Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Palace 1 Bournemouth 1
Palace1
Dann90'+3'
Bournemouth1
King11'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
90'+3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
88'
Substitution
Ryan
Fraser(24)off
Nathan
Aké(5)on
88'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith with a cross.
81'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Cook.
79'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
78'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
72'
free kick won
Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Callum
Wilson(13)off
Lewis
Grabban(28)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
66'
Substitution
Connor
Wickham(21)off
Wilfried
Zaha(11)on
66'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Pape Souaré tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
59'
Substitution
Jordon
Ibe(33)off
Dan
Gosling(4)on
58'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
56'
Yellow Card
Boruc(1)
Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Daniels.
54'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
48'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
43'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
41'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
41'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
40'
free kick won
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King with a through ball.
30'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Harry Arter tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
25'
free kick won
Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steve Cook.
22'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
19'
free kick won
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
18'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
16'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'
free kick won
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
15'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
14'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joel Ward.
12'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
Bournemouth Goal
Goal!
Joshua
King(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Arter following a set piece situation.
10'
free kick won
Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by James McArthur.
7'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Scott Dann.
2'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
6
Scott Dann
DF
90'+3'
2
Joel Ward
DF
88'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
66'
Starting lineup
1
Artur Boruc
GK
56'
2
Simon Francis
DF
15
Adam Smith
DF
3
Steve Cook
DF
11
Charlie Daniels
DF
24
Ryan Fraser
MF
88'
6
Andrew Surman
MF
8
Harry Arter
MF
17
Joshua King
S
11'
13
Callum Wilson
S
71'
33
Jordon Ibe
S
59'
Substitutes
4
Dan Gosling
59'
5
Nathan Aké
88'
9
Benik Afobe
10
Max-Alain Gradel
14
Brad Smith
23
Adam Federici
28
Lewis Grabban
71'
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
24
10
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
10
4
Passes completed
380
246
Free kicks
9
14
Offsides
5
2
Top performing palace players
TOT
1-1
LIV
WAT
1-3
ARS
CHE
3-0
BUR
LEI
2-1
SWA
EVE
1-0
STO
SOU
1-1
SUN
HULL
0-1
MUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
