      Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

      Palace 2 Leicester 2

      Palace2
      Cabaye54'
      Benteke70'
      Leicester2
      Huth6'
      Vardy52'
      Sat 15 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Yohan
      Benalouane(29)
      off
      Ben
      Chilwell(3)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      75'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Riyad
      Mahrez(26)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(22)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 2. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      off
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      on
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      64'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Andy
      King(10)
      off
      Daniel
      Drinkwater(4)
      on
      63'

      Yellow Card

      King(10)
      Andy King (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      57'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leicester City 2. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      52'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 2. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez following a fast break.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a through ball.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Simpson(17)
      Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Yohan Benalouane.
      31'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      27'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      22'

      free kick won

      Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      15'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      13'

      free kick won

      Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      12'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Robert
      Huth(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leicester City 1. Robert Huth (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      5'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
      3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon69'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      54'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      70'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      substitution icon69'
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon84'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      17
      Danny Simpson
      DF
      34'
      6
      Robert Huth
      DF
      6'
      28
      Christian Fuchs
      DF
      29
      Yohan Benalouane
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      MF
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      10
      Andy King
      MF
      63'
      substitution icon64'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S
      52'
      23
      Leonardo Ulloa
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Ben Chilwell
      substitution icon76'
      4
      Daniel Drinkwater
      substitution icon64'
      7
      Ahmed Musa
      13
      Daniel Amartey
      20
      Shinji Okazaki
      21
      Ron-Robert Zieler
      22
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon75'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leicester City
      Possession
      58%
      42%
      Total shots
      15
      6
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      8
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      16
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0
      TOT
      4-0
      BOU
      SUN
      2-2
      WHU
      WAT
      1-0
      SWA
      STO
      3-1
      HULL
      EVE
      3-1
      BUR
      SOU
      0-3
      MCI

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

