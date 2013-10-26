Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 0 Arsenal 2

      Palace0
      Arsenal2
      Arteta47'
      Giroud87'
      Sat 26 Oct 11:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross following a corner.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
      87'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
      86'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      81'

      free kick won

      Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Barry
      Bannan(46)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Santi Cazorla(19)
      off
      Nacho Monreal(17)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adlène
      Guédioura(31)
      off
      Jimmy
      Kébé(28)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Serge
      Gnabry(44)
      off
      Jack
      Wilshere(10)
      on
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      65'

      Red Card

      Arteta(8)
      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
      65'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jerome
      Thomas(14)
      off
      Yannick
      Bolasie(7)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
      51'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Mikel
      Arteta(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      46'

      penalty won

      Penalty Arsenal. Serge Gnabry draws a foul in the penalty area.
      46'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
      36'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a headed pass.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.
      23'

      free kick won

      Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
      22'

      free kick won

      Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jerome Thomas is caught offside.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
      16'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      8'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mathieu
      Flamini(20)
      off
      Serge
      Gnabry(44)
      on
      7'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      19
      Danny Gabbidon
      DF
      21
      Dean Moxey
      DF
      46
      Barry Bannan
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      31
      Adlène Guédioura
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      8
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      MF
      14
      Jerome Thomas
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      29
      Marouane Chamakh
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      7
      Yannick Bolasie
      substitution icon58'
      12
      Stuart O'Keefe
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon77'
      28
      Jimmy Kébé
      substitution icon72'
      34
      Lewis Price

      Starting lineup

      1
      Wojciech Szczesny
      GK
      3
      Bacary Sagna
      DF
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      28
      Kieran Gibbs
      DF
      4
      Per Mertesacker
      DF
      8
      Mikel Arteta
      MF
      47'
      65'
      20
      Mathieu Flamini
      MF
      substitution icon8'
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      16
      Aaron Ramsey
      MF
      19
      Santi Cazorla
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      87'

      Substitutes

      5
      Thomas Vermaelen
      7
      Tomas Rosicky
      10
      Jack Wilshere
      substitution icon69'
      17
      Nacho Monreal
      substitution icon72'
      21
      Lukasz Fabianski
      23
      Nicklas Bendtner
      44
      Serge Gnabry
      substitution icon8'
      substitution icon69'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      38%
      63%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      4
      3
      Passes completed
      308
      590
      Free kicks
      8
      12
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5669
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Duels won
      10
      Marouane Chamakh
      Marouane Chamakh
      Crosses
      7
      Barry Bannan
      Barry Bannan
      Touches
      81
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Tackles
      4
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      AVL
      0-2
      EVE
      MUN
      3-2
      STO
      NOR
      0-0
      CAR
      LIV
      4-1
      WBA
      SOU
      2-0
      FUL

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      19
      Danny Gabbidon
      DF
      21
      Dean Moxey
      DF
      46
      Barry Bannan
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      31
      Adlène Guédioura
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      8
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      MF
      14
      Jerome Thomas
      MF
      substitution icon58'
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      29
      Marouane Chamakh
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      7
      Yannick Bolasie
      substitution icon58'
      12
      Stuart O'Keefe
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon77'
      28
      Jimmy Kébé
      substitution icon72'
      34
      Lewis Price

      Starting lineup

      1
      Wojciech Szczesny
      GK
      3
      Bacary Sagna
      DF
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      28
      Kieran Gibbs
      DF
      4
      Per Mertesacker
      DF
      8
      Mikel Arteta
      MF
      47'
      65'
      20
      Mathieu Flamini
      MF
      substitution icon8'
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      16
      Aaron Ramsey
      MF
      19
      Santi Cazorla
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      87'

      Substitutes

      5
      Thomas Vermaelen
      7
      Tomas Rosicky
      10
      Jack Wilshere
      substitution icon69'
      17
      Nacho Monreal
      substitution icon72'
      21
      Lukasz Fabianski
      23
      Nicklas Bendtner
      44
      Serge Gnabry
      substitution icon8'
      substitution icon69'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      38%
      63%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      4
      3
      Passes completed
      308
      590
      Free kicks
      8
      12
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5669
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Duels won
      10
      Marouane Chamakh
      Marouane Chamakh
      Crosses
      7
      Barry Bannan
      Barry Bannan
      Touches
      81
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Tackles
      4
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      AVL
      0-2
      EVE
      MUN
      3-2
      STO
      NOR
      0-0
      CAR
      LIV
      4-1
      WBA
      SOU
      2-0
      FUL
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross following a corner.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
      87'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
      86'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      81'

      free kick won

      Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Barry
      Bannan(46)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Santi Cazorla(19)
      off
      Nacho Monreal(17)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Adlène
      Guédioura(31)
      off
      Jimmy
      Kébé(28)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Serge
      Gnabry(44)
      off
      Jack
      Wilshere(10)
      on
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      65'

      Red Card

      Arteta(8)
      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
      65'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jerome
      Thomas(14)
      off
      Yannick
      Bolasie(7)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
      51'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Mikel
      Arteta(8)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      46'

      penalty won

      Penalty Arsenal. Serge Gnabry draws a foul in the penalty area.
      46'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
      36'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a headed pass.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.
      23'

      free kick won

      Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
      22'

      free kick won

      Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jerome Thomas is caught offside.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
      16'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      8'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mathieu
      Flamini(20)
      off
      Serge
      Gnabry(44)
      on
      7'

      free kick won

      Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.