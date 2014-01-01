Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Norwich City

      Palace 1 Norwich 1

      Palace1
      Puncheon44'
      Norwich1
      Johnson39'
      Wed 01 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      85'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Gary
      Hooper(11)
      off
      Russell
      Martin(2)
      on
      82'

      Red Card

      Fer(10)
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yannick
      Bolasie(7)
      off
      Jonathan
      Williams(20)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Wes
      Hoolahan(14)
      off
      Johan
      Elmander(16)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cameron
      Jerome(30)
      off
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      on
      54'

      Substitution

      Norwich City
      Michael
      Turner(6)
      off
      Ryan
      Bennett(24)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kagisho
      Dikgacoi(8)
      off
      Jonathan
      Parr(4)
      on
      44'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(13)
      44'

      Yellow Card

      Jedinak(15)
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Fer(10)
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Hoolahan(14)
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Chamakh(29)
      39'

      Norwich City Goal

      Norwich City
      Goal!
      Norwich City
      Bradley
      Johnson(4)
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Dikgacoi(8)

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      19
      Danny Gabbidon
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      7
      Yannick Bolasie
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      44'
      8
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      MF
      16'
      substitution icon45'
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      44'
      29
      Marouane Chamakh
      S
      41'
      30
      Cameron Jerome
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jonathan Parr
      substitution icon45'
      9
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      substitution icon62'
      20
      Jonathan Williams
      substitution icon80'
      21
      Dean Moxey
      34
      Lewis Price
      46
      Barry Bannan

      Starting lineup

      1
      John Ruddy
      GK
      6
      Michael Turner
      DF
      substitution icon54'
      3
      Steven Whittaker
      DF
      5
      Sebastien Bassong
      DF
      23
      Martin Olsson
      DF
      10
      Leroy Fer
      MF
      43'
      82'
      4
      Bradley Johnson
      MF
      39'
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      7
      Robert Snodgrass
      MF
      11
      Gary Hooper
      S
      substitution icon85'
      14
      Wes Hoolahan
      S
      41'
      substitution icon69'

      Substitutes

      2
      Russell Martin
      substitution icon85'
      9
      Ricky van Wolfswinkel
      13
      Mark Bunn
      16
      Johan Elmander
      substitution icon69'
      19
      Luciano Becchio
      24
      Ryan Bennett
      substitution icon54'
      31
      Josh Murphy
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Norwich City
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      13
      8
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      9
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SWA
      2-3
      MCI
      LIV
      2-0
      HULL
      STO
      1-1
      EVE
      SOU
      0-3
      CHE
      ARS
      2-0
      CAR
      WBA
      1-0
      NEW
      SUN
      0-1
      AVL
      FUL
      2-1
      WHU
      MUN
      1-2
      TOT

