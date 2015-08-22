Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

      Palace 2 Villa 1

      Palace2
      Villa1
      Sat 22 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Alan Pardew Post Villa Presser

      Interviews

      Palace TV

      Interviews

      Alan Pardew Post Villa Presser

      03:12
      • Bakary Sako Post Villa
        Bakary Sako Post Villa
        01:34
        Bakary Sako Post Villa
        01:34
        Bakary Sako Post Villa
        Interviews
      • Alan Pardew Post Villa
        Alan Pardew Post Villa
        02:30
        Alan Pardew Post Villa
        02:30
        Alan Pardew Post Villa
        Interviews
      • Scott Dann Post Villa
        Scott Dann Post Villa
        02:01
        Scott Dann Post Villa
        02:01
        Scott Dann Post Villa
        Interviews

      Latest videos

      0112
      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LEILeicester City
      38
      23
      12
      3
      68
      36
      +32
      81
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      20
      11
      7
      65
      36
      +29
      71
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      19
      13
      6
      69
      35
      +34
      70
      4
      MANManchester City
      38
      19
      9
      10
      71
      41
      +30
      66
      5
      MANManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      49
      35
      +14
      66
      6
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      18
      9
      11
      59
      41
      +18
      63
      7
      WESWest Ham United
      38
      16
      14
      8
      65
      51
      +14
      62
      8
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      16
      12
      10
      63
      50
      +13
      60
      9
      STOStoke City
      38
      14
      9
      15
      41
      55
      -14
      51
      10
      CHEChelsea
      38
      12
      14
      12
      59
      53
      +6
      50
      11
      EVEEverton
      38
      11
      14
      13
      59
      55
      +4
      47
      12
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      42
      52
      -10
      47
      13
      WATWatford
      38
      12
      9
      17
      40
      50
      -10
      45
      14
      WESWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      10
      13
      15
      34
      48
      -14
      43
      15
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      9
      18
      39
      51
      -12
      42
      16
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      9
      18
      45
      67
      -22
      42
      17
      SUNSunderland
      38
      9
      12
      17
      48
      62
      -14
      39
      18
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      9
      10
      19
      44
      65
      -21
      37
      19
      NORNorwich City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      39
      67
      -28
      34
      20
      ASTAston Villa
      38
      3
      8
      27
      27
      76
      -49
      17

      0112
      Match Blog