      Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

      Palace 2 Liverpool 4

      Palace2
      McArthur18' 33'
      Liverpool4
      Can16'
      Lovren21'
      Matip44'
      Roberto Firmino71'
      Sat 29 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 4.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Sadio
      Mané(19)
      off
      Ragnar
      Klavan(17)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Philippe Coutinho(10)
      off
      Divock
      Origi(27)
      on
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      87'

      free kick won

      Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      78'

      free kick won

      Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Liverpool
      Adam
      Lallana(20)
      off
      Georginio
      Wijnaldum(5)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Roberto Firmino(11)
      Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      71'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Roberto Firmino(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 4. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a through ball.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      61'

      free kick won

      Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alberto Moreno.
      50'

      free kick won

      Loris Karius (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joël Matip.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Can(23)
      Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 3.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      44'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Joël
      Matip(32)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 3. Joël Matip (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      39'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emre Can.
      39'

      free kick won

      Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      33'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Liverpool 2. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      post

      Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) hits the left post with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      21'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Dejan
      Lovren(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
      18'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      17'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      17'

      start delay

      Delay in match (Liverpool).
      16'

      Liverpool Goal

      Liverpool
      Goal!
      Liverpool
      Emre
      Can(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 1. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
      8'

      free kick won

      Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Liverpool. Adam Lallana tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Clyne is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      18'
      33'
      substitution icon86'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      62'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon66'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      27
      Damien Delaney
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon74'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Loris Karius
      GK
      32
      Joël Matip
      DF
      44'
      18
      Alberto Moreno
      DF
      6
      Dejan Lovren
      DF
      21'
      2
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      23
      Emre Can
      MF
      16'
      49'
      14
      Jordan Henderson
      MF
      20
      Adam Lallana
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      19
      Sadio Mané
      S
      substitution icon90'+2'
      10
      Philippe Coutinho
      S
      substitution icon89'
      11
      Roberto Firmino
      S
      71'
      72'

      Substitutes

      5
      Georginio Wijnaldum
      substitution icon76'
      15
      Daniel Sturridge
      17
      Ragnar Klavan
      substitution icon90'+2'
      21
      Lucas Leiva
      22
      Simon Mignolet
      27
      Divock Origi
      substitution icon89'
      56
      Connor Randall
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Liverpool
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      7
      17
      Shots on target
      6
      10
      Corners
      3
      3
      Passes completed
      304
      399
      Free kicks
      5
      15
      Offsides
      4
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4046
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      12
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      77
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      6
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      SUN
      1-4
      ARS
      WAT
      1-0
      HULL
      MID
      2-0
      BOU
      WBA
      0-4
      MCI
      MUN
      0-0
      BUR
      TOT
      1-1
      LEI
      Match Blog

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.