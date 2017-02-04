Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

      Palace 0 Sunderland 4

      Palace0
      Sunderland4
      Koné9'
      Ndong43'
      Defoe45'+1' 45'+3'
      Sat 04 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Jones.
      85'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      84'

      player retired

      Scott Dann went off injured after Crystal Palace had used all subs.
      84'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      78'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      Adnan
      Januzaj(44)
      off
      Steven
      Pienaar(20)
      on
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      75'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      74'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Koné(23)
      Lamine Koné (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vito Mannone.
      63'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Loïc
      Remy(8)
      on
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      59'

      free kick won

      Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joleon Lescott (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      John
      O'Shea(16)
      off
      Joleon
      Lescott(15)
      on
      56'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury John O'Shea (Sunderland).
      53'

      free kick won

      Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      52'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      Jack
      Rodwell(8)
      off
      Darron
      Gibson(24)
      on
      51'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jack Rodwell (Sunderland).
      50'

      free kick won

      Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon following a set piece situation.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4.
      45'+3'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
      45'+1'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 3. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
      43'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Didier
      Ndong(17)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 2. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann with a cross.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Januzaj(44)
      Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Sunderland. Jack Rodwell tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      27'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      on
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a cross following a set piece situation.
      21'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Jones.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Jason Denayer (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
      9'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Lamine
      Koné(23)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 1. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lamine Koné (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
      9'

      free kick won

      Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      8'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      7'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Rodwell with a through ball.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Larsson(7)
      Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      6'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon27'
      2
      Joel Ward
      MF
      66'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      84'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      S
      substitution icon62'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      33'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      8
      Loïc Remy
      substitution icon62'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon45'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      16
      Joe Ledley
      substitution icon27'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers

      Starting lineup

      1
      Vito Mannone
      GK
      23
      Lamine Koné
      DF
      9'
      71'
      16
      John O'Shea
      DF
      substitution icon57'
      4
      Jason Denayer
      DF
      2
      Billy Jones
      MF
      7
      Sebastian Larsson
      MF
      6'
      3
      Bryan Oviedo
      MF
      17
      Didier Ndong
      MF
      43'
      8
      Jack Rodwell
      MF
      substitution icon52'
      18
      Jermain Defoe
      S
      45'+1'
      45'+3'
      44
      Adnan Januzaj
      S
      31'
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      9
      Fabio Borini
      10
      Wahbi Khazri
      12
      Mika
      15
      Joleon Lescott
      substitution icon57'
      20
      Steven Pienaar
      substitution icon78'
      21
      Javier Manquillo
      24
      Darron Gibson
      substitution icon52'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Sunderland
      Possession
      66%
      34%
      Total shots
      21
      10
      Shots on target
      9
      7
      Corners
      7
      1
      Passes completed
      413
      198
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6572
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      12
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      101
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Joe Ledley
      Joe Ledley
      CHE
      3-1
      ARS
      SOU
      1-3
      WHU
      EVE
      6-3
      BOU
      WAT
      2-1
      BUR
      WBA
      1-0
      STO
      HULL
      2-0
      LIV
      TOT
      1-0
      MID

