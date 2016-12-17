Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

      Palace 0 Chelsea 1

      Palace0
      Chelsea1
      Diego Costa43'
      Sat 17 Dec 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Fàbregas(4)
      Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Diego Costa(19)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      84'

      post

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Victor
      Moses(15)
      off
      Branislav
      Ivanovic(2)
      on
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      77'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Moses.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Damien Delaney.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      68'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Willian(22)
      off
      Cesc
      Fàbregas(4)
      on
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      62'

      free kick won

      César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Kanté(7)
      N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Diego Costa(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
      41'

      free kick won

      Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      free kick won

      Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Diego Costa(19)
      Diego Costa (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Luiz (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      82'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      17'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon84'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      43
      Noor Husin

      Starting lineup

      13
      Thibaut Courtois
      GK
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      60'
      21
      Nemanja Matic
      MF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      MF
      15
      Victor Moses
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      19
      Diego Costa
      S
      22'
      43'
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      S
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      1
      Asmir Begovic
      2
      Branislav Ivanovic
      substitution icon79'
      4
      Cesc Fàbregas
      substitution icon64'
      90'+2'
      5
      Kurt Zouma
      11
      Pedro
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon89'
      29
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      54%
      47%
      Total shots
      6
      13
      Shots on target
      2
      6
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      370
      322
      Free kicks
      14
      12
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5565
      Joe Ledley
      Joe Ledley
      Duels won
      8
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      6
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      77
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      3
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      WHU
      1-0
      HULL
      STO
      2-2
      LEI
      SUN
      1-0
      WAT
      MID
      3-0
      SWA
      WBA
      0-2
      MUN

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      82'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      17'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon84'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon79'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon84'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      43
      Noor Husin

      Starting lineup

      13
      Thibaut Courtois
      GK
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      60'
      21
      Nemanja Matic
      MF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      MF
      15
      Victor Moses
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      19
      Diego Costa
      S
      22'
      43'
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      S
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      1
      Asmir Begovic
      2
      Branislav Ivanovic
      substitution icon79'
      4
      Cesc Fàbregas
      substitution icon64'
      90'+2'
      5
      Kurt Zouma
      11
      Pedro
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon89'
      29
      Nathaniel Chalobah
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Chelsea
      Possession
      54%
      47%
      Total shots
      6
      13
      Shots on target
      2
      6
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      370
      322
      Free kicks
      14
      12
      Offsides
      1
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5565
      Joe Ledley
      Joe Ledley
      Duels won
      8
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      6
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      77
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      3
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      WHU
      1-0
      HULL
      STO
      2-2
      LEI
      SUN
      1-0
      WAT
      MID
      3-0
      SWA
      WBA
      0-2
      MUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Fàbregas(4)
      Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Diego Costa(19)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      84'

      post

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Victor
      Moses(15)
      off
      Branislav
      Ivanovic(2)
      on
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      77'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Moses.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Damien Delaney.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      69'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      68'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).
      64'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Willian(22)
      off
      Cesc
      Fàbregas(4)
      on
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      62'

      free kick won

      César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Kanté(7)
      N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      54'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
      50'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Diego Costa(19)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
      41'

      free kick won

      Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      39'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
      32'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      free kick won

      Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Diego Costa(19)
      Diego Costa (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Luiz (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      17'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      17'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.