      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 2 Palace 0

      Arsenal2
      Giroud17'
      Iwobi56'
      Palace0
      Sun 01 Jan 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'

      free kick won

      Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Nacho Monreal(18)
      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Alex
      Iwobi(17)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      free kick won

      Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Lucas
      Pérez(9)
      off
      Aaron
      Ramsey(8)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mohamed Elneny(35)
      off
      Francis
      Coquelin(34)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordon Mutch.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      66'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Jordon
      Mutch(22)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
      62'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
      57'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Alex
      Iwobi(17)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
      19'

      free kick won

      Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a fast break.
      16'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Laurent Koscielny tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      8'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      90'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      substitution icon65'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      43
      Noor Husin
      45
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      33
      Petr Cech
      GK
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      5
      Gabriel
      DF
      18
      Nacho Monreal
      DF
      83'
      24
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      MF
      56'
      substitution icon77'
      7
      Alexis Sánchez
      MF
      29
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      35
      Mohamed Elneny
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Lucas Pérez
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      S
      17'

      Substitutes

      8
      Aaron Ramsey
      substitution icon72'
      13
      David Ospina
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon77'
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      31
      Jeff Reine-Adélaïde
      34
      Francis Coquelin
      substitution icon72'
      55
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      Arsenal

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      64%
      36%
      Total shots
      22
      7
      Shots on target
      7
      4
      Corners
      8
      4
      Passes completed
      541
      258
      Free kicks
      7
      9
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4549
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      15
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      64
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      6
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      WAT
      1-4
      TOT

