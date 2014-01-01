Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

Palace 1 Norwich 1
Palace1
Puncheon44'
Norwich1
Johnson39'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
85'
Substitution
Gary
Hooper(11)off
Russell
Martin(2)on
82'
Red Card
Fer(10)
80'
Substitution
Yannick
Bolasie(7)off
Jonathan
Williams(20)on
69'
Substitution
Wes
Hoolahan(14)off
Johan
Elmander(16)on
62'
Substitution
Cameron
Jerome(30)off
Dwight
Gayle(16)on
54'
Substitution
Michael
Turner(6)off
Ryan
Bennett(24)on
45'
Substitution
Kagisho
Dikgacoi(8)off
Jonathan
Parr(4)on
44'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jason
Puncheon(13)
44'
Yellow Card
Jedinak(15)
43'
Yellow Card
Fer(10)
41'
Yellow Card
Hoolahan(14)
41'
Yellow Card
Chamakh(29)
39'
Norwich City Goal
Goal!
Bradley
Johnson(4)
16'
Yellow Card
Dikgacoi(8)
Starting lineup
8
Kagisho Dikgacoi
MF
16'
45'
Substitutes
9
Starting lineup
1
John Ruddy
GK
6
Michael Turner
DF
54'
3
Steven Whittaker
DF
5
Sebastien Bassong
DF
23
Martin Olsson
DF
10
Leroy Fer
MF
43'
82'
4
Bradley Johnson
MF
39'
22
Nathan Redmond
MF
7
Robert Snodgrass
MF
11
Gary Hooper
S
85'
14
Wes Hoolahan
S
41'
69'
Substitutes
2
Russell Martin
85'
9
Ricky van Wolfswinkel
13
Mark Bunn
16
Johan Elmander
69'
19
Luciano Becchio
24
Ryan Bennett
54'
31
Josh Murphy
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
13
8
Shots on target
4
5
Corners
9
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
12
Offsides
0
0
SWA
2-3
MCI
LIV
2-0
HULL
STO
1-1
EVE
SOU
0-3
CHE
ARS
2-0
CAR
WBA
1-0
NEW
SUN
0-1
AVL
FUL
2-1
WHU
MUN
1-2
TOT
