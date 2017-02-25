Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough

      Palace 1 Boro 0

      Palace1
      van Aanholt34'
      Boro0
      Sat 25 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a fast break.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      on
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
      86'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      85'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Fábio with a cross.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      80'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Cristhian
      Stuani(18)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      77'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Hennessey.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Fabio(2)
      Fábio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      73'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio.
      70'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      61'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Adam
      Forshaw(34)
      off
      Adlène
      Guédioura(27)
      on
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      53'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rudy Gestede.
      48'

      free kick won

      Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Álvaro
      Negredo(10)
      off
      Rudy
      Gestede(29)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      39'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by James Tomkins.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Álvaro Negredo.
      36'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Middlesbrough 0. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
      23'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      18'

      free kick won

      Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      11'

      free kick won

      Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      34'
      substitution icon87'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      83'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      30'
      substitution icon63'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon63'
      76'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      27
      Damien Delaney
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon87'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Víctor Valdés
      GK
      5
      Bernardo Espinosa
      DF
      2
      Fabio
      DF
      75'
      4
      Daniel Ayala
      DF
      6
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      19
      Stewart Downing
      DF
      21
      Gastón Ramírez
      MF
      34
      Adam Forshaw
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      14
      Marten de Roon
      MF
      10
      Álvaro Negredo
      S
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Cristhian Stuani
      S
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      7
      Grant Leadbitter
      8
      Adam Clayton
      12
      Brad Guzan
      22
      Dael Fry
      27
      Adlène Guédioura
      substitution icon61'
      29
      Rudy Gestede
      substitution icon45'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon79'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Middlesbrough
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      15
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      251
      327
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3347
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Duels won
      14
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      76
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      3
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      EVE
      2-0
      SUN
      CHE
      3-1
      SWA
      WBA
      2-1
      BOU
      HULL
      1-1
      BUR
      WAT
      1-1
      WHU

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      34'
      substitution icon87'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      83'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      30'
      substitution icon63'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon88'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon63'
      76'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      27
      Damien Delaney
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon87'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Víctor Valdés
      GK
      5
      Bernardo Espinosa
      DF
      2
      Fabio
      DF
      75'
      4
      Daniel Ayala
      DF
      6
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      19
      Stewart Downing
      DF
      21
      Gastón Ramírez
      MF
      34
      Adam Forshaw
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      14
      Marten de Roon
      MF
      10
      Álvaro Negredo
      S
      substitution icon45'
      18
      Cristhian Stuani
      S
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      7
      Grant Leadbitter
      8
      Adam Clayton
      12
      Brad Guzan
      22
      Dael Fry
      27
      Adlène Guédioura
      substitution icon61'
      29
      Rudy Gestede
      substitution icon45'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon79'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Middlesbrough
      Possession
      46%
      54%
      Total shots
      15
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      251
      327
      Free kicks
      15
      9
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3347
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Duels won
      14
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      76
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      3
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      EVE
      2-0
      SUN
      CHE
      3-1
      SWA
      WBA
      2-1
      BOU
      HULL
      1-1
      BUR
      WAT
      1-1
      WHU
