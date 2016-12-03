Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Palace 3 Southampton 0
Palace3
Benteke33' 85'
Tomkins36'
Southampton0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
89'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
89'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
86'
free kick won
Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a corner.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
83'
free kick won
Josh Sims (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
80'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
78'
free kick won
José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
77'
post
Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse following a corner.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
76'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
76'
Substitution
Charlie
Austin(10)off
Sam
McQueen(38)on
76'
Substitution
Sofiane
Boufal(19)off
Shane
Long(7)on
75'
miss
Attempt missed. José Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
69'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Sims (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
64'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.
59'
Substitution
Pierre-Emile
Højbjerg(23)off
Josh
Sims(39)on
59'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
58'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James Tomkins.
57'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
53'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
51'
Yellow Card
Austin(10)
Charlie Austin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Charlie Austin with a headed pass.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
43'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
39'
free kick won
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
37'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Fonte.
34'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
33'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
28'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
27'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
22'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
22'
corner
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McArthur.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
19'
free kick won
José Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
free kick won
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
12'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
James Tomkins
DF
36'
37'
89'
18
James McArthur
MF
55'
89'
17
Christian Benteke
S
33'
70'
85'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
1
Fraser Forster
GK
21
Ryan Bertrand
DF
6
José Fonte
DF
17
Virgil van Dijk
DF
2
Cédric Soares
DF
16
James Ward-Prowse
MF
23
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
MF
59'
14
Oriol Romeu
MF
22
Nathan Redmond
S
10
Charlie Austin
S
51'
76'
19
Sofiane Boufal
S
76'
Substitutes
3
Maya Yoshida
4
Jordy Clasie
7
Shane Long
76'
8
Steven Davis
28
Stuart Taylor
38
Sam McQueen
76'
39
Josh Sims
59'
Team stats
Possession
42%
58%
Total shots
9
17
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
4
9
Passes completed
246
360
Free kicks
13
11
Offsides
0
0
Top performing palace players
MCI
1-3
CHE
SUN
2-1
LEI
WBA
3-1
WAT
STO
2-0
BUR
TOT
5-0
SWA
WHU
1-5
ARS
