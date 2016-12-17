Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Palace 0 Chelsea 1
Palace0
Chelsea1
Diego Costa43'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
90'+4'
free kick won
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Fàbregas(4)
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Diego Costa(19)off
Michy
Batshuayi(23)on
85'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
84'
post
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
82'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
79'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
79'
Substitution
Victor
Moses(15)off
Branislav
Ivanovic(2)on
78'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
77'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Moses.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Moses.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Damien Delaney.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
69'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).
64'
Substitution
Willian(22)off
Cesc
Fàbregas(4)on
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
62'
free kick won
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
60'
Yellow Card
Kanté(7)
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
60'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
54'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Diego Costa(19)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
41'
free kick won
Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
39'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
32'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
free kick won
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
free kick won
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Moses.
22'
Yellow Card
Diego Costa(19)
Diego Costa (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
18'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Luiz (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
17'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
17'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
13
Thibaut Courtois
GK
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
24
Gary Cahill
DF
30
David Luiz
DF
7
N'Golo Kanté
MF
60'
21
Nemanja Matic
MF
3
Marcos Alonso
MF
15
Victor Moses
MF
79'
19
Diego Costa
S
22'
43'
89'
10
Eden Hazard
S
22
Willian
S
64'
Substitutes
1
Asmir Begovic
2
Branislav Ivanovic
79'
4
Cesc Fàbregas
64'
90'+2'
5
Kurt Zouma
11
Pedro
23
Michy Batshuayi
89'
29
Nathaniel Chalobah
Team stats
Possession
54%
47%
Total shots
6
13
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
370
322
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
WHU
1-0
HULL
STO
2-2
LEI
SUN
1-0
WAT
MID
3-0
SWA
WBA
0-2
MUN
