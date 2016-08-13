Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion

Palace 0 West Brom 1
Palace0
West Brom1
Rondón74'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
90'+4'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
90'+3'
Substitution
Pape
Souaré(23)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
90'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
89'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
87'
Yellow Card
Bolasie(10)
Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
87'
free kick won
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Saido
Berahino(18)off
James
Morrison(7)on
84'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
84'
Yellow Card
Evans(6)
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
79'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
77'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
74'
West Bromwich Albion Goal
Goal!
Salomón
Rondón(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.
73'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Foster following a set piece situation.
71'
Substitution
Craig
Gardner(8)off
James
McClean(14)on
70'
free kick won
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Yannick
Bolasie(10)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Dawson following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
57'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
53'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
46'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
45'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
37'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
35'
Yellow Card
Dawson(25)
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
29'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
25'
free kick won
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Darren Fletcher tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a cross.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
13'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Saido Berahino is caught offside.
9'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
6'
free kick won
Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
5'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
1'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
23
Pape Souaré
DF
90'+3'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
66'
Substitutes
10
Yannick Bolasie
66'
87'
34
Martin Kelly
90'+3'
36
Freddie Ladapo
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
3
Jonas Olsson
DF
25
Craig Dawson
DF
35'
23
Gareth McAuley
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
84'
8
Craig Gardner
MF
71'
24
Darren Fletcher
MF
5
Claudio Yacob
MF
10
Matt Phillips
MF
9
Salomón Rondón
S
74'
18
Saido Berahino
S
86'
Substitutes
7
James Morrison
86'
13
Boaz Myhill
14
James McClean
71'
17
Rickie Lambert
45
Jonathan Leko
47
Sam Field
49
Kane Wilson
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Total shots
14
13
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
3
6
Passes completed
298
143
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
HULL
2-1
LEI
EVE
1-1
TOT
MID
1-1
STO
SOU
1-1
WAT
BUR
0-1
SWA
MCI
2-1
SUN
Starting lineup
23
Pape Souaré
DF
90'+3'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
66'
Substitutes
10
Yannick Bolasie
66'
87'
34
Martin Kelly
90'+3'
36
Freddie Ladapo
Starting lineup
1
Ben Foster
GK
3
Jonas Olsson
DF
25
Craig Dawson
DF
35'
23
Gareth McAuley
DF
6
Jonny Evans
DF
84'
8
Craig Gardner
MF
71'
24
Darren Fletcher
MF
5
Claudio Yacob
MF
10
Matt Phillips
MF
9
Salomón Rondón
S
74'
18
Saido Berahino
S
86'
Substitutes
7
James Morrison
86'
13
Boaz Myhill
14
James McClean
71'
17
Rickie Lambert
45
Jonathan Leko
47
Sam Field
49
Kane Wilson
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Total shots
14
13
Shots on target
4
3
Corners
3
6
Passes completed
298
143
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
HULL
2-1
LEI
EVE
1-1
TOT
MID
1-1
STO
SOU
1-1
WAT
BUR
0-1
SWA
MCI
2-1
SUN
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
90'+4'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
90'+3'
Substitution
Pape
Souaré(23)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
90'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
89'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
87'
Yellow Card
Bolasie(10)
Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
87'
free kick won
Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Saido
Berahino(18)off
James
Morrison(7)on
84'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
84'
Yellow Card
Evans(6)
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
79'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
77'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
74'
West Bromwich Albion Goal
Goal!
Salomón
Rondón(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a set piece situation.
73'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ben Foster following a set piece situation.
71'
Substitution
Craig
Gardner(8)off
James
McClean(14)on
70'
free kick won
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Yannick
Bolasie(10)on
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Craig Dawson following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
61'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
57'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion).
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
53'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
46'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
45'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
37'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
35'
Yellow Card
Dawson(25)
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
35'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
29'
free kick won
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
25'
free kick won
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Darren Fletcher tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
21'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mile Jedinak with a cross.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
13'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Saido Berahino is caught offside.
9'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
6'
free kick won
Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
5'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Scott Dann.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
1'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.