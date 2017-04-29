Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Palace 0 Burnley 2
Palace0
Burnley2
Barnes7'
Gray85'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2.
90'+3'
free kick won
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
88'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Andre
Gray(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a through ball.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
81'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
79'
Substitution
Ashley
Barnes(10)off
Andre
Gray(7)on
75'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
71'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
71'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Loïc
Remy(8)on
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
65'
free kick won
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
63'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
58'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
57'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
50'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
48'
free kick won
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1.
45'+5'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
45'+1'
Substitution
Stephen
Ward(23)off
Jon
Flanagan(4)on
45'+1'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Ward (Burnley).
43'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
34'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
33'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
32'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Ward (Burnley).
30'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
24'
free kick won
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Stephen Ward (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
20'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
16'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
15'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Tarkowski.
12'
free kick won
Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Ashley
Barnes(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.
6'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
5'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
3'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeff Hendrick.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
17
Christian Benteke
S
43'
71'
Substitutes
8
Loïc Remy
71'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
26
James Tarkowski
DF
5
Michael Keane
DF
23
Stephen Ward
DF
45'+1'
2
Matthew Lowton
DF
37
Scott Arfield
MF
18
Ashley Westwood
MF
13
Jeff Hendrick
MF
21
George Boyd
MF
9
Sam Vokes
S
10
Ashley Barnes
S
7'
79'
Substitutes
4
Jon Flanagan
45'+1'
7
Andre Gray
79'
85'
12
Robbie Brady
16
Steven Defour
25
Jóhann Gudmundsson
28
Kevin Long
29
Nick Pope
Team stats
Possession
64%
37%
Total shots
15
9
Shots on target
5
3
Corners
14
4
Passes completed
348
176
Free kicks
11
10
Offsides
2
1
Top performing palace players
SUN
0-1
BOU
SOU
0-0
HULL
WBA
0-1
LEI
STO
0-0
WHU
