Hull 3 Palace 3
Hull3
Snodgrass27'
Diomande72'
Livermore78'
Palace3
Benteke52'
Zaha70'
Campbell89'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+4'
free kick won
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Substitution
Sam
Clucas(11)off
Markus
Henriksen(22)on
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
89'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Fraizer
Campbell(9)
Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'
free kick won
Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
80'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
79'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Hull City Goal
Goal!
Jake
Livermore(14)
Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
76'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
74'
corner
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
72'
Hull City Goal
Goal!
Adama
Diomande(20)
Goal! Hull City 2, Crystal Palace 2. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
71'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
68'
corner
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James McArthur.
64'
offside
Offside, Hull City. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
63'
free kick won
Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
56'
free kick won
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
54'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
52'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
50'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
46'
free kick won
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Yellow Card
Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
Ahmed El Mohamady (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
43'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
40'
offside
Offside, Hull City. Michael Dawson tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
39'
free kick won
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
32'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
28'
free kick won
Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
Hull City Goal
Goal!
Robert
Snodgrass(10)
Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
26'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
25'
penalty won
Penalty Hull City. Robert Snodgrass draws a foul in the penalty area.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
23'
free kick won
Andrew Robertson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
Yellow Card
Snodgrass(10)
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
corner
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore with a through ball.
15'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
free kick won
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
6'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
James McArthur
MF
45'+1'
71'
Substitutes
7
Yohan Cabaye
71'
79'
9
Fraizer Campbell
80'
89'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
23
David Marshall
GK
21
Michael Dawson
DF
6
Curtis Davies
DF
5
Harry Maguire
DF
11
Sam Clucas
MF
90'+2'
8
Tom Huddlestone
MF
14
Jake Livermore
MF
78'
27
Ahmed El Mohamady
MF
43'
3
Andrew Robertson
MF
10
Robert Snodgrass
S
20'
27'
20
Adama Diomande
S
72'
Substitutes
7
David Meyler
15
Shaun Maloney
16
Eldin Jakupovic
17
James Weir
22
Markus Henriksen
90'+2'
25
Ryan Mason
29
Jarrod Bowen
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
15
15
Shots on target
6
6
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
352
247
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
WAT
3-2
EVE
BUR
3-2
BOU
SWA
3-0
SUN
ARS
3-1
STO
LEI
4-2
MCI
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
