      Crystal Palace vs Fulham

      Palace 1 Fulham 4

      Palace1
      7'
      Fulham4
      19' 45' 50' 55'
      Mon 21 Oct 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      90'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      (9)
      off
      (20)
      on
      81'

      Yellow Card

      77'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      (39)
      off
      (16)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      (16)
      off
      (9)
      on
      56'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(13)
      off
      (29)
      on
      55'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      (4)
      50'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      (9)
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      (6)
      off
      (14)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Fulham
      (5)
      off
      (35)
      on
      45'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      (7)
      19'

      Fulham Goal

      Fulham
      Goal!
      Fulham
      (8)
      7'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      (3)

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      3
      DF
      7'
      21
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      12
      MF
      15
      MF
      6
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      S
      substitution icon56'
      16
      S
      substitution icon69'
      7
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      9
      substitution icon69'
      14
      substitution icon45'
      19
      28
      29
      substitution icon56'
      34

      Starting lineup

      1
      GK
      15
      DF
      81'
      5
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      27
      DF
      4
      DF
      55'
      8
      MF
      19'
      7
      MF
      45'
      28
      Scott Parker
      MF
      10
      MF
      9
      S
      50'
      substitution icon90'
      39
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      13
      14
      16
      substitution icon77'
      20
      substitution icon90'
      22
      23
      35
      substitution icon45'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fulham
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      14
      9
      Shots on target
      4
      6
      Corners
      5
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0

