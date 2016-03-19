Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace 0 Leicester 1
Palace0
Leicester1
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City
38
23
12
3
68
36
+32
81
2
ARSArsenal
38
20
11
7
65
36
+29
71
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
19
13
6
69
35
+34
70
4
MANManchester City
38
19
9
10
71
41
+30
66
5
MANManchester United
38
19
9
10
49
35
+14
66
6
SOUSouthampton
38
18
9
11
59
41
+18
63
7
WESWest Ham United
38
16
14
8
65
51
+14
62
8
LIVLiverpool
38
16
12
10
63
50
+13
60
9
STOStoke City
38
14
9
15
41
55
-14
51
10
CHEChelsea
38
12
14
12
59
53
+6
50
11
EVEEverton
38
11
14
13
59
55
+4
47
12
SWASwansea City
38
12
11
15
42
52
-10
47
13
WATWatford
38
12
9
17
40
50
-10
45
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
10
13
15
34
48
-14
43
15
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
9
18
39
51
-12
42
16
BOUBournemouth
38
11
9
18
45
67
-22
42
17
SUNSunderland
38
9
12
17
48
62
-14
39
18
NEWNewcastle United
38
9
10
19
44
65
-21
37
19
NORNorwich City
38
9
7
22
39
67
-28
34
20
ASTAston Villa
38
3
8
27
27
76
-49
17
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-2
ARS
WES
0-1
NOR
WAT
1-2
STO
CHE
2-2
WES
SWA
1-0
AST
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
EVE
0-2
ARS
WES
0-1
NOR
WAT
1-2
STO
CHE
2-2
WES
SWA
1-0
AST
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City
38
23
12
3
68
36
+32
81
2
ARSArsenal
38
20
11
7
65
36
+29
71
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
19
13
6
69
35
+34
70
4
MANManchester City
38
19
9
10
71
41
+30
66
5
MANManchester United
38
19
9
10
49
35
+14
66
6
SOUSouthampton
38
18
9
11
59
41
+18
63
7
WESWest Ham United
38
16
14
8
65
51
+14
62
8
LIVLiverpool
38
16
12
10
63
50
+13
60
9
STOStoke City
38
14
9
15
41
55
-14
51
10
CHEChelsea
38
12
14
12
59
53
+6
50
11
EVEEverton
38
11
14
13
59
55
+4
47
12
SWASwansea City
38
12
11
15
42
52
-10
47
13
WATWatford
38
12
9
17
40
50
-10
45
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion
38
10
13
15
34
48
-14
43
15
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
9
18
39
51
-12
42
16
BOUBournemouth
38
11
9
18
45
67
-22
42
17
SUNSunderland
38
9
12
17
48
62
-14
39
18
NEWNewcastle United
38
9
10
19
44
65
-21
37
19
NORNorwich City
38
9
7
22
39
67
-28
34
20
ASTAston Villa
38
3
8
27
27
76
-49
17