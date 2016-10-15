Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Palace 0 West Ham 1
Palace0
West Ham1
Lanzini19'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Kouyaté(8)
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
90'+3'
free kick won
Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adrián.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
90'+1'
free kick won
Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
89'
free kick won
Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Substitution
Manuel
Lanzini(10)off
Håvard
Nordtveit(4)on
87'
free kick won
Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Simone
Zaza(11)off
Jonathan
Calleri(28)on
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
84'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simone Zaza.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
78'
Substitution
Dimitri
Payet(27)off
Edimilson
Fernandes(31)on
76'
free kick won
Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
secondyellow card
Second yellow card to Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
Yellow Card
Cresswell(3)
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
73'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
67'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a set piece situation.
62'
Yellow Card
Ogbonna(21)
Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
53'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Simone Zaza tries a through ball, but Aaron Cresswell is caught offside.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
48'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
47'
free kick won
Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
45'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1.
45'+2'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
45'+1'
penalty miss
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot is close, but misses the top right corner. Christian Benteke should be disappointed.
45'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Zaza.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
41'
free kick won
Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
37'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.
33'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
30'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
27'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Winston Reid.
24'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
21'
Yellow Card
Noble(16)
Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
21'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Manuel
Lanzini(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joe Ledley.
13'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
7'
free kick won
Simone Zaza (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Simone Zaza (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
13
Adrián
GK
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
62'
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
90'+4'
2
Winston Reid
DF
16
Mark Noble
MF
21'
3
Aaron Cresswell
MF
74'
30
Michail Antonio
MF
14
Pedro Obiang
MF
11
Simone Zaza
S
86'
27
Dimitri Payet
S
78'
10
Manuel Lanzini
S
19'
88'
Substitutes
4
Håvard Nordtveit
88'
7
Sofiane Feghouli
19
James Collins
24
Ashley Fletcher
28
Jonathan Calleri
86'
31
Edimilson Fernandes
78'
34
Raphael Spiegel
Team stats
Possession
55%
45%
Total shots
12
12
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
7
6
Passes completed
305
251
Free kicks
12
12
Offsides
1
1
Top performing palace players
CHE
3-0
LEI
BOU
6-1
HULL
WBA
1-1
TOT
MCI
1-1
EVE
ARS
3-2
SWA
STO
2-0
SUN
