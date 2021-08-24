Skip navigation
      Watford vs Crystal Palace

      Watford 1 Palace 0

      Watford1
      Fletcher86'
      Palace0
      Tue 24 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupVicarage Road

      Full-Time
      Carabao Cup highlights: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

      Highlights

      Palace TV

      Highlights

      Carabao Cup highlights: Watford 1-0 Crystal Palace

      09:35

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Rose(3)
      Danny Rose (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.
      89'

      free kick won

      Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      Watford Goal

      Watford
      Goal!
      Watford
      Ashley
      Fletcher(17)
      Ashley Fletcher
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      84'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      76'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Ken Sema
      Ken
      Sema(12)
      off
      Tom Cleverley
      Tom
      Cleverley(8)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      72'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      66'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Jeremy Ngakia
      Jeremy
      Ngakia(2)
      off
      Kiko Femenía
      Kiko Femenía(21)
      on
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Sierralta(31)
      Francisco Sierralta (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a set piece situation.
      59'

      free kick won

      Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis following a fast break.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Fletcher (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Francisco Sierralta following a corner.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Francisco Sierralta (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Imran Louza with a cross following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. William Troost-Ekong (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Etebo with a cross.
      50'

      free kick won

      Imran Louza (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Joshua
      King(7)
      off
      Emmanuel Dennis
      Emmanuel
      Dennis(25)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
      44'

      free kick won

      Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Cucho Hernández(29)
      Cucho Hernández (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Foster.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      35'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeremy Ngakia.
      28'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      16'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Ashley Fletcher (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

