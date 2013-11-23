Hull 0 Palace 1
Hull0
Palace1
Bannan81'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
27
5
6
102
37
+65
86
2
LIVLiverpool
38
26
6
6
101
50
+51
84
3
CHEChelsea
38
25
7
6
71
27
+44
82
4
ARSArsenal
38
24
7
7
68
41
+27
79
5
EVEEverton
38
21
9
8
61
39
+22
72
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
21
6
11
55
51
+4
69
7
MUNManchester United
38
19
7
12
64
43
+21
64
8
SOUSouthampton
38
15
11
12
54
46
+8
56
9
STOStoke City
38
13
11
14
45
52
-7
50
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
15
4
19
43
59
-16
49
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
13
6
19
33
48
-15
45
12
SWASwansea City
38
11
9
18
54
54
0
42
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
11
7
20
40
51
-11
40
14
SUNSunderland
38
10
8
20
41
60
-19
38
15
AVLAston Villa
38
10
8
20
39
61
-22
38
16
HULLHull City
38
10
7
21
38
53
-15
37
17
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
7
15
16
43
59
-16
36
18
NORNorwich City
38
8
9
21
28
62
-34
33
19
FULFulham
38
9
5
24
40
85
-45
32
20
CARCardiff City
38
7
9
22
32
74
-42
30
Match Blog
86'
Substitution
Dwight
Gayle(16)off
Jason
Puncheon(13)on
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Barry
Bannan(46)
78'
Red Card
Bolasie(7)
77'
Substitution
Robert
Koren(10)off
Mohamed Nagy
Ismail(18)on
75'
Substitution
Kagisho
Dikgacoi(8)off
Stuart
O'Keefe(12)on
66'
Yellow Card
Huddlestone(8)
58'
Substitution
Paul
McShane(15)off
Liam
Rosenior(2)on
54'
Yellow Card
Dikgacoi(8)
45'
Substitution
Robbie
Brady(11)off
Daniel
Graham(9)on
45+3'
Yellow Card
Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
36'
Substitution
Marouane
Chamakh(29)off
Cameron
Jerome(30)on
Starting lineup
8
Kagisho Dikgacoi
MF
54'
75'
Starting lineup
1
Allan McGregor
GK
15
Paul McShane
DF
58'
3
Maynor Figueroa
DF
6
Curtis Davies
DF
27
Ahmed El Mohamady
DF
45+3'
8
Tom Huddlestone
MF
66'
14
Jake Livermore
MF
17
George Boyd
MF
10
Robert Koren
MF
77'
20
Yannick Sagbo
S
11
Robbie Brady
S
45'
Substitutes
2
Liam Rosenior
58'
4
Alex Bruce
7
David Meyler
9
Daniel Graham
45'
18
Mohamed Nagy Ismail
77'
22
Steve Harper
23
Abdoulaye Faye
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Total shots
15
9
Shots on target
2
2
Corners
11
4
Passes completed
387
217
Free kicks
11
8
Offsides
2
2
EVE
3-3
LIV
NEW
2-1
NOR
FUL
1-2
SWA
STO
2-0
SUN
ARS
2-0
SOU
WHU
0-3
CHE
