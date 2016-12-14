Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Palace 1 Man Utd 2
Palace1
McArthur66'
Man Utd2
Pogba45'+2'
Ibrahimovic88'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2.
90'
free kick won
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Zlatan
Ibrahimovic(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.
87'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
84'
Yellow Card
Rashford(19)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Wayne
Rooney(10)off
Marcus
Rashford(19)on
80'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a through ball.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
76'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
75'
free kick won
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Ander Herrera (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Juan
Mata(8)off
Jesse
Lingard(14)on
70'
Yellow Card
Pogba(6)
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
70'
offside
Offside, Manchester United. Marcos Rojo tries a through ball, but Juan Mata is caught offside.
69'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
68'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
68'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
66'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a through ball.
65'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
56'
free kick won
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
free kick won
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Substitution
Eric
Bailly(3)off
Matteo
Darmian(36)on
47'
free kick won
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
45'
Substitution
Mathieu
Flamini(4)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
45'+2'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Paul
Pogba(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Carrick.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
40'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a set piece situation.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
38'
Yellow Card
Rojo(5)
Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
36'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
28'
free kick won
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
miss
Attempt missed. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
13'
free kick won
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
6'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
34
Martin Kelly
DF
45'+1'
18
James McArthur
MF
66'
87'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
80'
Starting lineup
1
David de Gea
GK
17
Daley Blind
DF
3
Eric Bailly
DF
52'
5
Marcos Rojo
DF
38'
4
Phil Jones
DF
16
Michael Carrick
MF
6
Paul Pogba
MF
45'+2'
70'
21
Ander Herrera
MF
8
Juan Mata
S
70'
9
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
S
88'
10
Wayne Rooney
S
80'
Substitutes
14
Jesse Lingard
70'
18
Ashley Young
19
Marcus Rashford
80'
84'
20
Sergio Romero
27
Marouane Fellaini
31
Bastian Schweinsteiger
36
Matteo Darmian
52'
Team stats
Possession
39%
61%
Total shots
6
16
Shots on target
3
6
Corners
1
8
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
16
Offsides
0
0
MID
0-3
LIV
SUN
0-1
CHE
WHU
1-0
BUR
TOT
3-0
HULL
STO
0-0
SOU
MCI
2-0
WAT
WBA
3-1
SWA
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
