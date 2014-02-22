Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 0 Man Utd 2

      Palace0
      Man Utd2
      Sat 22 Feb 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CHE
      1-0
      EVE
      WBA
      1-1
      FUL
      CAR
      0-4
      HULL
      WHU
      3-1
      SOU
      MCI
      1-0
      STO
      ARS
      4-1
      SUN

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester United
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CHE
      1-0
      EVE
      WBA
      1-1
      FUL
      CAR
      0-4
      HULL
      WHU
      3-1
      SOU
      MCI
      1-0
      STO
      ARS
      4-1
      SUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog