Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Palace 1 Man City 2
Palace1
Wickham66'
Man City2
Touré39' 83'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2.
90'+7'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+6'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Fernandinho (Manchester City).
90'+4'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
88'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Connor Wickham is caught offside.
86'
Substitution
Sergio
Agüero(10)off
Fernando(6)on
86'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
84'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
83'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Yaya
Touré(42)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
82'
free kick won
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
78'
Yellow Card
Wickham(21)
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
free kick won
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
72'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
70'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
69'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Substitution
Nolito(9)off
David
Silva(21)on
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
62'
Yellow Card
Nolito(9)
Nolito (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
56'
Yellow Card
Otamendi(30)
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fernandinho.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
47'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
free kick won
Bacary Sagna (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Yaya
Touré(42)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nolito.
37'
Substitution
Vincent
Kompany(4)off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)on
36'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
31'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
24'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
free kick won
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
10'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
9'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
8'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
81'
21
Connor Wickham
45'
66'
78'
Starting lineup
1
Claudio Bravo
GK
4
Vincent Kompany
DF
37'
11
Aleksandar Kolarov
DF
3
Bacary Sagna
DF
30
Nicolás Otamendi
DF
56'
9
Nolito
MF
62'
67'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
7
Raheem Sterling
MF
42
Yaya Touré
MF
39'
83'
25
Fernandinho
MF
10
Sergio Agüero
S
86'
Substitutes
5
Pablo Zabaleta
37'
6
Fernando
86'
13
Willy Caballero
15
Jesús Navas
19
Leroy Sané
21
David Silva
67'
72
Kelechi Iheanacho
Team stats
Possession
38%
62%
Total shots
8
10
Shots on target
2
4
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
164
337
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
MUN
1-1
ARS
STO
0-1
BOU
WAT
2-1
LEI
SUN
3-0
HULL
EVE
1-1
SWA
SOU
0-0
LIV
TOT
3-2
WHU
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
81'
21
Connor Wickham
45'
66'
78'
Starting lineup
1
Claudio Bravo
GK
4
Vincent Kompany
DF
37'
11
Aleksandar Kolarov
DF
3
Bacary Sagna
DF
30
Nicolás Otamendi
DF
56'
9
Nolito
MF
62'
67'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
7
Raheem Sterling
MF
42
Yaya Touré
MF
39'
83'
25
Fernandinho
MF
10
Sergio Agüero
S
86'
Substitutes
5
Pablo Zabaleta
37'
6
Fernando
86'
13
Willy Caballero
15
Jesús Navas
19
Leroy Sané
21
David Silva
67'
72
Kelechi Iheanacho
Team stats
Possession
38%
62%
Total shots
8
10
Shots on target
2
4
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
164
337
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
MUN
1-1
ARS
STO
0-1
BOU
WAT
2-1
LEI
SUN
3-0
HULL
EVE
1-1
SWA
SOU
0-0
LIV
TOT
3-2
WHU
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2.
90'+7'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
90'+7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+6'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Fernandinho (Manchester City).
90'+4'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
88'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Yaya Touré (Manchester City).
87'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Connor Wickham is caught offside.
86'
Substitution
Sergio
Agüero(10)off
Fernando(6)on
86'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
84'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
83'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Yaya
Touré(42)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
82'
free kick won
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
78'
Yellow Card
Wickham(21)
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
free kick won
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
72'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
70'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
69'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Substitution
Nolito(9)off
David
Silva(21)on
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
62'
Yellow Card
Nolito(9)
Nolito (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bacary Sagna.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
56'
Yellow Card
Otamendi(30)
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fernandinho.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
54'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
47'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
45'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
free kick won
Bacary Sagna (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Yaya
Touré(42)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Nolito.
37'
Substitution
Vincent
Kompany(4)off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)on
36'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
31'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
26'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).
24'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
23'
free kick won
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
14'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
10'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
9'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
8'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.