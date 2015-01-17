Skip navigation
      Burnley vs Crystal Palace

      Burnley 2 Palace 3

      Burnley2
      Mee12'
      Danny Ings16'
      Palace3
      Gayle28' 87'
      Puncheon48'
      Sat 17 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTurf Moor

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      David
      Jones(14)
      off
      Ross
      Wallace(7)
      on
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      George
      Boyd(21)
      off
      Marvin
      Sordell(17)
      on
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
      87'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 3. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      86'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      85'

      post

      Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Adrian
      Mariappa(3)
      on
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yaya
      Sanogo(9)
      off
      Glenn
      Murray(17)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Shackell with a headed pass.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Sanogo(9)
      Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Ashley
      Barnes(30)
      off
      Sam
      Vokes(9)
      on
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a cross.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Adlène
      Guédioura(8)
      on
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      65'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Shackell(5)
      Jason Shackell (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
      59'

      free kick won

      Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 2. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yaya Sanogo.
      43'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      35'

      free kick won

      Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Dwight
      Gayle(16)
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      26'

      free kick won

      David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
      21'

      free kick won

      Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      18'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      17'

      free kick won

      Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Danny Ings(10)
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      12'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Ben
      Mee(6)
      Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a headed pass.
      10'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      David Jones (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jason Shackell (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Burnley

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      77'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      17'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      48'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      28
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      9
      Yaya Sanogo
      S
      74'
      substitution icon79'
      16
      Dwight Gayle
      S
      28'
      87'

      Substitutes

      3
      Adrian Mariappa
      substitution icon83'
      4
      Brede Hangeland
      8
      Adlène Guédioura
      substitution icon70'
      10
      Fraizer Campbell
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jerome Thomas
      17
      Glenn Murray
      substitution icon79'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tom Heaton
      GK
      5
      Jason Shackell
      DF
      61'
      2
      Kieran Trippier
      DF
      25
      Michael Keane
      DF
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      12'
      21
      George Boyd
      MF
      substitution icon90'+1'
      14
      David Jones
      MF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      37
      Scott Arfield
      MF
      8
      Dean Marney
      MF
      10
      Danny Ings
      S
      16'
      30
      Ashley Barnes
      S
      substitution icon73'

      Substitutes

      4
      Michael Duff
      7
      Ross Wallace
      substitution icon90'+2'
      9
      Sam Vokes
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Michael Kightly
      17
      Marvin Sordell
      substitution icon90'+1'
      18
      Steven Reid
      22
      Matthew Gilks
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      26
      9
      3
      73
      32
      +41
      87
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      24
      7
      7
      83
      38
      +45
      79
      3
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      9
      7
      71
      36
      +35
      75
      4
      MUNManchester United
      38
      20
      10
      8
      62
      37
      +25
      70
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      7
      12
      58
      53
      +5
      64
      6
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      18
      8
      12
      52
      48
      +4
      62
      7
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      6
      14
      54
      33
      +21
      60
      8
      SWASwansea City
      38
      16
      8
      14
      46
      49
      -3
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      15
      9
      14
      48
      45
      +3
      54
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      9
      16
      47
      51
      -4
      48
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      12
      11
      15
      48
      50
      -2
      47
      12
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      11
      15
      44
      47
      -3
      47
      13
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      51
      -13
      44
      14
      LEILeicester City
      38
      11
      8
      19
      46
      55
      -9
      41
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      40
      63
      -23
      39
      16
      SUNSunderland
      38
      7
      17
      14
      31
      53
      -22
      38
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      31
      57
      -26
      38
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      8
      11
      19
      33
      51
      -18
      35
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      12
      19
      28
      53
      -25
      33
      20
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      38
      8
      6
      24
      42
      73
      -31
      30

