      Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

      Palace 3 Arsenal 0

      Palace3
      Townsend17'
      Cabaye63'
      Milivojevic68'
      Arsenal0
      Mon 10 Apr 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      84'

      free kick won

      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      74'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      69'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Theo
      Walcott(14)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      Luka Milivojevic
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      67'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      60'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Danny
      Welbeck(23)
      off
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mohamed Elneny(35)
      off
      Aaron
      Ramsey(8)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      46'

      free kick won

      Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      43'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass.
      29'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Yohan Cabaye is caught offside.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Mustafi(20)
      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      17'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
      10'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho following a set piece situation.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      17'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      63'
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon82'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon74'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon88'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      5
      Gabriel
      DF
      24
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      18
      Nacho Monreal
      DF
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      DF
      22'
      7
      Alexis Sánchez
      MF
      14
      Theo Walcott
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      35
      Mohamed Elneny
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      29
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      23
      Danny Welbeck
      S
      substitution icon60'

      Substitutes

      3
      Kieran Gibbs
      4
      Per Mertesacker
      8
      Aaron Ramsey
      substitution icon59'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      substitution icon60'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon69'
      34
      Francis Coquelin
      54
      Matt Macey
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      17
      11
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      5
      8
      Passes completed
      151
      529
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      5
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2030
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      8
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      58
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      4
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      17'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      63'
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      68'
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon82'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon74'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon88'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      5
      Gabriel
      DF
      24
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      18
      Nacho Monreal
      DF
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      DF
      22'
      7
      Alexis Sánchez
      MF
      14
      Theo Walcott
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      35
      Mohamed Elneny
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      29
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      23
      Danny Welbeck
      S
      substitution icon60'

      Substitutes

      3
      Kieran Gibbs
      4
      Per Mertesacker
      8
      Aaron Ramsey
      substitution icon59'
      12
      Olivier Giroud
      substitution icon60'
      15
      Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
      substitution icon69'
      34
      Francis Coquelin
      54
      Matt Macey
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Arsenal
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      17
      11
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      5
      8
      Passes completed
      151
      529
      Free kicks
      10
      11
      Offsides
      5
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2030
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      8
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      58
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      4
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      87'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nacho Monreal.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      84'

      free kick won

      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      82'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      74'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
      69'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Theo
      Walcott(14)
      off
      Alex
      Oxlade-Chamberlain(15)
      on
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      Luka Milivojevic
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      67'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 0. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      60'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Danny
      Welbeck(23)
      off
      Olivier
      Giroud(12)
      on
      59'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mohamed Elneny(35)
      off
      Aaron
      Ramsey(8)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
      54'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      50'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      49'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      46'

      free kick won

      Theo Walcott (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
      43'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass.
      29'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Yohan Cabaye is caught offside.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Mustafi(20)
      Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      17'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Arsenal 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
      10'

      free kick won

      Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho following a set piece situation.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.