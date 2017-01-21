Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Everton

      Palace 0 Everton 1

      Palace0
      Everton1
      Coleman87'
      Sat 21 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Ross
      Barkley(8)
      off
      Phil
      Jagielka(6)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
      89'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      88'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Everton).
      87'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Séamus
      Coleman(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.
      83'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Joel Robles (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      78'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Williams.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
      76'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leighton Baines (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      72'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Kevin
      Mirallas(11)
      off
      Ademola
      Lookman(31)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      on
      71'

      free kick won

      Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      68'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.
      62'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Loïc
      Remy(8)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Gareth
      Barry(18)
      off
      Morgan
      Schneiderlin(2)
      on
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      57'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Séamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Davies.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Loïc Rémy is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ramiro Mori.
      39'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
      37'

      free kick won

      Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ramiro Mori (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Williams (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Ross Barkley is caught offside.
      34'

      post

      Romelu Lukaku (Everton) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gareth Barry with a headed pass.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leighton Baines.
      31'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Holgate(30)
      Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      26'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      free kick won

      Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      18'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a headed pass.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      11'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      5'

      free kick won

      Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      18
      James McArthur
      S
      8
      Loïc Remy
      S
      substitution icon61'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon61'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      substitution icon72'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Joel Robles
      GK
      5
      Ashley Williams
      DF
      30
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      26'
      25
      Ramiro Funes Mori
      DF
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      26
      Tom Davies
      MF
      18
      Gareth Barry
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      MF
      87'
      3
      Leighton Baines
      MF
      11
      Kevin Mirallas
      S
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Romelu Lukaku
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Morgan Schneiderlin
      substitution icon59'
      6
      Phil Jagielka
      substitution icon90'+2'
      16
      James McCarthy
      19
      Enner Valencia
      20
      Bryan Oviedo
      22
      Maarten Stekelenburg
      31
      Ademola Lookman
      substitution icon72'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Everton
      Total shots
      0
      0
      Shots on target
      0
      0
      Corners
      0
      0
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      0
      0
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      2-3
      SWA
      BOU
      2-2
      WAT
      WBA
      2-0
      SUN
      MID
      1-3
      WHU
      STO
      1-1
      MUN
      MCI
      2-2
      TOT

      Crystal Palace

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

