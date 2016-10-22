Skip navigation
      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 3 Palace 1

      Leicester3
      Musa42'
      Okazaki63'
      Fuchs80'
      Palace1
      Cabaye85'
      Sat 22 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fraizer Campbell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ezekiel Fryers with a headed pass.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demarai Gray.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shinji Okazaki.
      87'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Andy
      King(10)
      off
      Daniel
      Amartey(13)
      on
      87'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      86'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Andy King (Leicester City).
      85'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.
      81'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Ahmed
      Musa(7)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(22)
      on
      80'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Christian
      Fuchs(28)
      Goal! Leicester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
      78'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      75'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Islam
      Slimani(19)
      off
      Jamie
      Vardy(9)
      on
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Huth.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      63'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Shinji
      Okazaki(20)
      Goal! Leicester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      61'

      free kick won

      Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      57'

      free kick won

      Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Ledley.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      49'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Simpson with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andy King.
      42'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Ahmed
      Musa(7)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Islam Slimani.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a set piece situation.
      38'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Drinkwater.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Islam Slimani with a headed pass.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs with a cross following a corner.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      25'

      free kick won

      Danny Simpson (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Islam Slimani (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Musa with a cross.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Andy King.
      16'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      13'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      11'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but James McArthur is caught offside.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      9'

      free kick won

      Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Robert Huth (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy King with a headed pass.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki tries a through ball, but Islam Slimani is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      85'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon72'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon77'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      26
      Bakary Sako

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      28
      Christian Fuchs
      DF
      80'
      17
      Danny Simpson
      DF
      5
      Wes Morgan
      DF
      6
      Robert Huth
      DF
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      MF
      4
      Daniel Drinkwater
      MF
      10
      Andy King
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      7
      Ahmed Musa
      MF
      42'
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Islam Slimani
      S
      substitution icon75'
      20
      Shinji Okazaki
      S
      63'

      Substitutes

      9
      Jamie Vardy
      substitution icon75'
      11
      Marc Albrighton
      13
      Daniel Amartey
      substitution icon87'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      21
      Ron-Robert Zieler
      22
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon81'
      23
      Leonardo Ulloa
      Leicester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      16
      23
      Shots on target
      4
      7
      Corners
      8
      8
      Passes completed
      297
      390
      Free kicks
      7
      10
      Offsides
      1
      3

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5668
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Duels won
      16
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      10
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      94
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      Tackles
      3
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      BOU
      0-0
      TOT
      BUR
      2-1
      EVE
      WHU
      1-0
      SUN
      HULL
      0-2
      STO
      ARS
      0-0
      MID
      SWA
      0-0
      WAT
      LIV
      2-1
      WBA

