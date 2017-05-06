Skip navigation
      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 5 Palace 0

      Man City5
      Silva2'
      Kompany49'
      De Bruyne59'
      Sterling82'
      Otamendi90'+2'
      Palace0
      Sat 06 May 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Nicolás
      Otamendi(30)
      Goal! Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      86'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Gabriel Jesus(33)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(72)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Leroy
      Sané(19)
      off
      Jesús
      Navas(15)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      82'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a headed pass.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.
      80'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Sané.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Caballero.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mathieu Flamini (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      68'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      off
      Pablo
      Zabaleta(5)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
      59'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      55'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      post

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(28)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      49'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Vincent
      Kompany(4)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Kompany(4)
      Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      31'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Vincent Kompany tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
      13'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      12'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yaya Touré following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      4'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      4'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      4'
      substitution icon76'
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      52'
      substitution icon67'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon57'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon67'
      8
      Loïc Remy
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon57'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon76'
      90'+2'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Willy Caballero
      GK
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      DF
      90'+2'
      22
      Gaël Clichy
      DF
      25
      Fernandinho
      DF
      4
      Vincent Kompany
      DF
      33'
      49'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      59'
      19
      Leroy Sané
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      42
      Yaya Touré
      MF
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      MF
      82'
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      2'
      substitution icon68'
      33
      Gabriel Jesus
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      3
      Bacary Sagna
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon68'
      6
      Fernando
      11
      Aleksandar Kolarov
      15
      Jesús Navas
      substitution icon84'
      54
      Angus Gunn
      72
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon84'
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      69%
      31%
      Total shots
      26
      5
      Shots on target
      12
      2
      Corners
      9
      3
      Passes completed
      537
      189
      Free kicks
      8
      12
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2532
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      12
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      57
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      HULL
      0-2
      SUN
      BUR
      2-2
      WBA
      LEI
      3-0
      WAT
      BOU
      2-2
      STO
      SWA
      1-0
      EVE

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      4'
      substitution icon76'
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      52'
      substitution icon67'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon57'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon67'
      8
      Loïc Remy
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon57'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon76'
      90'+2'

      Starting lineup

      13
      Willy Caballero
      GK
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      DF
      90'+2'
      22
      Gaël Clichy
      DF
      25
      Fernandinho
      DF
      4
      Vincent Kompany
      DF
      33'
      49'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      59'
      19
      Leroy Sané
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      42
      Yaya Touré
      MF
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      MF
      82'
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      2'
      substitution icon68'
      33
      Gabriel Jesus
      S
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      3
      Bacary Sagna
      5
      Pablo Zabaleta
      substitution icon68'
      6
      Fernando
      11
      Aleksandar Kolarov
      15
      Jesús Navas
      substitution icon84'
      54
      Angus Gunn
      72
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon84'
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      69%
      31%
      Total shots
      26
      5
      Shots on target
      12
      2
      Corners
      9
      3
      Passes completed
      537
      189
      Free kicks
      8
      12
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2532
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Duels won
      12
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      3
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      57
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      HULL
      0-2
      SUN
      BUR
      2-2
      WBA
      LEI
      3-0
      WAT
      BOU
      2-2
      STO
      SWA
      1-0
      EVE
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+2'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Nicolás
      Otamendi(30)
      Goal! Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      86'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Gabriel Jesus(33)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(72)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Leroy
      Sané(19)
      off
      Jesús
      Navas(15)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      82'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Zabaleta with a headed pass.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernandinho.
      80'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fernandinho with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Sané.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Caballero.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mathieu Flamini (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pablo Zabaleta.
      68'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      off
      Pablo
      Zabaleta(5)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Yaya Touré (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
      59'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Kevin
      De Bruyne(17)
      Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      55'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      post

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(28)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      49'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Vincent
      Kompany(4)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a corner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      free kick won

      Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Kompany(4)
      Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      31'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. David Silva tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Fernandinho.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Vincent Kompany tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
      13'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      12'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yaya Touré following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      4'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      4'

      free kick won

      Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      2'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.