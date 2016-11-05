Skip navigation
      Burnley vs Crystal Palace

      Burnley 3 Palace 2

      Burnley3
      Vokes2'
      Gudmundsson14'
      Barnes90'+4'
      Palace2
      Wickham60'
      Benteke81'
      Sat 05 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTurf Moor

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      post

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
      90'+4'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      Ashley Barnes
      Goal! Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 2. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson following a fast break.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      90'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Jeff
      Hendrick(13)
      off
      Ashley Barnes
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      84'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      79'

      free kick won

      Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
      78'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but James Tarkowski is caught offside.
      78'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      74'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Steven
      Defour(16)
      off
      James
      Tarkowski(26)
      on
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      71'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
      67'

      free kick won

      Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Scott
      Arfield(37)
      off
      George
      Boyd(21)
      on
      65'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Jon Flanagan tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      59'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Defour with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      48'

      free kick won

      Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jon Flanagan (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
      36'

      free kick won

      Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      30'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      22'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dean Marney (Burnley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
      19'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      18'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
      17'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Jóhann
      Gudmundsson(25)
      Jóhann Gudmundsson
      Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      12'

      free kick won

      Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
      10'

      Yellow Card

      Marney(8)
      Dean Marney (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      10'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
      4'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Sam
      Vokes(9)
      Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dean Marney.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon59'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      78'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      59'
      substitution icon88'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      81'

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      5
      James Tomkins
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      16
      Joe Ledley
      substitution icon88'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon59'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon59'
      60'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tom Heaton
      GK
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      2
      Matthew Lowton
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      4
      Jon Flanagan
      DF
      16
      Steven Defour
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      25
      Jóhann Gudmundsson
      MF
      14'
      8
      Dean Marney
      MF
      10'
      37
      Scott Arfield
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      13
      Jeff Hendrick
      S
      substitution icon86'
      9
      Sam Vokes
      S
      2'

      Substitutes

      7
      Andre Gray
      10
      Ashley Barnes
      substitution icon86'
      90'+4'
      11
      Michael Kightly
      15
      Patrick Bamford
      17
      Paul Robinson
      21
      George Boyd
      substitution icon65'
      26
      James Tarkowski
      substitution icon74'
      Burnley

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      38%
      62%
      Total shots
      14
      16
      Shots on target
      7
      5
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      12
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
