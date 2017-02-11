Skip navigation
      Stoke City vs Crystal Palace

      Stoke 1 Palace 0

      Stoke1
      Allen67'
      Palace0
      Sat 11 Feb 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier Leaguebet365 Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      89'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Loïc
      Remy(8)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Ramadan Sobhi(32)
      off
      Mame Biram
      Diouf(18)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Charlie
      Adam(16)
      off
      Ibrahim
      Afellay(14)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      74'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
      73'

      free kick won

      Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Charlie Adam tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
      68'

      free kick won

      Charlie Adam (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      on
      67'

      Stoke City Goal

      Stoke City
      Goal!
      Stoke City
      Joe
      Allen(4)
      Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
      64'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
      58'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Phil
      Bardsley(2)
      off
      Glen
      Johnson(8)
      on
      58'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      56'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Phil Bardsley (Stoke City).
      55'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bruno Martins Indi.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Shawcross(17)
      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Stoke City 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      37'

      free kick won

      Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      35'

      free kick won

      Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      33'

      free kick won

      Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi with a cross.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Bruno Martins Indi tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
      28'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      24'

      free kick won

      Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      16'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      11'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

