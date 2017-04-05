Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 3 Palace 1

      Southampton3
      Redmond45'
      Yoshida83'
      Ward-Prowse85'
      Palace1
      Benteke31'
      Wed 05 Apr 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Nathan Redmond
      Nathan
      Redmond(22)
      off
      Jay
      Rodriguez(9)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Steven
      Davis(8)
      off
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      on
      85'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(16)
      Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      83'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Maya
      Yoshida(3)
      Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Steven Davis (Southampton).
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Long.
      80'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Cédric Soares(2)
      Cédric Soares (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Romeu(14)
      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      65'

      post

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Davis.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      48'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a headed pass.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Nathan
      Redmond(22)
      Nathan Redmond
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Sam McQueen tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      26'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
      25'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      14'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon58'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      31'
      88'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      substitution icon88'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon45'
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon58'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Fraser Forster
      GK
      38
      Sam McQueen
      DF
      3
      Maya Yoshida
      DF
      83'
      24
      Jack Stephens
      DF
      2
      Cédric Soares
      DF
      79'
      22
      Nathan Redmond
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon90'
      11
      Dusan Tadic
      MF
      16
      James Ward-Prowse
      MF
      85'
      14
      Oriol Romeu
      MF
      71'
      8
      Steven Davis
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      7
      Shane Long
      S

      Substitutes

      4
      Jordy Clasie
      9
      Jay Rodriguez
      substitution icon90'
      12
      Martín Cáceres
      23
      Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
      substitution icon87'
      26
      Jérémy Pied
      39
      Josh Sims
      40
      Mouez Hassen
      Southampton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      62%
      39%
      Total shots
      25
      17
      Shots on target
      9
      3
      Corners
      11
      12
      Passes completed
      330
      168
      Free kicks
      10
      15
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2330
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      18
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      14
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      54
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Tackles
      5
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      ARS
      3-0
      WHU
      HULL
      4-2
      MID
      SWA
      1-3
      TOT
      LIV
      2-2
      BOU
      CHE
      2-1
      MCI

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Nathan Redmond
      Nathan
      Redmond(22)
      off
      Jay
      Rodriguez(9)
      on
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(28)
      off
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      on
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Steven
      Davis(8)
      off
      Pierre-Emile
      Højbjerg(23)
      on
      85'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      James
      Ward-Prowse(16)
      Goal! Southampton 3, Crystal Palace 1. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      83'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Maya
      Yoshida(3)
      Goal! Southampton 2, Crystal Palace 1. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Steven Davis (Southampton).
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Long.
      80'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Cédric Soares(2)
      Cédric Soares (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross following a corner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
      72'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Romeu(14)
      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      65'

      post

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oriol Romeu.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Steven Davis.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
      58'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a through ball.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shane Long.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cédric Soares (Southampton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      48'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a headed pass.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'

      Southampton Goal

      Southampton
      Goal!
      Southampton
      Nathan
      Redmond(22)
      Nathan Redmond
      Goal! Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steven Davis with a cross.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jack Stephens (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Sam McQueen tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.
      41'

      free kick won

      Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mamadou Sakho with a headed pass following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      27'

      free kick won

      Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Oriol Romeu.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      26'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a set piece situation.
      25'

      free kick won

      Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam McQueen.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      14'

      free kick won

      Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Cédric Soares.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.