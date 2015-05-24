Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Swansea City

      Palace 1 Swansea City 0

      Palace1
      Swansea City0
      Sun 24 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Alan Pardew post Swansea Press Conference

      Press Conferences

      Palace TV

      Press Conferences

      Alan Pardew post Swansea Press Conference

      04:51
      • Lap of Appreciation
        Lap of Appreciation
        03:05
        Lap of Appreciation
        03:05
        Lap of Appreciation
        Features

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      • Press Conference | Post Swansea
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        06:24
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        06:24
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        Press Conferences
      • Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        02:51
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        02:51
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        15:26
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        15:26
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        Press Conferences
      • Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        06:11
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        06:11
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        00:50
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        00:50
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        00:59
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        00:59
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        Match Action
      • Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        02:00
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        02:00
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        02:49
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        02:49
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        01:06
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        01:06
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      26
      9
      3
      73
      32
      +41
      87
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      24
      7
      7
      83
      38
      +45
      79
      3
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      9
      7
      71
      36
      +35
      75
      4
      MUNManchester United
      38
      20
      10
      8
      62
      37
      +25
      70
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      7
      12
      58
      53
      +5
      64
      6
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      18
      8
      12
      52
      48
      +4
      62
      7
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      6
      14
      54
      33
      +21
      60
      8
      SWASwansea City
      38
      16
      8
      14
      46
      49
      -3
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      15
      9
      14
      48
      45
      +3
      54
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      9
      16
      47
      51
      -4
      48
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      12
      11
      15
      48
      50
      -2
      47
      12
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      11
      15
      44
      47
      -3
      47
      13
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      51
      -13
      44
      14
      LEILeicester City
      38
      11
      8
      19
      46
      55
      -9
      41
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      40
      63
      -23
      39
      16
      SUNSunderland
      38
      7
      17
      14
      31
      53
      -22
      38
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      31
      57
      -26
      38
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      8
      11
      19
      33
      51
      -18
      35
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      12
      19
      28
      53
      -25
      33
      20
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      38
      8
      6
      24
      42
      73
      -31
      30

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Swansea City
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      STO
      6-1
      LIV
      MCI
      2-0
      SOU
      NEW
      2-0
      WHU
      HULL
      0-0
      MUN
      LEI
      5-1
      QPR
      EVE
      0-1
      TOT
      CHE
      3-1
      SUN
      AVL
      0-1
      BUR
      ARS
      4-1
      WBA

      Alan Pardew post Swansea Press Conference

      Press Conferences

      Palace TV

      Press Conferences

      Alan Pardew post Swansea Press Conference

      04:51
      • Lap of Appreciation
        Lap of Appreciation
        03:05
        Lap of Appreciation
        03:05
        Lap of Appreciation
        Features

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      • Press Conference | Post Swansea
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        06:24
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        06:24
        Press Conference | Post Swansea
        Press Conferences
      • Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        02:51
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        02:51
        Frank de Boer | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        15:26
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        15:26
        Press Conference | Pre Swansea
        Press Conferences
      • Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        06:11
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        06:11
        Wayne Hennessey | Pre Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        00:50
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        00:50
        Alan Pardew Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        00:59
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        00:59
        Alexander Sørloth v Swansea
        Match Action
      • Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        02:00
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        02:00
        Ryan Inniss | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        02:49
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        02:49
        Roy Hodgson | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      • Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        01:06
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        01:06
        Alexander Sørloth | Post Swansea
        Interviews
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Swansea City
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      STO
      6-1
      LIV
      MCI
      2-0
      SOU
      NEW
      2-0
      WHU
      HULL
      0-0
      MUN
      LEI
      5-1
      QPR
      EVE
      0-1
      TOT
      CHE
      3-1
      SUN
      AVL
      0-1
      BUR
      ARS
      4-1
      WBA
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      26
      9
      3
      73
      32
      +41
      87
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      24
      7
      7
      83
      38
      +45
      79
      3
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      9
      7
      71
      36
      +35
      75
      4
      MUNManchester United
      38
      20
      10
      8
      62
      37
      +25
      70
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      7
      12
      58
      53
      +5
      64
      6
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      18
      8
      12
      52
      48
      +4
      62
      7
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      6
      14
      54
      33
      +21
      60
      8
      SWASwansea City
      38
      16
      8
      14
      46
      49
      -3
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      15
      9
      14
      48
      45
      +3
      54
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      9
      16
      47
      51
      -4
      48
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      12
      11
      15
      48
      50
      -2
      47
      12
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      11
      15
      44
      47
      -3
      47
      13
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      51
      -13
      44
      14
      LEILeicester City
      38
      11
      8
      19
      46
      55
      -9
      41
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      40
      63
      -23
      39
      16
      SUNSunderland
      38
      7
      17
      14
      31
      53
      -22
      38
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      31
      57
      -26
      38
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      8
      11
      19
      33
      51
      -18
      35
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      12
      19
      28
      53
      -25
      33
      20
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      38
      8
      6
      24
      42
      73
      -31
      30

      Match Blog