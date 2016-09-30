Everton 1 Palace 1
Everton1
Lukaku35'
Palace1
Benteke50'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Cleverley(15)
Tom Cleverley (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
90'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Yellow Card
Bolasie(14)
Yannick Bolasie (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
81'
Substitution
Bryan
Oviedo(20)off
Ramiro
Funes Mori(25)on
80'
free kick won
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ledley with a headed pass.
79'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
78'
Yellow Card
Gueye(17)
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
Substitution
Ross
Barkley(8)off
Kevin
Mirallas(11)on
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
offside
Offside, Everton. Bryan Oviedo tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
68'
Yellow Card
Barry(18)
Gareth Barry (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a corner.
67'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
66'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gareth Barry (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
65'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
64'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye with a cross.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
53'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
52'
free kick won
Tom Cleverley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
50'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
49'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
free kick won
Bryan Oviedo (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
45'+1'
free kick won
Yannick Bolasie (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
38'
free kick won
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Everton Goal
Goal!
Romelu
Lukaku(10)
Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
34'
free kick won
Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
free kick won
Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
32'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
26'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
26'
free kick won
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
free kick won
Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
23'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
16'
Yellow Card
Oviedo(20)
Bryan Oviedo (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
16'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
offside
Offside, Everton. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Bryan Oviedo is caught offside.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
10'
free kick won
Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
offside
Offside, Everton. Bryan Oviedo tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
9'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
7'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Williams (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
7'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
5'
corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
5
James Tomkins
DF
45'+1'
10
Andros Townsend
MF
67'
90'+3'
17
Christian Benteke
S
50'
52'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
90'+3'
Starting lineup
22
Maarten Stekelenburg
GK
6
Phil Jagielka
DF
23
Séamus Coleman
DF
5
Ashley Williams
DF
20
Bryan Oviedo
DF
16'
81'
8
Ross Barkley
MF
77'
15
Tom Cleverley
MF
90'+4'
17
Idrissa Gueye
MF
78'
18
Gareth Barry
MF
68'
10
Romelu Lukaku
S
35'
14
Yannick Bolasie
S
88'
Substitutes
1
Joel Robles
11
Kevin Mirallas
77'
12
Aaron Lennon
19
Enner Valencia
25
Ramiro Funes Mori
81'
26
Tom Davies
30
Mason Holgate
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
13
10
Shots on target
3
2
Corners
10
9
Passes completed
299
200
Free kicks
11
16
Offsides
3
1
