Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

      Palace 1 Bournemouth 1

      Palace1
      Dann90'+3'
      Bournemouth1
      King11'
      Sat 27 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      90'+3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
      88'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Ryan
      Fraser(24)
      off
      Nathan
      Aké(5)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Cook.
      79'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      78'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      72'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Callum
      Wilson(13)
      off
      Lewis
      Grabban(28)
      on
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
      59'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jordon
      Ibe(33)
      off
      Dan Gosling
      Dan
      Gosling(4)
      on
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Boruc(1)
      Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      41'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      41'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
      40'

      free kick won

      Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King with a through ball.
      30'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Harry Arter tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      22'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      19'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      16'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      15'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Joshua
      King(17)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Arter following a set piece situation.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by James McArthur.
      7'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      2'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      45'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      90'+3'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Pape Souaré
      DF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      16'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      5
      James Tomkins
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon66'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon66'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon88'
      38
      Hiram Boateng

      Starting lineup

      1
      Artur Boruc
      GK
      56'
      2
      Simon Francis
      DF
      15
      Adam Smith
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      11
      Charlie Daniels
      DF
      24
      Ryan Fraser
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      6
      Andrew Surman
      MF
      8
      Harry Arter
      MF
      17
      Joshua King
      S
      11'
      13
      Callum Wilson
      S
      substitution icon71'
      33
      Jordon Ibe
      S
      substitution icon59'

      Substitutes

      4
      Dan Gosling
      substitution icon59'
      5
      Nathan Aké
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Benik Afobe
      10
      Max-Alain Gradel
      14
      Brad Smith
      23
      Adam Federici
      28
      Lewis Grabban
      substitution icon71'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Bournemouth
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      24
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      380
      246
      Free kicks
      9
      14
      Offsides
      5
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5361
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Crosses
      10
      Pape Souaré
      Pape Souaré
      Touches
      92
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      5
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      TOT
      1-1
      LIV
      WAT
      1-3
      ARS
      CHE
      3-0
      BUR
      LEI
      2-1
      SWA
      EVE
      1-0
      STO
      SOU
      1-1
      SUN
      HULL
      0-1
      MUN

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      45'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      90'+3'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon88'
      23
      Pape Souaré
      DF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      16'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S
      substitution icon66'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      5
      James Tomkins
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon66'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon66'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon88'
      38
      Hiram Boateng

      Starting lineup

      1
      Artur Boruc
      GK
      56'
      2
      Simon Francis
      DF
      15
      Adam Smith
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      11
      Charlie Daniels
      DF
      24
      Ryan Fraser
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      6
      Andrew Surman
      MF
      8
      Harry Arter
      MF
      17
      Joshua King
      S
      11'
      13
      Callum Wilson
      S
      substitution icon71'
      33
      Jordon Ibe
      S
      substitution icon59'

      Substitutes

      4
      Dan Gosling
      substitution icon59'
      5
      Nathan Aké
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Benik Afobe
      10
      Max-Alain Gradel
      14
      Brad Smith
      23
      Adam Federici
      28
      Lewis Grabban
      substitution icon71'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Bournemouth
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      24
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      10
      4
      Passes completed
      380
      246
      Free kicks
      9
      14
      Offsides
      5
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5361
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Crosses
      10
      Pape Souaré
      Pape Souaré
      Touches
      92
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      5
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      TOT
      1-1
      LIV
      WAT
      1-3
      ARS
      CHE
      3-0
      BUR
      LEI
      2-1
      SWA
      EVE
      1-0
      STO
      SOU
      1-1
      SUN
      HULL
      0-1
      MUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      90'+3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
      88'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Ryan
      Fraser(24)
      off
      Nathan
      Aké(5)
      on
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Cook.
      79'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      78'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      72'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Callum
      Wilson(13)
      off
      Lewis
      Grabban(28)
      on
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
      59'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jordon
      Ibe(33)
      off
      Dan Gosling
      Dan
      Gosling(4)
      on
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      Boruc(1)
      Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      41'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      41'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
      40'

      free kick won

      Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
      36'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King with a through ball.
      30'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Harry Arter tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
      25'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
      22'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      19'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      16'

      free kick won

      Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      15'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Joshua
      King(17)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Arter following a set piece situation.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by James McArthur.
      7'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      2'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.