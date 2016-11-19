Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace 1 Man City 2

      Palace1
      Wickham66'
      Man City2
      Touré39' 83'
      Sat 19 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon81'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon45'
      66'
      78'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon86'
      27
      Damien Delaney

      Starting lineup

      1
      Claudio Bravo
      GK
      4
      Vincent Kompany
      DF
      substitution icon37'
      11
      Aleksandar Kolarov
      DF
      3
      Bacary Sagna
      DF
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      DF
      56'
      9
      Nolito
      MF
      62'
      substitution icon67'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      MF
      42
      Yaya Touré
      MF
      39'
      83'
      25
      Fernandinho
      MF
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      S
      substitution icon86'

      Substitutes

      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon37'
      6
      Fernando
      substitution icon86'
      13
      Willy Caballero
      15
      Jesús Navas
      19
      Leroy Sané
      21
      David Silva
      substitution icon67'
      72
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.