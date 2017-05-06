Man City 5 Palace 0
Man City5
Silva2'
Kompany49'
De Bruyne59'
Sterling82'
Otamendi90'+2'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+2'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Nicolás
Otamendi(30)
Goal! Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
86'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
Substitution
Gabriel Jesus(33)off
Kelechi
Iheanacho(72)on
84'
Substitution
Leroy
Sané(19)off
Jesús
Navas(15)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
82'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a headed pass.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.
80'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
78'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'
free kick won
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Damien
Delaney(27)on
76'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Sané.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Caballero.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mathieu Flamini (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
68'
Substitution
David
Silva(21)off
Pablo
Zabaleta(5)on
67'
Substitution
Luka
Milivojevic(28)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
67'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
free kick won
Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
free kick won
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
59'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Kevin
De Bruyne(17)
Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
58'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
57'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
55'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
post
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
52'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(28)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
50'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
49'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Vincent
Kompany(4)
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
48'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'
free kick won
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
33'
Yellow Card
Kompany(4)
Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
31'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
29'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
24'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.
17'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
13'
offside
Offside, Manchester City. Vincent Kompany tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
13'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yaya Touré following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
4'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
4'
free kick won
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
2'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
David
Silva(21)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
34
Martin Kelly
DF
4'
76'
28
Luka Milivojevic
MF
52'
67'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
57'
27
Damien Delaney
76'
90'+2'
Starting lineup
13
Willy Caballero
GK
30
Nicolás Otamendi
DF
90'+2'
22
Gaël Clichy
DF
25
Fernandinho
DF
4
Vincent Kompany
DF
33'
49'
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
59'
19
Leroy Sané
MF
84'
42
Yaya Touré
MF
7
Raheem Sterling
MF
82'
21
David Silva
MF
2'
68'
33
Gabriel Jesus
S
84'
Substitutes
3
Bacary Sagna
5
Pablo Zabaleta
68'
6
Fernando
11
Aleksandar Kolarov
15
Jesús Navas
84'
54
Angus Gunn
72
Kelechi Iheanacho
84'
Team stats
Possession
69%
31%
Total shots
26
5
Shots on target
12
2
Corners
9
3
Passes completed
537
189
Free kicks
8
12
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
HULL
0-2
SUN
BUR
2-2
WBA
LEI
3-0
WAT
BOU
2-2
STO
SWA
1-0
EVE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
