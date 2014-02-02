Arsenal 2 Palace 0
Arsenal2
Oxlade-Chamberlain47' 73'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonathan Parr (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
90'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal).
89'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
86'
Yellow Card
Mertesacker(4)
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
84'
Substitution
Olivier
Giroud(12)off
Nicklas
Bendtner(23)on
84'
Substitution
Mesut
Özil(11)off
Kieran
Gibbs(28)on
83'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Marouane
Chamakh(29)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
81'
free kick won
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
75'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
72'
Substitution
Lukas
Podolski(9)off
Tomas
Rosicky(7)on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
68'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
65'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Parr with a cross.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Santi Cazorla.
61'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mikel Arteta.
60'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
56'
Substitution
Cameron
Jerome(30)off
Barry
Bannan(46)on
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Arteta following a corner.
53'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Danny Gabbidon.
52'
free kick won
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
48'
free kick won
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a through ball.
46'
free kick won
Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
free kick won
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Danny Gabbidon.
45'
free kick won
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
42'
Yellow Card
Chamakh(29)
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
42'
free kick won
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
38'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
37'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).
36'
free kick won
Julian Speroni (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
33'
free kick won
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
20'
free kick won
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
12'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
10'
free kick won
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a through ball.
4'
free kick won
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
29
Marouane Chamakh
S
42'
82'
Substitutes
5
Paddy McCarthy
Starting lineup
1
Wojciech Szczesny
GK
3
Bacary Sagna
DF
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
17
Nacho Monreal
DF
4
Per Mertesacker
DF
86'
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
MF
47'
73'
9
Lukas Podolski
MF
72'
19
Santi Cazorla
MF
8
Mikel Arteta
MF
11
Mesut Özil
MF
84'
12
Olivier Giroud
S
84'
Substitutes
7
Tomas Rosicky
72'
21
Lukasz Fabianski
23
Nicklas Bendtner
84'
25
Carl Jenkinson
28
Kieran Gibbs
84'
44
Serge Gnabry
58
Gedion Zelalem
Team stats
Possession
73%
27%
Total shots
11
10
Shots on target
6
2
Corners
6
5
Passes completed
726
204
Free kicks
14
9
Offsides
0
3
