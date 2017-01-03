Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Swansea City

      Palace 1 Swansea City 2

      Palace1
      Zaha83'
      Swansea City2
      Mawson42'
      Rangel88'
      Tue 03 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Jordon
      Mutch(22)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Angel
      Rangel(22)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2. Angel Rangel (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Fer with a through ball.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.
      85'

      free kick won

      Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Wayne
      Routledge(15)
      off
      Nathan
      Dyer(12)
      on
      80'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Jason Puncheon is caught offside.
      71'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Neil
      Taylor(3)
      off
      Angel
      Rangel(22)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Jay
      Fulton(56)
      off
      Leroy
      Fer(8)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
      67'

      free kick won

      Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
      58'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      52'

      free kick won

      Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Swansea City. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
      42'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Alfie
      Mawson(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Mawson with a through ball.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      23'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      22'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Llorente(9)
      Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      77'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      90'+2'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      83'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon53'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      substitution icon90'+1'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon53'
      45
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      26
      Kyle Naughton
      DF
      33
      Federico Fernández
      DF
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Alfie Mawson
      DF
      42'
      24
      Jack Cork
      MF
      56
      Jay Fulton
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      4
      Ki Sung-Yueng
      MF
      15
      Wayne Routledge
      S
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Fernando Llorente
      S
      15'
      23
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      Mike van der Hoorn
      8
      Leroy Fer
      substitution icon69'
      10
      Borja Bastón
      12
      Nathan Dyer
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Kristoffer Nordfeldt
      17
      Modou Barrow
      22
      Angel Rangel
      substitution icon71'
      88'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Swansea City
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      7
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      315
      377
      Free kicks
      14
      13
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4656
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      7
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      77
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      Tackles
      4
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      BOU
      3-3
      ARS
      STO
      2-0
      WAT

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      77'
      substitution icon90'+1'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      90'+2'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      83'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon53'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon45'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      substitution icon90'+1'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon53'
      45
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      26
      Kyle Naughton
      DF
      33
      Federico Fernández
      DF
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Alfie Mawson
      DF
      42'
      24
      Jack Cork
      MF
      56
      Jay Fulton
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      4
      Ki Sung-Yueng
      MF
      15
      Wayne Routledge
      S
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Fernando Llorente
      S
      15'
      23
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      S

      Substitutes

      5
      Mike van der Hoorn
      8
      Leroy Fer
      substitution icon69'
      10
      Borja Bastón
      12
      Nathan Dyer
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Kristoffer Nordfeldt
      17
      Modou Barrow
      22
      Angel Rangel
      substitution icon71'
      88'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Swansea City
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      7
      11
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      315
      377
      Free kicks
      14
      13
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4656
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      7
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      77
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      Tackles
      4
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      BOU
      3-3
      ARS
      STO
      2-0
      WAT
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Jordon
      Mutch(22)
      on
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Angel
      Rangel(22)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 2. Angel Rangel (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Fer with a through ball.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Naughton.
      85'

      free kick won

      Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Wayne
      Routledge(15)
      off
      Nathan
      Dyer(12)
      on
      80'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angel Rangel.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Jason Puncheon is caught offside.
      71'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Neil
      Taylor(3)
      off
      Angel
      Rangel(22)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Jay
      Fulton(56)
      off
      Leroy
      Fer(8)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Damien Delaney with a headed pass.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
      67'

      free kick won

      Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
      58'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      52'

      free kick won

      Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      offside

      Offside, Swansea City. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
      42'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Alfie
      Mawson(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Swansea City 1. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace).
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Mawson with a through ball.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
      27'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      23'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      22'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Cork (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Llorente(9)
      Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      14'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge with a cross.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.