Jeffrey Schlupp the only starter from the XI that started against Southampton. Eberechi Eze handed first start, plus Nya Kirby and Jarosław Jach awarded their Palace debuts
      • Nya Kirby with Palace’s best chance of the first-half from 20 yards
      • Sam Surridge opener for Bournemouth ruled out for offside
      • HT: 0-0
      • Jordan Ayew, Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend all subbed on in the second-half
      • FT: 0-0 (Bournemouth win on penalties, 11-10)

      Eze Bournemouth Carabao Cup 20-21.jpg

      The opening 20 minutes passed by as you’d expect in a game where the hosts were unable to name seven substitutes and Palace were lining up with 10 changes from the Southampton victory, including two debuts, a first start for Eze and Michy Batshuayi’s first Palace game since his return.

      It was fitting that the only Eagles starter with competitive minutes in his legs for the 2020/21 season, Schlupp, was the one to provide the first moment of intent in the game.

      Jeffrey Schlupp Bournemouth Carabao Cup 20-21.jpg

      Winning the ball back in Bournemouth’s defensive third, Schlupp drove in from the Cherries’ right-back slot towards the box and found Batshuayi. However, the on-loan striker was surrounded and hassled quickly by the hosts’ defence.

      A few fortunate bobbles first found Eze and he in turn found Kirby on the edge of the area, with the debutant shooting on the turn extremely well, forcing Asmir Begovic into a decent save low down to his left.

      The game was almost breaking out into a Sam Woods and Ryan Inniss v Bournemouth corners game, with the centre-back pairing consistently dominating the Cherries’ frontmen whenever they tried to threaten.

      Ryan Inniss Bournemouth Carabao Cup 20-21.jpg

      Eventually, though, all of Sam Surridge and David Brooks’ huffing and puffing came to fruition just after the half-hour mark, when the latter found the former after a driving run and intricate pass through the Eagles’ defensive line. And despite a well-taken curled finish past Wayne Hennessey, Surridge was flagged for offside.

      Palace responded to the scare instantly, again Schlupp driving with purpose down Bournemouth’s right-hand side. Unfortunately, though, the utlity man’s cross had too much on it and wasn’t quite the assist Kirby was anticipating at the back post.

      Jason Tindall’s side started the second-half well, with Brooks and Surridge continuing to link-up well as they probed for a way through the inexperienced yet resolute Palace central pairing.

      Jack Stacey, playing as a right-wing-back for Bournemouth tonight, then tried his own luck in the final third. Firstly, a superb block from Woods prevented Stacey troubling Hennessey and then, a few minutes later, the Cherries defender found space inside Palace’s box and rifled towards Palace’s goal, but found a strong hand from Hennessey.

      Sam Woods Bournemouth Carabao Cup 20-21.jpg

      Roy Hodgson brought on Mamadou Sakho, Jordan Ayew and Andros Townsend at differing periods in the final half an hour, with the fresh legs adding impetus to the south Londoners’ play, with last season’s top scorer going on several mazy runs, whilst Townsend had a decent effort from long-range.

      Jordan Ayew Bournemouth Carabao Cup 20-21.jpg

      It was the Cherries who went closest towards the end with debutant Nnamdi Ofoborh finding himself with a couple of excellent chances in the final few minutes. However, a lack of composure on both occasions meant Palace and Bournemouth headed for a penalty shootout.

      Penalty shootout order

      David Brooks - scored - 1-0

      Luka Milivojević - scored - 1-1

      Sam Surridge - scored - 2-1

      Michy Batshuayi - scored - 2-2

      Philip Billing - scored - 3-2

      Andros Townsend - scored - 3-3

      Lloyd Kelly - scored - 4-3

      Eberechi Eze - scored - 4-4

      Dominic Solanke - scored - 5-4

      Jordan Ayew - scored - 5-5

      Jack Simpson - scored - 6-5 

      Max Meyer - scored - 6-6

      Dan Gosling - scored - 7-6

      Mamadou Sakho - scored - 7-7

      Jefferson Lerma - scored - 8-7 

      Martin Kelly - scored - 8-8

      Nnamdi Ofoborh - scored - 9-8

      Ryan Inniss - scored - 9-9

      Jordan Zemura - scored - 10-9 

      Jarosław Jach - scored - 10-10

      Asmir Begovic - missed - 10-10

      Wayne Hennessey - missed - 10-10

      David Brooks - scored - 11-10

      Luka Milivojević - missed - 11-10

      Palace: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods [Sakho, 60], Inniss, Jach, Kirby [Townsend, 70], Meyer, Milivojević, Eze, Batshuayi, Schlupp [Ayew, 60]

      Subs not used: Henderson, Mitchell, McCarthy, Pierrick

      Bournemouth: Begovic, Ofoborh, Simpson, Kelly, Stacey [Lerma, 62], Arter [Solanke, 82], Zemura, Lewis Cook [Gosling, 74], Brooks, Billing, Surridge

      Subs not used: Travers, Kilkenny, Anthony

      App banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bournemouth 0(11), Crystal Palace 0(10).
      106'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Bournemouth 0(11), Crystal Palace 0(10).
      106'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      105'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(11), Crystal Palace 0(10). David Brooks (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      104'

      post

      Penalty missed! Still Bournemouth 0(10), Crystal Palace 0(10). Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
      104'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      103'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(10), Crystal Palace 0(10). Jaroslaw Jach (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
      102'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(10), Crystal Palace 0(9). Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      102'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(9), Crystal Palace 0(9). Ryan Inniss (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
      101'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(9), Crystal Palace 0(8). Nnamdi Ofoborh (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      101'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(8), Crystal Palace 0(8). Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      100'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(8), Crystal Palace 0(7). Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      99'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(7), Crystal Palace 0(7). Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      99'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(7), Crystal Palace 0(6). Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      98'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(6), Crystal Palace 0(6). Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      97'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(6), Crystal Palace 0(5). Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      97'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(5), Crystal Palace 0(5). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      96'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(5), Crystal Palace 0(4). Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      95'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(4), Crystal Palace 0(4). Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      94'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(4), Crystal Palace 0(3). Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      94'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(3). Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      93'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(3), Crystal Palace 0(2). Philip Billing (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      92'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(2), Crystal Palace 0(2). Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      92'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(2), Crystal Palace 0(1). Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      91'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(1), Crystal Palace 0(1). Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      90'

      penalty goal

      Goal! Bournemouth 0(1), Crystal Palace 0. David Brooks (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nnamdi Ofoborh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lloyd Kelly with a cross.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nnamdi Ofoborh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Brooks.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
      83'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Harry
      Arter(18)
      off
      Dominic
      Solanke(9)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Brooks.
      79'

      free kick won

      Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nnamdi Ofoborh.
      76'

      free kick won

      Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Lewis
      Cook(16)
      off
      Dan
      Gosling(4)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nya
      Kirby(37)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Inniss.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      62'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jack Stacey
      Jack
      Stacey(17)
      off
      Jefferson Lerma
      Jefferson
      Lerma(8)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Sam
      Woods(35)
      off
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      on
      60'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      58'

      free kick won

      Ryan Inniss (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks.
      58'

      free kick won

      Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      54'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philip Billing.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jaroslaw Jach.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Stacey.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      46'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Surridge following a fast break.
      36'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. David Brooks tries a through ball, but Sam Surridge is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Inniss.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sam Woods.
      26'

      free kick won

      Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Inniss.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jaroslaw Jach.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ryan Inniss.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jack Stacey is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      35
      Sam Woods
      DF
      substitution icon61'
      45
      Ryan Inniss
      DF
      33
      Jaroslaw Jach
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      90'+3'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      37
      Nya Kirby
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      S
      substitution icon60'

      Substitutes

      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon60'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon70'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      substitution icon61'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      22
      James McCarthy
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      40
      Brandon Pierrick

      Starting lineup

      1
      Asmir Begovic
      GK
      33
      Jordan Zemura
      DF
      5
      Lloyd Kelly
      DF
      25
      Jack Simpson
      DF
      17
      Jack Stacey
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      24
      Nnamdi Ofoborh
      DF
      16
      Lewis Cook
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      29
      Philip Billing
      MF
      18
      Harry Arter
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      14
      Sam Surridge
      S
      7
      David Brooks
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Dan Gosling
      substitution icon74'
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      substitution icon62'
      9
      Dominic Solanke
      substitution icon83'
      23
      Mark Travers
      26
      Gavin Kilkenny
      32
      Jaidon Anthony
      Bournemouth

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      17
      4
      Shots on target
      3
      1
      Corners
      10
      2
      Passes completed
      487
      273
      Free kicks
      9
      7
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5557
      Max Meyer
      Max Meyer
      Duels won
      8
      Max Meyer
      Max Meyer
      Crosses
      3
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      Touches
      84
      Jaroslaw Jach
      Jaroslaw Jach
      Tackles
      5
      Jaroslaw Jach
      Jaroslaw Jach
