      Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

      Bournemouth 0 Palace 2

      Bournemouth0
      Palace2
      Dann46'
      Benteke90'+2'
      Tue 31 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVitality Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      90'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      90'+2'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'

      free kick won

      Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Townsend(10)
      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      77'

      free kick won

      Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith.
      74'

      free kick won

      Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Brad
      Smith(14)
      off
      Harry
      Arter(8)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      66'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Junior
      Stanislas(19)
      off
      Jordon
      Ibe(33)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Benik
      Afobe(9)
      off
      Callum
      Wilson(13)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      57'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
      55'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      50'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      46'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damien Delaney following a corner.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King with a cross following a corner.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      40'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
      34'

      free kick won

      Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      20'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      19'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brad Smith.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      10'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James McArthur.
      3'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      46'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      90'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      substitution icon90'+3'
      2
      Joel Ward
      MF
      53'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      18
      James McArthur
      S
      substitution icon76'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      90'+2'
      90'+3'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon90'+3'
      8
      Loïc Remy
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon76'
      85'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers

      Starting lineup

      1
      Artur Boruc
      GK
      14
      Brad Smith
      DF
      substitution icon68'
      15
      Adam Smith
      DF
      2
      Simon Francis
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      24
      Ryan Fraser
      MF
      19
      Junior Stanislas
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      32
      Jack Wilshere
      MF
      17
      Joshua King
      MF
      6
      Andrew Surman
      MF
      9
      Benik Afobe
      S
      substitution icon61'

      Substitutes

      4
      Dan Gosling
      7
      Marc Pugh
      8
      Harry Arter
      substitution icon68'
      13
      Callum Wilson
      substitution icon61'
      21
      Ryan Allsop
      26
      Tyrone Mings
      33
      Jordon Ibe
      substitution icon61'
      Bournemouth

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      65%
      35%
      Total shots
      10
      11
      Shots on target
      2
      4
      Corners
      2
      3
      Passes completed
      377
      154
      Free kicks
      22
      14
      Offsides
      1
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2833
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      15
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      6
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      54
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Tackles
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      MID
      1-1
      WBA
      BUR
      1-0
      LEI
      SWA
      2-1
      SOU
      ARS
      1-2
      WAT
      SUN
      0-0
      TOT
      LIV
      1-1
      CHE

