      Hull City vs Crystal Palace

      Hull 0 Palace 1

      Hull0
      Palace1
      Bannan81'
      Sat 23 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueThe MKM Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      102
      37
      +65
      86
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      26
      6
      6
      101
      50
      +51
      84
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      25
      7
      6
      71
      27
      +44
      82
      4
      ARSArsenal
      38
      24
      7
      7
      68
      41
      +27
      79
      5
      EVEEverton
      38
      21
      9
      8
      61
      39
      +22
      72
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      21
      6
      11
      55
      51
      +4
      69
      7
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      7
      12
      64
      43
      +21
      64
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      11
      12
      54
      46
      +8
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      13
      11
      14
      45
      52
      -7
      50
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      15
      4
      19
      43
      59
      -16
      49
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      6
      19
      33
      48
      -15
      45
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      11
      9
      18
      54
      54
      0
      42
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      14
      SUNSunderland
      38
      10
      8
      20
      41
      60
      -19
      38
      15
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      39
      61
      -22
      38
      16
      HULLHull City
      38
      10
      7
      21
      38
      53
      -15
      37
      17
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      7
      15
      16
      43
      59
      -16
      36
      18
      NORNorwich City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      62
      -34
      33
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      9
      5
      24
      40
      85
      -45
      32
      20
      CARCardiff City
      38
      7
      9
      22
      32
      74
      -42
      30

      Match Blog

      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(13)
      on
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Barry
      Bannan(46)
      78'

      Red Card

      Bolasie(7)
      77'

      Substitution

      Hull City
      Robert
      Koren(10)
      off
      Mohamed Nagy
      Ismail(18)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Kagisho
      Dikgacoi(8)
      off
      Stuart
      O'Keefe(12)
      on
      66'

      Yellow Card

      Huddlestone(8)
      58'

      Substitution

      Hull City
      Paul
      McShane(15)
      off
      Liam
      Rosenior(2)
      on
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Dikgacoi(8)
      45'

      Substitution

      Hull City
      Robbie
      Brady(11)
      off
      Daniel
      Graham(9)
      on
      45+3'

      Yellow Card

      Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
      36'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marouane
      Chamakh(29)
      off
      Cameron
      Jerome(30)
      on

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      19
      Danny Gabbidon
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      21
      Dean Moxey
      DF
      8
      Kagisho Dikgacoi
      MF
      54'
      substitution icon75'
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      46
      Barry Bannan
      MF
      81'
      7
      Yannick Bolasie
      S
      78'
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      S
      substitution icon86'
      29
      Marouane Chamakh
      S
      substitution icon36'

      Substitutes

      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      9
      Kevin Phillips
      12
      Stuart O'Keefe
      substitution icon75'
      13
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Jonathan Williams
      25
      Neil Alexander
      30
      Cameron Jerome
      substitution icon36'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Allan McGregor
      GK
      15
      Paul McShane
      DF
      substitution icon58'
      3
      Maynor Figueroa
      DF
      6
      Curtis Davies
      DF
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      DF
      45+3'
      8
      Tom Huddlestone
      MF
      66'
      14
      Jake Livermore
      MF
      17
      George Boyd
      MF
      10
      Robert Koren
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      20
      Yannick Sagbo
      S
      11
      Robbie Brady
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      2
      Liam Rosenior
      substitution icon58'
      4
      Alex Bruce
      7
      David Meyler
      9
      Daniel Graham
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Mohamed Nagy Ismail
      substitution icon77'
      22
      Steve Harper
      23
      Abdoulaye Faye
      Hull City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      15
      9
      Shots on target
      2
      2
      Corners
      11
      4
      Passes completed
      387
      217
      Free kicks
      11
      8
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3346
      Barry Bannan
      Barry Bannan
      Duels won
      12
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Crosses
      8
      Barry Bannan
      Barry Bannan
      Touches
      68
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Tackles
      3
      Danny Gabbidon
      Danny Gabbidon
      EVE
      3-3
      LIV
      NEW
      2-1
      NOR
      FUL
      1-2
      SWA
      STO
      2-0
      SUN
      ARS
      2-0
      SOU
      WHU
      0-3
      CHE

