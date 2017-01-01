Arsenal 2 Palace 0
Arsenal2
Giroud17'
Iwobi56'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
90'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
90'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
83'
Yellow Card
Nacho Monreal(18)
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
77'
Substitution
Alex
Iwobi(17)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
free kick won
Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
Substitution
Lucas
Pérez(9)off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)on
72'
Substitution
Mohamed Elneny(35)off
Francis
Coquelin(34)on
71'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
71'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordon Mutch.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
70'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
62'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
57'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alex
Iwobi(17)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
52'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
32'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
26'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
19'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Olivier
Giroud(12)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a fast break.
16'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Laurent Koscielny tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
14'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
10'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
8'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
2'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
71'
Starting lineup
33
Petr Cech
GK
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
5
Gabriel
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
83'
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
56'
77'
7
Alexis Sánchez
MF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed Elneny
MF
72'
9
Lucas Pérez
MF
72'
12
Olivier Giroud
S
17'
Substitutes
8
Aaron Ramsey
72'
13
David Ospina
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
77'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
31
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde
34
Francis Coquelin
72'
55
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Total shots
22
7
Shots on target
7
4
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
541
258
Free kicks
7
9
Offsides
2
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
1-4
TOT
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
71'
Starting lineup
33
Petr Cech
GK
6
Laurent Koscielny
DF
5
Gabriel
DF
18
Nacho Monreal
DF
83'
24
Héctor Bellerín
DF
17
Alex Iwobi
MF
56'
77'
7
Alexis Sánchez
MF
29
Granit Xhaka
MF
35
Mohamed Elneny
MF
72'
9
Lucas Pérez
MF
72'
12
Olivier Giroud
S
17'
Substitutes
8
Aaron Ramsey
72'
13
David Ospina
15
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
77'
20
Shkodran Mustafi
31
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde
34
Francis Coquelin
72'
55
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Team stats
Possession
64%
36%
Total shots
22
7
Shots on target
7
4
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
541
258
Free kicks
7
9
Offsides
2
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
1-4
TOT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
90'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
90'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
83'
Yellow Card
Nacho Monreal(18)
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
77'
Substitution
Alex
Iwobi(17)off
Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)on
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
free kick won
Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
Substitution
Lucas
Pérez(9)off
Aaron
Ramsey(8)on
72'
Substitution
Mohamed Elneny(35)off
Francis
Coquelin(34)on
71'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
71'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jordon Mutch.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
70'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
68'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
62'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
57'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Alex
Iwobi(17)
Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
52'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Scott Dann.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
32'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
26'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
19'
free kick won
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
Arsenal Goal
Goal!
Olivier
Giroud(12)
Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a fast break.
16'
offside
Offside, Arsenal. Laurent Koscielny tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
14'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
10'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
8'
free kick won
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
2'
corner
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tomkins.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.