Crystal Palace vs Swansea City

Palace 1 Swansea City 2
Palace1
Zaha83'
Swansea City2
Mawson42'
Rangel88'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'+4'
free kick won
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
90'+1'
free kick won
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Angel
Rangel(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2. Angel Rangel (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Fer with a through ball.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.
85'
free kick won
Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
81'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Wayne
Routledge(15)off
Nathan
Dyer(12)on
80'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
78'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
77'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Jason Puncheon is caught offside.
71'
Substitution
Neil
Taylor(3)off
Angel
Rangel(22)on
69'
Substitution
Jay
Fulton(56)off
Leroy
Fer(8)on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
67'
free kick won
Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
58'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
55'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
52'
free kick won
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1.
45'+2'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
offside
Offside, Swansea City. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
42'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Alfie
Mawson(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
40'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
37'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Mawson with a through ball.
28'
free kick won
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
27'
free kick won
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
23'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
22'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
17'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
15'
Yellow Card
Llorente(9)
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
14'
free kick won
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.
1'
free kick won
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
34
Martin Kelly
DF
77'
90'+1'
5
James Tomkins
DF
90'+2'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
22
Jordon Mutch
90'+1'
Starting lineup
1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
26
Kyle Naughton
DF
33
Federico Fernández
DF
3
Neil Taylor
DF
71'
6
Alfie Mawson
DF
42'
24
Jack Cork
MF
56
Jay Fulton
MF
69'
4
Ki Sung-Yueng
MF
15
Wayne Routledge
S
80'
9
Fernando Llorente
S
15'
23
Gylfi Sigurdsson
S
Substitutes
5
Mike van der Hoorn
8
Leroy Fer
69'
10
Borja Bastón
12
Nathan Dyer
80'
13
Kristoffer Nordfeldt
17
Modou Barrow
22
Angel Rangel
71'
88'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Total shots
7
11
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
315
377
Free kicks
14
13
Offsides
1
1
