Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Palace 1 Fulham 4
Palace1
7'
Fulham4
19' 45' 50' 55'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
90'
Substitution
(9)off
(20)on
81'
Yellow Card
77'
Substitution
(39)off
(16)on
69'
Substitution
(16)off
(9)on
56'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(13)off
(29)on
55'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(4)
50'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(9)
45'
Substitution
(6)off
(14)on
45'
Substitution
(5)off
(35)on
45'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(7)
19'
Fulham Goal
Goal!
(8)
7'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
(3)
Starting lineup
3
DF
7'
21
DF
12
MF
15
MF
6
MF
45'
16
S
69'
7
S
Substitutes
8
9
69'
14
45'
19
28
29
56'
34
Starting lineup
1
GK
15
DF
81'
5
DF
45'
27
DF
4
DF
55'
8
MF
19'
7
MF
45'
28
Scott Parker
MF
10
MF
9
S
50'
90'
39
S
77'
Substitutes
13
14
16
77'
20
90'
22
23
35
45'
Team stats
Possession
46%
54%
Total shots
14
9
Shots on target
4
6
Corners
5
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
0
0
