      Crystal Palace vs Burnley

      Palace 0 Burnley 2

      Palace0
      Burnley2
      Barnes7'
      Gray85'
      Sat 29 Apr 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      88'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      85'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Andre
      Gray(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 2. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a through ball.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      79'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Ashley Barnes
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      off
      Andre
      Gray(7)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Loïc
      Remy(8)
      on
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
      64'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      63'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
      57'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      48'

      free kick won

      George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      46'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      45'+1'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Stephen
      Ward(23)
      off
      Jon
      Flanagan(4)
      on
      45'+1'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Ward (Burnley).
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
      34'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      33'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      32'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Stephen Ward (Burnley).
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      24'

      free kick won

      Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Stephen Ward (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      20'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Tarkowski.
      12'

      free kick won

      Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      Ashley Barnes
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes with a headed pass.
      6'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Ashley Westwood tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha following a corner.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Boyd.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jeff Hendrick.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

      Kick-Off

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      43'
      substitution icon71'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      50'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      8
      Loïc Remy
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon71'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      26
      Bakary Sako
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tom Heaton
      GK
      26
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      23
      Stephen Ward
      DF
      substitution icon45'+1'
      2
      Matthew Lowton
      DF
      37
      Scott Arfield
      MF
      18
      Ashley Westwood
      MF
      13
      Jeff Hendrick
      MF
      21
      George Boyd
      MF
      9
      Sam Vokes
      S
      10
      Ashley Barnes
      S
      7'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jon Flanagan
      substitution icon45'+1'
      7
      Andre Gray
      substitution icon79'
      85'
      12
      Robbie Brady
      16
      Steven Defour
      25
      Jóhann Gudmundsson
      28
      Kevin Long
      29
      Nick Pope
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Burnley
      Possession
      64%
      37%
      Total shots
      15
      9
      Shots on target
      5
      3
      Corners
      14
      4
      Passes completed
      348
      176
      Free kicks
      11
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5965
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      15
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      18
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      102
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      SUN
      0-1
      BOU
      SOU
      0-0
      HULL
      WBA
      0-1
      LEI
      STO
      0-0
      WHU

