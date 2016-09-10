Boro 1 Palace 2
Boro1
Ayala38'
Palace2
Benteke16'
Zaha47'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'
free kick won
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jonathan Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
86'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
84'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Jonathan
Benteke(15)on
84'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
82'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Substitution
Cristhian
Stuani(18)off
Adama
Traoré(37)on
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
76'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.
72'
free kick won
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
63'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Yellow Card
Ramírez(21)
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
59'
free kick won
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Substitution
Adam
Clayton(8)off
Marten
de Roon(14)on
57'
Substitution
Viktor
Fischer(11)off
Gastón
Ramírez(21)on
56'
free kick won
Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
54'
free kick won
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
47'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
46'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.
43'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
40'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
Middlesbrough Goal
Goal!
Daniel
Ayala(4)
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
29'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
27'
free kick won
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
free kick won
Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Viktor Fischer (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
22'
free kick won
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Clayton.
19'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Antonio Barragán is caught offside.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
82'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
47'
90'+5'
17
Christian Benteke
S
16'
84'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
77'
Starting lineup
26
Víctor Valdés
GK
4
Daniel Ayala
DF
38'
3
George Friend
DF
6
Ben Gibson
DF
17
Antonio Barragán
DF
8
Adam Clayton
MF
57'
19
Stewart Downing
MF
18
Cristhian Stuani
MF
81'
11
Viktor Fischer
MF
57'
34
Adam Forshaw
MF
10
Álvaro Negredo
S
Substitutes
9
Jordan Rhodes
12
Brad Guzan
14
Marten de Roon
57'
21
Gastón Ramírez
57'
60'
24
Nsue
25
Calum Chambers
37
Adama Traoré
81'
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Total shots
12
12
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
450
306
Free kicks
8
5
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
MUN
1-2
MCI
WHU
2-4
WAT
ARS
2-1
SOU
BUR
1-1
HULL
STO
0-4
TOT
BOU
1-0
WBA
LIV
4-1
LEI
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
82'
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
47'
90'+5'
17
Christian Benteke
S
16'
84'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
77'
Starting lineup
26
Víctor Valdés
GK
4
Daniel Ayala
DF
38'
3
George Friend
DF
6
Ben Gibson
DF
17
Antonio Barragán
DF
8
Adam Clayton
MF
57'
19
Stewart Downing
MF
18
Cristhian Stuani
MF
81'
11
Viktor Fischer
MF
57'
34
Adam Forshaw
MF
10
Álvaro Negredo
S
Substitutes
9
Jordan Rhodes
12
Brad Guzan
14
Marten de Roon
57'
21
Gastón Ramírez
57'
60'
24
Nsue
25
Calum Chambers
37
Adama Traoré
81'
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Total shots
12
12
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
450
306
Free kicks
8
5
Offsides
3
1
Top performing palace players
MUN
1-2
MCI
WHU
2-4
WAT
ARS
2-1
SOU
BUR
1-1
HULL
STO
0-4
TOT
BOU
1-0
WBA
LIV
4-1
LEI
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'
free kick won
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jonathan Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
86'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
84'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Jonathan
Benteke(15)on
84'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Mathieu
Flamini(4)on
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
82'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Substitution
Cristhian
Stuani(18)off
Adama
Traoré(37)on
79'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Steve Mandanda tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
77'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
76'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.
72'
free kick won
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Scott Dann following a corner.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
63'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
Yellow Card
Ramírez(21)
Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
59'
free kick won
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
Substitution
Adam
Clayton(8)off
Marten
de Roon(14)on
57'
Substitution
Viktor
Fischer(11)off
Gastón
Ramírez(21)on
56'
free kick won
Steve Mandanda (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
54'
free kick won
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
47'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
46'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Fischer.
43'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
40'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
Middlesbrough Goal
Goal!
Daniel
Ayala(4)
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 1. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joel Ward.
29'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
27'
free kick won
Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
26'
free kick won
Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Viktor Fischer (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
22'
free kick won
Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Clayton.
19'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala tries a through ball, but Antonio Barragán is caught offside.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Middlesbrough 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Friend following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Gibson.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.