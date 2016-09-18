Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

      Palace 4 Stoke 1

      Palace4
      Tomkins9'
      Dann11'
      McArthur71'
      Townsend75'
      Stoke1
      Arnautovic90'+4'
      Sun 18 Sep 13:15(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1.
      90'+4'

      Stoke City Goal

      Stoke City
      Goal!
      Stoke City
      Marko
      Arnautovic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Flamini.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen with a through ball.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mame Diouf (Stoke City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Joe Allen with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      71'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Stoke City 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Arnautovic(10)
      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Bojan(27)
      off
      Mame Biram
      Diouf(18)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Glen Johnson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Walters with a headed pass.
      58'

      free kick won

      Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bojan (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      50'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bojan with a cross.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Arnautovic.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Glen Johnson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      9'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      11'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      9'
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      77'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      60'
      71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      75'
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon78'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      21
      Connor Wickham
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      24
      Shay Given
      GK
      20
      Geoff Cameron
      DF
      15
      Bruno Martins Indi
      DF
      8
      Glen Johnson
      DF
      17
      Ryan Shawcross
      DF
      6
      Glenn Whelan
      MF
      4
      Joe Allen
      MF
      27
      Bojan
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      10
      Marko Arnautovic
      MF
      71'
      90'+4'
      19
      Jonathan Walters
      MF
      12
      Wilfried Bony
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Phil Bardsley
      3
      Erik Pieters
      16
      Charlie Adam
      18
      Mame Biram Diouf
      substitution icon68'
      21
      Giannelli Imbula
      25
      Peter Crouch
      33
      Lee Grant
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Stoke City
      Possession
      57%
      44%
      Total shots
      14
      11
      Shots on target
      8
      4
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      376
      259
      Free kicks
      9
      14
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5052
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      12
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      78
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      6
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      WAT
      3-1
      MUN
      SOU
      1-0
      SWA
      TOT
      1-0
      SUN

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      11'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      9'
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      77'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      60'
      71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      75'
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon78'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      21
      Connor Wickham
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      24
      Shay Given
      GK
      20
      Geoff Cameron
      DF
      15
      Bruno Martins Indi
      DF
      8
      Glen Johnson
      DF
      17
      Ryan Shawcross
      DF
      6
      Glenn Whelan
      MF
      4
      Joe Allen
      MF
      27
      Bojan
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      10
      Marko Arnautovic
      MF
      71'
      90'+4'
      19
      Jonathan Walters
      MF
      12
      Wilfried Bony
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Phil Bardsley
      3
      Erik Pieters
      16
      Charlie Adam
      18
      Mame Biram Diouf
      substitution icon68'
      21
      Giannelli Imbula
      25
      Peter Crouch
      33
      Lee Grant
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Stoke City
      Possession
      57%
      44%
      Total shots
      14
      11
      Shots on target
      8
      4
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      376
      259
      Free kicks
      9
      14
      Offsides
      2
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5052
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      12
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      78
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Tackles
      6
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      WAT
      3-1
      MUN
      SOU
      1-0
      SWA
      TOT
      1-0
      SUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1.
      90'+4'

      Stoke City Goal

      Stoke City
      Goal!
      Stoke City
      Marko
      Arnautovic(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 1. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Flamini.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Allen with a through ball.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Johnson.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mame Diouf (Stoke City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Joe Allen with a cross following a corner.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 4, Stoke City 0. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      71'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Stoke City 0. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Arnautovic(10)
      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Bojan(27)
      off
      Mame Biram
      Diouf(18)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Glen Johnson (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Walters with a headed pass.
      58'

      free kick won

      Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      55'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bojan (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      50'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bojan with a cross.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      46'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      free kick won

      Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bojan.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Marko Arnautovic.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Glen Johnson tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Stoke City 0. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      9'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Stoke City 0. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Jonathan Walters is caught offside.
      3'

      free kick won

      Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Geoff Cameron.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.