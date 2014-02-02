Skip navigation
      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 2 Palace 0

      Arsenal2
      Oxlade-Chamberlain47' 73'
      Palace0
      Sun 02 Feb 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonathan Parr (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
      90'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal).
      89'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Mertesacker(4)
      Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      84'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      off
      Nicklas
      Bendtner(23)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mesut
      Özil(11)
      off
      Kieran
      Gibbs(28)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marouane
      Chamakh(29)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
      81'

      free kick won

      Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      75'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Lukas
      Podolski(9)
      off
      Tomas
      Rosicky(7)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Parr with a cross.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Santi Cazorla.
      61'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mikel Arteta.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cameron
      Jerome(30)
      off
      Barry
      Bannan(46)
      on
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Arteta following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Danny Gabbidon.
      52'

      free kick won

      Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      48'

      free kick won

      Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a through ball.
      46'

      free kick won

      Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Danny Gabbidon.
      45'

      free kick won

      Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Chamakh(29)
      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      42'

      free kick won

      Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      38'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      37'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).
      36'

      free kick won

      Julian Speroni (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      33'

      free kick won

      Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
      20'

      free kick won

      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Cameron Jerome is caught offside.
      12'

      free kick won

      Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      10'

      free kick won

      Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a through ball.
      4'

      free kick won

      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      68'
      19
      Danny Gabbidon
      DF
      4
      Jonathan Parr
      DF
      7
      Yannick Bolasie
      MF
      8
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      MF
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      30
      Cameron Jerome
      S
      substitution icon56'
      29
      Marouane Chamakh
      S
      42'
      substitution icon82'

      Substitutes

      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      5
      Paddy McCarthy
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon82'
      18
      Aaron Wilbraham
      26
      Wayne Hennessey
      31
      Adlène Guédioura
      46
      Barry Bannan
      substitution icon56'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Wojciech Szczesny
      GK
      3
      Bacary Sagna
      DF
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      17
      Nacho Monreal
      DF
      4
      Per Mertesacker
      DF
      86'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      MF
      47'
      73'
      9
      Lukas Podolski
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      19
      Santi Cazorla
      MF
      8
      Mikel Arteta
      MF
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      7
      Tomas Rosicky
      substitution icon72'
      21
      Lukasz Fabianski
      23
      Nicklas Bendtner
      substitution icon84'
      25
      Carl Jenkinson
      28
      Kieran Gibbs
      substitution icon84'
      44
      Serge Gnabry
      58
      Gedion Zelalem
      Arsenal

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      73%
      27%
      Total shots
      11
      10
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      6
      5
      Passes completed
      726
      204
      Free kicks
      14
      9
      Offsides
      0
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3036
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      Duels won
      10
      Marouane Chamakh
      Marouane Chamakh
      Crosses
      7
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      60
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      6
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      WBA
      1-1
      LIV

