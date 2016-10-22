Leicester 3 Palace 1
Leicester3
Musa42'
Okazaki63'
Fuchs80'
Palace1
Cabaye85'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ezekiel Fryers with a headed pass.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demarai Gray.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shinji Okazaki.
87'
Substitution
Andy
King(10)off
Daniel
Amartey(13)on
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
86'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Andy King (Leicester City).
85'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
81'
Substitution
Ahmed
Musa(7)off
Demarai
Gray(22)on
80'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Christian
Fuchs(28)
Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
78'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
76'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
75'
Substitution
Islam
Slimani(19)off
Jamie
Vardy(9)on
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
72'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
72'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
69'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
63'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Shinji
Okazaki(20)
Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
61'
free kick won
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
59'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
57'
free kick won
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
55'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Simpson with a cross.
46'
free kick won
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy King.
42'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Ahmed
Musa(7)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Islam Slimani.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a set piece situation.
38'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Drinkwater.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Islam Slimani with a headed pass.
34'
free kick won
Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs with a cross following a corner.
29'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
26'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
25'
free kick won
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Musa with a cross.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
16'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
13'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
11'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
9'
free kick won
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy King with a headed pass.
4'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
4'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
2'
offside
Offside, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki tries a through ball, but Islam Slimani is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
72'
Starting lineup
1
Kasper Schmeichel
GK
28
Christian Fuchs
DF
80'
17
Danny Simpson
DF
5
Wes Morgan
DF
6
Robert Huth
DF
26
Riyad Mahrez
MF
4
Daniel Drinkwater
MF
10
Andy King
MF
87'
7
Ahmed Musa
MF
42'
81'
19
Islam Slimani
S
75'
20
Shinji Okazaki
S
63'
Substitutes
9
Jamie Vardy
75'
11
Marc Albrighton
13
Daniel Amartey
87'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
21
Ron-Robert Zieler
22
Demarai Gray
81'
23
Leonardo Ulloa
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
16
23
Shots on target
4
7
Corners
8
8
Passes completed
297
390
Free kicks
7
10
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
BOU
0-0
TOT
BUR
2-1
EVE
WHU
1-0
SUN
HULL
0-2
STO
ARS
0-0
MID
SWA
0-0
WAT
LIV
2-1
WBA
