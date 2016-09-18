Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Palace 4 Stoke 1
Palace4
Tomkins9'
Dann11'
McArthur71'
Townsend75'
Stoke1
Arnautovic90'+4'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1.
90'+4'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Marko
Arnautovic(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Flamini.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen with a through ball.
88'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
82'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Diouf (Stoke City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Joe Allen with a cross following a corner.
78'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
78'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
77'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
71'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Stoke City 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
71'
Yellow Card
Arnautovic(10)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
Substitution
Bojan(27)off
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)on
66'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Glen Johnson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
60'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
59'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Walters with a headed pass.
58'
free kick won
Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
55'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Bojan (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
50'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
49'
free kick won
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bojan with a cross.
47'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James McArthur.
46'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0.
45'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
42'
free kick won
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
36'
free kick won
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
22'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
21'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Arnautovic.
16'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Glen Johnson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
14'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
9'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
8'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
5'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
3'
free kick won
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
James Tomkins
DF
9'
45'
18
James McArthur
MF
60'
71'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
75'
85'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
85'
Starting lineup
24
Shay Given
GK
20
Geoff Cameron
DF
15
Bruno Martins Indi
DF
8
Glen Johnson
DF
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
6
Glenn Whelan
MF
4
Joe Allen
MF
27
Bojan
MF
68'
10
Marko Arnautovic
MF
71'
90'+4'
19
Jonathan Walters
MF
12
Wilfried Bony
S
Substitutes
2
Phil Bardsley
3
Erik Pieters
16
Charlie Adam
18
Mame Biram Diouf
68'
21
Giannelli Imbula
25
Peter Crouch
33
Lee Grant
Team stats
Possession
57%
44%
Total shots
14
11
Shots on target
8
4
Corners
10
5
Passes completed
376
259
Free kicks
9
14
Offsides
2
3
Top performing palace players
WAT
3-1
MUN
SOU
1-0
SWA
TOT
1-0
SUN
