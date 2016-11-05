Burnley 3 Palace 2
Burnley3
Vokes2'
Gudmundsson14'
Barnes90'+4'
Palace2
Wickham60'
Benteke81'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
post
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
90'+4'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Ashley
Barnes(10)
Goal! Burnley 3, Crystal Palace 2. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson following a fast break.
90'+3'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
90'+2'
free kick won
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
free kick won
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
87'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
Substitution
Jeff
Hendrick(13)off
Ashley
Barnes(10)on
85'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
79'
free kick won
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
78'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson tries a through ball, but James Tarkowski is caught offside.
78'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
78'
free kick won
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
74'
Substitution
Steven
Defour(16)off
James
Tarkowski(26)on
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
71'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
67'
free kick won
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Scott
Arfield(37)off
George
Boyd(21)on
65'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Jon Flanagan tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
60'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
59'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
59'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
59'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Steven Defour with a cross.
55'
free kick won
Steven Defour (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
48'
free kick won
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Jon Flanagan (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
41'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
38'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
36'
free kick won
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
30'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
22'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Dean Marney (Burnley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
19'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
18'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
17'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Jóhann
Gudmundsson(25)
Goal! Burnley 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
12'
free kick won
Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
10'
Yellow Card
Marney(8)
Dean Marney (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
10'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Mee.
4'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Sam
Vokes(9)
Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dean Marney.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
59'
88'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
16
Joe Ledley
88'
21
Connor Wickham
59'
60'
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
6
Ben Mee
DF
2
Matthew Lowton
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
4
Jon Flanagan
DF
16
Steven Defour
MF
74'
25
Jóhann Gudmundsson
MF
14'
8
Dean Marney
MF
10'
37
Scott Arfield
MF
65'
13
Jeff Hendrick
S
86'
9
Sam Vokes
S
2'
Substitutes
7
Andre Gray
10
Ashley Barnes
86'
90'+4'
11
Michael Kightly
15
Patrick Bamford
17
Paul Robinson
21
George Boyd
65'
26
James Tarkowski
74'
Team stats
Possession
38%
62%
Total shots
14
16
Shots on target
7
5
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
10
Offsides
0
0
