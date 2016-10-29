Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Palace 2 Liverpool 4
Palace2
McArthur18' 33'
Liverpool4
Can16'
Lovren21'
Matip44'
Roberto Firmino71'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 4.
90'+3'
free kick won
Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Sadio
Mané(19)off
Ragnar
Klavan(17)on
89'
Substitution
Philippe Coutinho(10)off
Divock
Origi(27)on
88'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
88'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
87'
free kick won
Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
86'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'
free kick won
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
78'
free kick won
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
free kick won
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Adam
Lallana(20)off
Georginio
Wijnaldum(5)on
75'
free kick won
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
72'
Yellow Card
Roberto Firmino(11)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
71'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Roberto Firmino(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
69'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
66'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
66'
free kick won
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
61'
free kick won
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
58'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alberto Moreno.
50'
free kick won
Loris Karius (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joël Matip.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass.
49'
Yellow Card
Can(23)
Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
free kick won
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
free kick won
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 3.
45'+3'
free kick won
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
44'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Joël
Matip(32)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 3. Joël Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
43'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
39'
free kick won
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
36'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
34'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
33'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 2. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
32'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
post
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
21'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Dejan
Lovren(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
21'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
21'
corner
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
18'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
17'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
17'
start delay
Delay in match (Liverpool).
16'
Liverpool Goal
Goal!
Emre
Can(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
8'
free kick won
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
6'
offside
Offside, Liverpool. Adam Lallana tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Clyne is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
66'
18
James McArthur
MF
18'
33'
86'
Starting lineup
1
Loris Karius
GK
32
Joël Matip
DF
44'
18
Alberto Moreno
DF
6
Dejan Lovren
DF
21'
2
Nathaniel Clyne
DF
23
Emre Can
MF
16'
49'
14
Jordan Henderson
MF
20
Adam Lallana
MF
76'
19
Sadio Mané
S
90'+2'
10
Philippe Coutinho
S
89'
11
Roberto Firmino
S
71'
72'
Substitutes
5
Georginio Wijnaldum
76'
15
Daniel Sturridge
17
Ragnar Klavan
90'+2'
21
Lucas Leiva
22
Simon Mignolet
27
Divock Origi
89'
56
Connor Randall
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
7
17
Shots on target
6
10
Corners
3
3
Passes completed
304
399
Free kicks
5
15
Offsides
4
1
