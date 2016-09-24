Sunderland 2 Palace 3
Sunderland2
Defoe39' 60'
Palace3
Ledley61'
McArthur76'
Benteke90'+4'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+5'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+4'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+4'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
Substitution
Jason
Puncheon(42)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
90'+2'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
86'
corner
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
86'
Substitution
Lee
Cattermole(6)off
Patrick
McNair(19)on
86'
Substitution
Adnan
Januzaj(44)off
Victor
Anichebe(28)on
83'
offside
Offside, Sunderland. Jan Kirchhoff tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
81'
corner
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joel Ward.
79'
free kick won
Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 2. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezekiel Fryers with a cross.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
75'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
73'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
72'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
72'
free kick won
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
68'
offside
Offside, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Kirchhoff.
66'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
61'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Joe
Ledley(16)
Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 1. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
60'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a fast break.
54'
free kick won
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
free kick won
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Sunderland 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+4'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'
free kick won
Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
45'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
45'+2'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a corner.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Duncan Watmore.
41'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
39'
Sunderland Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Sunderland 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
34'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
offside
Offside, Sunderland. Jan Kirchhoff tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
30'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Javier Manquillo.
22'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
21'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
20'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
corner
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
17'
free kick won
Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
15'
Substitution
Steven
Pienaar(20)off
Duncan
Watmore(14)on
14'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Steven Pienaar (Sunderland).
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
10'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
45'+4'
73'
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
72'
90'+3'
17
Christian Benteke
S
90'+4'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
90'+3'
Starting lineup
13
Jordan Pickford
GK
23
Lamine Koné
DF
5
Papy Djilobodji
DF
21
Javier Manquillo
DF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
DF
17
Didier Ndong
MF
27
Jan Kirchhoff
MF
6
Lee Cattermole
MF
86'
44
Adnan Januzaj
S
86'
20
Steven Pienaar
S
15'
18
Jermain Defoe
S
39'
60'
Substitutes
4
Jason Denayer
10
Wahbi Khazri
12
Mika
14
Duncan Watmore
15'
16
John O'Shea
19
Patrick McNair
86'
28
Victor Anichebe
86'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
11
21
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
3
5
Passes completed
260
336
Free kicks
12
15
Offsides
3
2
Top performing palace players
MUN
4-1
LEI
SWA
1-3
MCI
MID
1-2
TOT
LIV
5-1
HULL
STO
1-1
WBA
BOU
1-0
EVE
ARS
3-0
CHE
