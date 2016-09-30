Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 1 Palace 1

      Everton1
      Lukaku35'
      Palace1
      Benteke50'
      Fri 30 Sep 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Cleverley(15)
      Tom Cleverley (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Bolasie(14)
      Yannick Bolasie (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      81'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Bryan
      Oviedo(20)
      off
      Ramiro
      Funes Mori(25)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Ledley with a headed pass.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      78'

      Yellow Card

      Gueye(17)
      Idrissa Gueye (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      78'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      77'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Ross
      Barkley(8)
      off
      Kevin
      Mirallas(11)
      on
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a headed pass.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Bryan Oviedo tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Barry(18)
      Gareth Barry (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Townsend(10)
      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a corner.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gareth Barry (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      64'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye with a cross.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      53'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tom Cleverley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
      50'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      48'

      free kick won

      Bryan Oviedo (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Yannick Bolasie (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      38'

      free kick won

      Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      Romelu
      Lukaku(10)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
      34'

      free kick won

      Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      33'

      free kick won

      Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
      32'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Cleverley.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Séamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      26'

      free kick won

      Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      21'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Oviedo(20)
      Bryan Oviedo (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Bryan Oviedo is caught offside.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
      10'

      free kick won

      Phil Jagielka (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. Bryan Oviedo tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Williams (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      45'+1'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon79'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      67'
      substitution icon90'+3'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      26'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      50'
      52'

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon79'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon90'+3'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      21
      Connor Wickham

      Starting lineup

      22
      Maarten Stekelenburg
      GK
      6
      Phil Jagielka
      DF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      DF
      5
      Ashley Williams
      DF
      20
      Bryan Oviedo
      DF
      16'
      substitution icon81'
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Tom Cleverley
      MF
      90'+4'
      17
      Idrissa Gueye
      MF
      78'
      18
      Gareth Barry
      MF
      68'
      10
      Romelu Lukaku
      S
      35'
      14
      Yannick Bolasie
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      1
      Joel Robles
      11
      Kevin Mirallas
      substitution icon77'
      12
      Aaron Lennon
      19
      Enner Valencia
      25
      Ramiro Funes Mori
      substitution icon81'
      26
      Tom Davies
      30
      Mason Holgate
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      2
      Corners
      10
      9
      Passes completed
      299
      200
      Free kicks
      11
      16
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2835
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      16
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      10
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      71
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      4
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward

