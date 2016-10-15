Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

      Palace 0 West Ham 1

      Palace0
      West Ham1
      Lanzini19'
      Sat 15 Oct 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adrián.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      off
      Håvard
      Nordtveit(4)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Simone
      Zaza(11)
      off
      Jonathan
      Calleri(28)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      84'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simone Zaza.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Dimitri
      Payet(27)
      off
      Edimilson
      Fernandes(31)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Cresswell(3)
      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a set piece situation.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Ogbonna(21)
      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      53'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Simone Zaza tries a through ball, but Aaron Cresswell is caught offside.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      47'

      free kick won

      Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      45'+2'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      45'+1'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot is close, but misses the top right corner. Christian Benteke should be disappointed.
      45'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Zaza.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      41'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      30'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
      24'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Noble(16)
      Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      21'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      48'

      Substitutes

      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Bakary Sako

      Starting lineup

      13
      Adrián
      GK
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      62'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      90'+4'
      2
      Winston Reid
      DF
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      21'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      MF
      74'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      MF
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      MF
      11
      Simone Zaza
      S
      substitution icon86'
      27
      Dimitri Payet
      S
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      S
      19'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      4
      Håvard Nordtveit
      substitution icon88'
      7
      Sofiane Feghouli
      19
      James Collins
      24
      Ashley Fletcher
      28
      Jonathan Calleri
      substitution icon86'
      31
      Edimilson Fernandes
      substitution icon78'
      34
      Raphael Spiegel
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      55%
      45%
      Total shots
      12
      12
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      305
      251
      Free kicks
      12
      12
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4557
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      10
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      80
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      4
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      CHE
      3-0
      LEI
      BOU
      6-1
      HULL
      WBA
      1-1
      TOT
      MCI
      1-1
      EVE
      ARS
      3-2
      SWA
      STO
      2-0
      SUN

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      48'

      Substitutes

      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon45'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon70'
      26
      Bakary Sako

      Starting lineup

      13
      Adrián
      GK
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      62'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      90'+4'
      2
      Winston Reid
      DF
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      21'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      MF
      74'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      MF
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      MF
      11
      Simone Zaza
      S
      substitution icon86'
      27
      Dimitri Payet
      S
      substitution icon78'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      S
      19'
      substitution icon88'

      Substitutes

      4
      Håvard Nordtveit
      substitution icon88'
      7
      Sofiane Feghouli
      19
      James Collins
      24
      Ashley Fletcher
      28
      Jonathan Calleri
      substitution icon86'
      31
      Edimilson Fernandes
      substitution icon78'
      34
      Raphael Spiegel
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      West Ham United
      Possession
      55%
      45%
      Total shots
      12
      12
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      7
      6
      Passes completed
      305
      251
      Free kicks
      12
      12
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4557
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      10
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      80
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      4
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      CHE
      3-0
      LEI
      BOU
      6-1
      HULL
      WBA
      1-1
      TOT
      MCI
      1-1
      EVE
      ARS
      3-2
      SWA
      STO
      2-0
      SUN
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Kouyaté(8)
      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adrián.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      off
      Håvard
      Nordtveit(4)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      86'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Simone
      Zaza(11)
      off
      Jonathan
      Calleri(28)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      84'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simone Zaza.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      78'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Dimitri
      Payet(27)
      off
      Edimilson
      Fernandes(31)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Cresswell(3)
      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a set piece situation.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Ogbonna(21)
      Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      53'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Simone Zaza tries a through ball, but Aaron Cresswell is caught offside.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      47'

      free kick won

      Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
      45'+2'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      45'+1'

      penalty miss

      Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot is close, but misses the top right corner. Christian Benteke should be disappointed.
      45'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      44'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Zaza.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      41'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
      33'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      30'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
      24'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Noble(16)
      Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      21'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.