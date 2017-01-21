Crystal Palace vs Everton

Palace 0 Everton 1
Palace0
Everton1
Coleman87'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
90'+4'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Ross
Barkley(8)off
Phil
Jagielka(6)on
90'+1'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
89'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
88'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
88'
start delay
Delay in match (Everton).
87'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Séamus
Coleman(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Everton 1. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.
83'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
free kick won
Joel Robles (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joel Robles.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
78'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Williams.
78'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a set piece situation.
76'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leighton Baines (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
72'
Substitution
Kevin
Mirallas(11)off
Ademola
Lookman(31)on
72'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
71'
free kick won
Kevin Mirallas (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
68'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines.
62'
free kick won
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
Substitution
Loïc
Remy(8)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
60'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
Substitution
Gareth
Barry(18)off
Morgan
Schneiderlin(2)on
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
57'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Séamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
53'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Davies.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0.
44'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Loïc Rémy is caught offside.
41'
free kick won
Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
40'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ramiro Mori.
39'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Loïc Rémy.
37'
free kick won
Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ramiro Mori (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Williams (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
34'
offside
Offside, Everton. Romelu Lukaku tries a through ball, but Ross Barkley is caught offside.
34'
post
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gareth Barry with a headed pass.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mason Holgate.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leighton Baines.
31'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
Yellow Card
Holgate(30)
Mason Holgate (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
26'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
free kick won
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
21'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
19'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
18'
free kick won
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kevin Mirallas (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a headed pass.
15'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Scott Dann.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
11'
free kick won
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
5'
free kick won
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
8
Loïc Remy
S
61'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
61'
16
Joe Ledley
72'
Starting lineup
1
Joel Robles
GK
5
Ashley Williams
DF
30
Mason Holgate
DF
26'
25
Ramiro Funes Mori
DF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
90'+2'
26
Tom Davies
MF
18
Gareth Barry
MF
59'
23
Séamus Coleman
MF
87'
3
Leighton Baines
MF
11
Kevin Mirallas
S
72'
10
Romelu Lukaku
S
Substitutes
2
Morgan Schneiderlin
59'
6
Phil Jagielka
90'+2'
16
James McCarthy
19
Enner Valencia
20
Bryan Oviedo
22
Maarten Stekelenburg
31
Ademola Lookman
72'
Team stats
Total shots
0
0
Shots on target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
LIV
2-3
SWA
BOU
2-2
WAT
WBA
2-0
SUN
MID
1-3
WHU
STO
1-1
MUN
MCI
2-2
TOT
