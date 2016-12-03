Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Southampton

      Palace 3 Southampton 0

      Palace3
      Benteke33' 85'
      Tomkins36'
      Southampton0
      Sat 03 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      83'

      free kick won

      Josh Sims (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      77'

      post

      Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Charlie
      Austin(10)
      off
      Sam
      McQueen(38)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Sofiane
      Boufal(19)
      off
      Shane
      Long(7)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      64'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.
      59'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      off
      Josh
      Sims(39)
      on
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      57'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Austin(10)
      Charlie Austin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Austin with a headed pass.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      39'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      27'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      19'

      free kick won

      José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      86'

      free kick won

      Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      83'

      free kick won

      Josh Sims (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      77'

      post

      Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Charlie
      Austin(10)
      off
      Sam
      McQueen(38)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Sofiane
      Boufal(19)
      off
      Shane
      Long(7)
      on
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      64'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.
      59'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      off
      Josh
      Sims(39)
      on
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      57'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      Austin(10)
      Charlie Austin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Austin with a headed pass.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      43'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      39'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
      37'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      33'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      27'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      19'

      free kick won

      José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      16'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      8'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.