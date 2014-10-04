Skip navigation
      Hull City vs Crystal Palace

      Hull 2 Palace 0

      Hull2
      Palace0
      Sat 04 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKCOM Stadium

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      26
      9
      3
      73
      32
      +41
      87
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      24
      7
      7
      83
      38
      +45
      79
      3
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      9
      7
      71
      36
      +35
      75
      4
      MUNManchester United
      38
      20
      10
      8
      62
      37
      +25
      70
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      7
      12
      58
      53
      +5
      64
      6
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      18
      8
      12
      52
      48
      +4
      62
      7
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      6
      14
      54
      33
      +21
      60
      8
      SWASwansea City
      38
      16
      8
      14
      46
      49
      -3
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      15
      9
      14
      48
      45
      +3
      54
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      9
      16
      47
      51
      -4
      48
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      12
      11
      15
      48
      50
      -2
      47
      12
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      11
      15
      44
      47
      -3
      47
      13
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      51
      -13
      44
      14
      LEILeicester City
      38
      11
      8
      19
      46
      55
      -9
      41
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      40
      63
      -23
      39
      16
      SUNSunderland
      38
      7
      17
      14
      31
      53
      -22
      38
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      31
      57
      -26
      38
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      8
      11
      19
      33
      51
      -18
      35
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      12
      19
      28
      53
      -25
      33
      20
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      38
      8
      6
      24
      42
      73
      -31
      30

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Hull City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SUN
      3-1
      STO
      LEI
      2-2
      BUR
      LIV
      2-1
      WBA
      SWA
      2-2
      NEW
      AVL
      0-2
      MCI

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Hull City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      SUN
      3-1
      STO
      LEI
      2-2
      BUR
      LIV
      2-1
      WBA
      SWA
      2-2
      NEW
      AVL
      0-2
      MCI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      26
      9
      3
      73
      32
      +41
      87
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      24
      7
      7
      83
      38
      +45
      79
      3
      ARSArsenal
      38
      22
      9
      7
      71
      36
      +35
      75
      4
      MUNManchester United
      38
      20
      10
      8
      62
      37
      +25
      70
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      7
      12
      58
      53
      +5
      64
      6
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      18
      8
      12
      52
      48
      +4
      62
      7
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      6
      14
      54
      33
      +21
      60
      8
      SWASwansea City
      38
      16
      8
      14
      46
      49
      -3
      56
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      15
      9
      14
      48
      45
      +3
      54
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      9
      16
      47
      51
      -4
      48
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      12
      11
      15
      48
      50
      -2
      47
      12
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      11
      15
      44
      47
      -3
      47
      13
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      51
      -13
      44
      14
      LEILeicester City
      38
      11
      8
      19
      46
      55
      -9
      41
      15
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      40
      63
      -23
      39
      16
      SUNSunderland
      38
      7
      17
      14
      31
      53
      -22
      38
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      10
      8
      20
      31
      57
      -26
      38
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      8
      11
      19
      33
      51
      -18
      35
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      7
      12
      19
      28
      53
      -25
      33
      20
      QPRQueens Park Rangers
      38
      8
      6
      24
      42
      73
      -31
      30

      Match Blog