Skip navigation
      Hull City vs Crystal Palace

      Hull 3 Palace 3

      Hull3
      Snodgrass27'
      Diomande72'
      Livermore78'
      Palace3
      Benteke52'
      Zaha70'
      Campbell89'
      Sat 10 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueThe MKM Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Hull City
      Sam
      Clucas(11)
      off
      Markus
      Henriksen(22)
      on
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      89'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      free kick won

      Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Jake
      Livermore(14)
      Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
      76'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      72'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Adama
      Diomande(20)
      Goal! Hull City 2, Crystal Palace 2. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Hull City. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
      63'

      free kick won

      Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
      54'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      52'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
      50'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
      Ahmed El Mohamady (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
      43'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Hull City. Michael Dawson tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
      39'

      free kick won

      Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      32'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      28'

      free kick won

      Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Robert
      Snodgrass(10)
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      25'

      penalty won

      Penalty Hull City. Robert Snodgrass draws a foul in the penalty area.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andrew Robertson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      Yellow Card

      Snodgrass(10)
      Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      20'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      free kick won

      Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      6'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      26'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      46'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      70'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      52'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon71'
      79'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon80'
      89'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon45'
      45
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      23
      David Marshall
      GK
      21
      Michael Dawson
      DF
      6
      Curtis Davies
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      11
      Sam Clucas
      MF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      8
      Tom Huddlestone
      MF
      14
      Jake Livermore
      MF
      78'
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      MF
      43'
      3
      Andrew Robertson
      MF
      10
      Robert Snodgrass
      S
      20'
      27'
      20
      Adama Diomande
      S
      72'

      Substitutes

      7
      David Meyler
      15
      Shaun Maloney
      16
      Eldin Jakupovic
      17
      James Weir
      22
      Markus Henriksen
      substitution icon90'+2'
      25
      Ryan Mason
      29
      Jarrod Bowen
      Hull City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      15
      15
      Shots on target
      6
      6
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      352
      247
      Free kicks
      14
      15
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4758
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      9
      Damien Delaney
      Damien Delaney
      Crosses
      9
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      85
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      1
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      WAT
      3-2
      EVE
      BUR
      3-2
      BOU
      SWA
      3-0
      SUN
      ARS
      3-1
      STO
      LEI
      4-2
      MCI

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon80'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      26'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      46'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      70'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      52'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon71'
      79'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon80'
      89'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon45'
      45
      Michael Phillips

      Starting lineup

      23
      David Marshall
      GK
      21
      Michael Dawson
      DF
      6
      Curtis Davies
      DF
      5
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      11
      Sam Clucas
      MF
      substitution icon90'+2'
      8
      Tom Huddlestone
      MF
      14
      Jake Livermore
      MF
      78'
      27
      Ahmed El Mohamady
      MF
      43'
      3
      Andrew Robertson
      MF
      10
      Robert Snodgrass
      S
      20'
      27'
      20
      Adama Diomande
      S
      72'

      Substitutes

      7
      David Meyler
      15
      Shaun Maloney
      16
      Eldin Jakupovic
      17
      James Weir
      22
      Markus Henriksen
      substitution icon90'+2'
      25
      Ryan Mason
      29
      Jarrod Bowen
      Hull City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      57%
      43%
      Total shots
      15
      15
      Shots on target
      6
      6
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      352
      247
      Free kicks
      14
      15
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4758
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      9
      Damien Delaney
      Damien Delaney
      Crosses
      9
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      85
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      1
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      WAT
      3-2
      EVE
      BUR
      3-2
      BOU
      SWA
      3-0
      SUN
      ARS
      3-1
      STO
      LEI
      4-2
      MCI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Hull City
      Sam
      Clucas(11)
      off
      Markus
      Henriksen(22)
      on
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
      89'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 3. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      free kick won

      Ezekiel Fryers (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Jake
      Livermore(14)
      Goal! Hull City 3, Crystal Palace 2. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
      76'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      72'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Adama
      Diomande(20)
      Goal! Hull City 2, Crystal Palace 2. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
      69'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Hull City. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
      63'

      free kick won

      Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
      54'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      52'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
      50'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Ahmed El Mohamady(27)
      Ahmed El Mohamady (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
      43'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      40'

      offside

      Offside, Hull City. Michael Dawson tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
      39'

      free kick won

      Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      32'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      28'

      free kick won

      Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Hull City Goal

      Hull City
      Goal!
      Hull City
      Robert
      Snodgrass(10)
      Goal! Hull City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      25'

      penalty won

      Penalty Hull City. Robert Snodgrass draws a foul in the penalty area.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
      23'

      free kick won

      Andrew Robertson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      Yellow Card

      Snodgrass(10)
      Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      20'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore with a through ball.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      free kick won

      Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      10'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      6'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Marshall.
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.