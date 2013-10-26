Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Palace 0 Arsenal 2
Palace0
Arsenal2
Arteta47'
Giroud87'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross following a corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
87'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Olivier
Giroud(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
86'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
81'
free kick won
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Barry
Bannan(46)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
72'
Substitution
Santi Cazorla(19)off
Nacho Monreal(17)on
72'
Substitution
Adlène
Guédioura(31)off
Jimmy
Kébé(28)on
69'
Substitution
Serge
Gnabry(44)off
Jack
Wilshere(10)on
67'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
65'
Red Card
Arteta(8)
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
65'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
58'
Substitution
Jerome
Thomas(14)off
Yannick
Bolasie(7)on
57'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
51'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Mikel
Arteta(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
46'
penalty won
Penalty Arsenal. Serge Gnabry draws a foul in the penalty area.
46'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 0.
45'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
42'
free kick won
Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
36'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a headed pass.
32'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
27'
free kick won
Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.
23'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
22'
free kick won
Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jerome Thomas is caught offside.
19'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
17'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
16'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross.
8'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
8'
Substitution
Mathieu
Flamini(20)off
Serge
Gnabry(44)on
7'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Wojciech Szczesny
GK
3
Bacary Sagna
DF
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
28
Kieran Gibbs
DF
4
Per Mertesacker
DF
8
Mikel Arteta
MF
47'
65'
20
Mathieu Flamini
MF
8'
11
Mesut Özil
MF
16
Aaron Ramsey
MF
19
Santi Cazorla
MF
72'
12
Olivier Giroud
S
87'
Substitutes
5
Thomas Vermaelen
7
Tomas Rosicky
10
Jack Wilshere
69'
17
Nacho Monreal
72'
21
Lukasz Fabianski
23
Nicklas Bendtner
44
Serge Gnabry
8'
69'
Team stats
Possession
38%
63%
Total shots
13
10
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
4
3
Passes completed
308
590
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
AVL
0-2
EVE
MUN
3-2
STO
NOR
0-0
CAR
LIV
4-1
WBA
SOU
2-0
FUL
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Wojciech Szczesny
GK
3
Bacary Sagna
DF
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
28
Kieran Gibbs
DF
4
Per Mertesacker
DF
8
Mikel Arteta
MF
47'
65'
20
Mathieu Flamini
MF
8'
11
Mesut Özil
MF
16
Aaron Ramsey
MF
19
Santi Cazorla
MF
72'
12
Olivier Giroud
S
87'
Substitutes
5
Thomas Vermaelen
7
Tomas Rosicky
10
Jack Wilshere
69'
17
Nacho Monreal
72'
21
Lukasz Fabianski
23
Nicklas Bendtner
44
Serge Gnabry
8'
69'
Team stats
Possession
38%
63%
Total shots
13
10
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
4
3
Passes completed
308
590
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
AVL
0-2
EVE
MUN
3-2
STO
NOR
0-0
CAR
LIV
4-1
WBA
SOU
2-0
FUL
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross following a corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
87'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Olivier
Giroud(12)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
86'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
81'
free kick won
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Barry
Bannan(46)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
72'
Substitution
Santi Cazorla(19)off
Nacho Monreal(17)on
72'
Substitution
Adlène
Guédioura(31)off
Jimmy
Kébé(28)on
69'
Substitution
Serge
Gnabry(44)off
Jack
Wilshere(10)on
67'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
65'
Red Card
Arteta(8)
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) is shown the red card.
65'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
58'
Substitution
Jerome
Thomas(14)off
Yannick
Bolasie(7)on
57'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
51'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Mikel
Arteta(8)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
46'
penalty won
Penalty Arsenal. Serge Gnabry draws a foul in the penalty area.
46'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 0.
45'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross.
42'
free kick won
Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Kagisho Dikgacoi (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
36'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a headed pass.
32'
free kick won
Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marouane Chamakh.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
27'
free kick won
Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jerome Thomas (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura.
23'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Marouane Chamakh is caught offside.
22'
free kick won
Danny Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jerome Thomas is caught offside.
19'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
17'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
16'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jerome Thomas with a cross.
8'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
8'
Substitution
Mathieu
Flamini(20)off
Serge
Gnabry(44)on
7'
free kick won
Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.