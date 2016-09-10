Skip navigation
      Middlesbrough vs Crystal Palace

      Boro 1 Palace 2

      Boro1
      Ayala38'
      Palace2
      Benteke16'
      Zaha47'
      Sat 10 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueRiverside Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jonathan Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Jonathan
      Benteke(15)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      81'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Cristhian
      Stuani(18)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.
      72'

      free kick won

      Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
      63'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Ramírez(21)
      Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
      59'

      free kick won

      Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Adam
      Clayton(8)
      off
      Marten
      de Roon(14)
      on
      57'

      Substitution

      Middlesbrough
      Viktor
      Fischer(11)
      off
      Gastón
      Ramírez(21)
      on
      56'

      free kick won

      Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
      54'

      free kick won

      Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
      47'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
      46'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      40'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      Middlesbrough Goal

      Middlesbrough
      Goal!
      Middlesbrough
      Daniel
      Ayala(4)
      Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Viktor Fischer (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      22'

      free kick won

      Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Clayton.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Antonio Barragán is caught offside.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend following a corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
      4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      82'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      47'
      90'+5'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      16'
      substitution icon84'

      Substitutes

      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon84'
      5
      James Tomkins
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Jonathan Benteke
      substitution icon84'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      35
      Luke Dreher

      Starting lineup

      26
      Víctor Valdés
      GK
      4
      Daniel Ayala
      DF
      38'
      3
      George Friend
      DF
      6
      Ben Gibson
      DF
      17
      Antonio Barragán
      DF
      8
      Adam Clayton
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      19
      Stewart Downing
      MF
      18
      Cristhian Stuani
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      11
      Viktor Fischer
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      34
      Adam Forshaw
      MF
      10
      Álvaro Negredo
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Jordan Rhodes
      12
      Brad Guzan
      14
      Marten de Roon
      substitution icon57'
      21
      Gastón Ramírez
      substitution icon57'
      60'
      24
      Nsue
      25
      Calum Chambers
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon81'
      Middlesbrough

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      58%
      42%
      Total shots
      12
      12
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      6
      6
      Passes completed
      450
      306
      Free kicks
      8
      5
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4955
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      10
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      Crosses
      8
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      71
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Tackles
      4
      James McArthur
      James McArthur
      MUN
      1-2
      MCI
      WHU
      2-4
      WAT
      ARS
      2-1
      SOU
      BUR
      1-1
      HULL
      STO
      0-4
      TOT
      BOU
      1-0
      WBA
      LIV
      4-1
      LEI

