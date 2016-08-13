Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

      Palace 0 West Brom 1

      Palace0
      West Brom1
      Rondón74'
      Sat 13 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Pape
      Souaré(23)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      90'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Bolasie(10)
      Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
      87'

      free kick won

      Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Saido
      Berahino(18)
      off
      James
      Morrison(7)
      on
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Evans(6)
      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      74'

      West Bromwich Albion Goal

      West Bromwich Albion
      Goal!
      West Bromwich Albion
      Salomón
      Rondón(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Foster following a set piece situation.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Craig
      Gardner(8)
      off
      James
      McClean(14)
      on
      70'

      free kick won

      Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      off
      Yannick
      Bolasie(10)
      on
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Dawson following a corner.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
      61'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      57'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      56'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      53'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      51'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
      46'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      37'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
      35'

      Yellow Card

      Dawson(25)
      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      35'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
      29'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      29'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      25'

      free kick won

      Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Darren Fletcher tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a cross.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      13'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Saido Berahino is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
      6'

      free kick won

      Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      1'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      23
      Pape Souaré
      DF
      substitution icon90'+3'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      84'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Mile Jedinak
      MF
      17
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Yannick Bolasie
      substitution icon66'
      87'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      24
      Keshi Anderson
      34
      Martin Kelly
      substitution icon90'+3'
      36
      Freddie Ladapo

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ben Foster
      GK
      3
      Jonas Olsson
      DF
      25
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      35'
      23
      Gareth McAuley
      DF
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      84'
      8
      Craig Gardner
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      24
      Darren Fletcher
      MF
      5
      Claudio Yacob
      MF
      10
      Matt Phillips
      MF
      9
      Salomón Rondón
      S
      74'
      18
      Saido Berahino
      S
      substitution icon86'

      Substitutes

      7
      James Morrison
      substitution icon86'
      13
      Boaz Myhill
      14
      James McClean
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Rickie Lambert
      45
      Jonathan Leko
      47
      Sam Field
      49
      Kane Wilson
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Bromwich Albion
      Possession
      62%
      38%
      Total shots
      14
      13
      Shots on target
      4
      3
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      298
      143
      Free kicks
      14
      12
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4868
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Duels won
      13
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Crosses
      9
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      81
      Mile Jedinak
      Mile Jedinak
      Tackles
      7
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      HULL
      2-1
      LEI
      EVE
      1-1
      TOT
      MID
      1-1
      STO
      SOU
      1-1
      WAT
      BUR
      0-1
      SWA
      MCI
      2-1
      SUN

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

