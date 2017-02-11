Stoke 1 Palace 0
Stoke1
Allen67'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
90'+4'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
89'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Loïc
Remy(8)on
87'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Ramadan Sobhi(32)off
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)on
81'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Substitution
Charlie
Adam(16)off
Ibrahim
Afellay(14)on
78'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
73'
free kick won
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
69'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Charlie Adam tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
68'
free kick won
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)on
67'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Joe
Allen(4)
Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
64'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
58'
Substitution
Phil
Bardsley(2)off
Glen
Johnson(8)on
58'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Phil Bardsley (Stoke City).
55'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
53'
Yellow Card
Shawcross(17)
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
42'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
40'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
37'
free kick won
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
35'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
33'
free kick won
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi with a cross.
30'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
28'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
24'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
19'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
16'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
11'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
40'
68'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
42'
77'
Starting lineup
33
Lee Grant
GK
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
53'
15
Bruno Martins Indi
DF
2
Phil Bardsley
DF
58'
3
Erik Pieters
DF
10
Marko Arnautovic
MF
4
Joe Allen
MF
67'
32
Ramadan Sobhi
MF
82'
6
Glenn Whelan
MF
16
Charlie Adam
MF
79'
25
Peter Crouch
S
Substitutes
5
Marc Muniesa
8
Glen Johnson
58'
9
Saido Berahino
14
Ibrahim Afellay
79'
18
Mame Biram Diouf
82'
21
Giannelli Imbula
24
Shay Given
Team stats
Possession
58%
43%
Total shots
7
6
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
339
227
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
3
2
Top performing palace players
ARS
2-0
HULL
MUN
2-0
WAT
WHU
2-2
WBA
MID
0-0
EVE
SUN
0-4
SOU
LIV
2-0
TOT
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
40'
68'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
42'
77'
Starting lineup
33
Lee Grant
GK
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
53'
15
Bruno Martins Indi
DF
2
Phil Bardsley
DF
58'
3
Erik Pieters
DF
10
Marko Arnautovic
MF
4
Joe Allen
MF
67'
32
Ramadan Sobhi
MF
82'
6
Glenn Whelan
MF
16
Charlie Adam
MF
79'
25
Peter Crouch
S
Substitutes
5
Marc Muniesa
8
Glen Johnson
58'
9
Saido Berahino
14
Ibrahim Afellay
79'
18
Mame Biram Diouf
82'
21
Giannelli Imbula
24
Shay Given
Team stats
Possession
58%
43%
Total shots
7
6
Shots on target
4
1
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
339
227
Free kicks
13
10
Offsides
3
2
Top performing palace players
ARS
2-0
HULL
MUN
2-0
WAT
WHU
2-2
WBA
MID
0-0
EVE
SUN
0-4
SOU
LIV
2-0
TOT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
90'+4'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
89'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Loïc
Remy(8)on
87'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Ramadan Sobhi(32)off
Mame Biram
Diouf(18)on
81'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Substitution
Charlie
Adam(16)off
Ibrahim
Afellay(14)on
78'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
73'
free kick won
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a corner.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
69'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Charlie Adam tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
68'
free kick won
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)on
67'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Joe
Allen(4)
Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi.
65'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
64'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
58'
Substitution
Phil
Bardsley(2)off
Glen
Johnson(8)on
58'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
56'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Phil Bardsley (Stoke City).
55'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
53'
Yellow Card
Shawcross(17)
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
42'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
40'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
38'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
37'
free kick won
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
35'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
33'
free kick won
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi with a cross.
30'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
28'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
28'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
24'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
19'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
16'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
11'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.