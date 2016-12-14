Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 1 Man Utd 2

      Palace1
      McArthur66'
      Man Utd2
      Pogba45'+2'
      Ibrahimovic88'
      Wed 14 Dec 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2.
      90'

      free kick won

      Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Zlatan
      Ibrahimovic(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Rashford(19)
      Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Wayne
      Rooney(10)
      off
      Marcus
      Rashford(19)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a through ball.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      75'

      free kick won

      Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      72'

      free kick won

      Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Juan
      Mata(8)
      off
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      on
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Pogba(6)
      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester United. Marcos Rojo tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a through ball.
      65'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
      62'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      56'

      free kick won

      Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Eric
      Bailly(3)
      off
      Matteo
      Darmian(36)
      on
      47'

      free kick won

      Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      off
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
      45'+2'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Carrick.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      40'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a set piece situation.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Rojo(5)
      Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
      13'

      free kick won

      Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      6'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
      2'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Crystal Palace

      MID
      0-3
      LIV
      SUN
      0-1
      CHE
      WHU
      1-0
      BUR
      TOT
      3-0
      HULL
      STO
      0-0
      SOU
      MCI
      2-0
      WAT
      WBA
      3-1
      SWA

      Crystal Palace

      MID
      0-3
      LIV
      SUN
      0-1
      CHE
      WHU
      1-0
      BUR
      TOT
      3-0
      HULL
      STO
      0-0
      SOU
      MCI
      2-0
      WAT
      WBA
      3-1
      SWA
      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.