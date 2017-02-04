Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Palace 0 Sunderland 4
Palace0
Sunderland4
Koné9'
Ndong43'
Defoe45'+1' 45'+3'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Jones.
85'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
player retired
Scott Dann went off injured after Crystal Palace had used all subs.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
84'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
free kick won
Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
78'
Substitution
Adnan
Januzaj(44)off
Steven
Pienaar(20)on
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
75'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
74'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
71'
Yellow Card
Koné(23)
Lamine Koné (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66'
free kick won
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vito Mannone.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
62'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Loïc
Remy(8)on
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
59'
free kick won
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
free kick won
Joleon Lescott (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'
Substitution
John
O'Shea(16)off
Joleon
Lescott(15)on
56'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury John O'Shea (Sunderland).
53'
free kick won
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
52'
Substitution
Jack
Rodwell(8)off
Darron
Gibson(24)on
51'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jack Rodwell (Sunderland).
50'
free kick won
Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'
Substitution
Damien
Delaney(27)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4.
45'+3'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
45'+1'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 3. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
43'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Didier
Ndong(17)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 2. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
41'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann with a cross.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
31'
Yellow Card
Januzaj(44)
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
offside
Offside, Sunderland. Jack Rodwell tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
27'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Joe
Ledley(16)on
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a cross following a set piece situation.
21'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Jones.
15'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Jason Denayer (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
9'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Lamine
Koné(23)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 1. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
9'
free kick won
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
8'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Rodwell with a through ball.
6'
Yellow Card
Larsson(7)
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
6'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
MF
66'
Starting lineup
1
Vito Mannone
GK
23
Lamine Koné
DF
9'
71'
16
John O'Shea
DF
57'
4
Jason Denayer
DF
2
Billy Jones
MF
7
Sebastian Larsson
MF
6'
3
Bryan Oviedo
MF
17
Didier Ndong
MF
43'
8
Jack Rodwell
MF
52'
18
Jermain Defoe
S
45'+1'
45'+3'
44
Adnan Januzaj
S
31'
78'
Substitutes
9
Fabio Borini
10
Wahbi Khazri
12
Mika
15
Joleon Lescott
57'
20
Steven Pienaar
78'
21
Javier Manquillo
24
Darron Gibson
52'
Team stats
Possession
66%
34%
Total shots
21
10
Shots on target
9
7
Corners
7
1
Passes completed
413
198
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
CHE
3-1
ARS
SOU
1-3
WHU
EVE
6-3
BOU
WAT
2-1
BUR
WBA
1-0
STO
HULL
2-0
LIV
TOT
1-0
MID
