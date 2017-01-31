Bournemouth 0 Palace 2
Bournemouth0
Palace2
Dann46'
Benteke90'+2'
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
90'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
77'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
76'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith.
74'
free kick won
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Brad
Smith(14)off
Harry
Arter(8)on
67'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Junior
Stanislas(19)off
Jordon
Ibe(33)on
61'
Substitution
Benik
Afobe(9)off
Callum
Wilson(13)on
60'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
57'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
55'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
53'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
53'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
50'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
46'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damien Delaney following a corner.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King with a cross following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.
35'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
34'
free kick won
Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
20'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brad Smith.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James McArthur.
3'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Team stats
Possession
65%
35%
Total shots
10
11
Shots on target
2
4
Corners
2
3
Passes completed
377
154
Free kicks
22
14
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
MID
1-1
WBA
BUR
1-0
LEI
SWA
2-1
SOU
ARS
1-2
WAT
SUN
0-0
TOT
LIV
1-1
CHE
MID
1-1
WBA
BUR
1-0
LEI
SWA
2-1
SOU
ARS
1-2
WAT
SUN
0-0
TOT
LIV
1-1
CHE
Full-Time
Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
90'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simon Francis.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
77'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
76'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith.
74'
free kick won
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Brad
Smith(14)off
Harry
Arter(8)on
67'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
Junior
Stanislas(19)off
Jordon
Ibe(33)on
61'
Substitution
Benik
Afobe(9)off
Callum
Wilson(13)on
60'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
57'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Fraser with a cross following a set piece situation.
55'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
53'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
53'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
50'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
46'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damien Delaney following a corner.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joshua King with a cross following a corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
40'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Smith.
35'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
34'
free kick won
Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
free kick won
Brad Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
20'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brad Smith.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
13'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
10'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Simon Francis tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
5'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
free kick won
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James McArthur.
3'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.