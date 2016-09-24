Skip navigation
      Sunderland vs Crystal Palace

      Sunderland 2 Palace 3

      Sunderland2
      Defoe39' 60'
      Palace3
      Ledley61'
      McArthur76'
      Benteke90'+4'
      Sat 24 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueStadium of Light

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 3. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong with a cross following a set piece situation.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Didier Ndong (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      86'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      Lee
      Cattermole(6)
      off
      Patrick
      McNair(19)
      on
      86'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      Adnan
      Januzaj(44)
      off
      Victor
      Anichebe(28)
      on
      83'

      offside

      Offside, Sunderland. Jan Kirchhoff tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      82'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      79'

      free kick won

      Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur
      Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 2. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezekiel Fryers with a cross.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      72'

      free kick won

      Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Javier Manquillo.
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Sunderland. Lee Cattermole tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jan Kirchhoff.
      66'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
      61'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 1. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      60'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Sunderland 2, Crystal Palace 0. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye following a fast break.
      54'

      free kick won

      Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lee Cattermole.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Sunderland 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+4'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      45'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a corner.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Duncan Watmore.
      41'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
      39'

      Sunderland Goal

      Sunderland
      Goal!
      Sunderland
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Sunderland 1, Crystal Palace 0. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      34'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      offside

      Offside, Sunderland. Jan Kirchhoff tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      31'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      30'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Javier Manquillo.
      22'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      21'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
      20'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      17'

      free kick won

      Javier Manquillo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      15'

      Substitution

      Sunderland
      Steven
      Pienaar(20)
      off
      Duncan
      Watmore(14)
      on
      14'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Steven Pienaar (Sunderland).
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a corner.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      10'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Steve Mandanda
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon75'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      45'+4'
      substitution icon73'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      76'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      72'
      substitution icon90'+3'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      61'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      90'+4'

      Substitutes

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon90'+3'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon75'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon73'
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      26
      Bakary Sako
      44
      Ben Wynter

      Starting lineup

      13
      Jordan Pickford
      GK
      23
      Lamine Koné
      DF
      5
      Papy Djilobodji
      DF
      21
      Javier Manquillo
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Didier Ndong
      MF
      27
      Jan Kirchhoff
      MF
      6
      Lee Cattermole
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      44
      Adnan Januzaj
      S
      substitution icon86'
      20
      Steven Pienaar
      S
      substitution icon15'
      18
      Jermain Defoe
      S
      39'
      60'

      Substitutes

      4
      Jason Denayer
      10
      Wahbi Khazri
      12
      Mika
      14
      Duncan Watmore
      substitution icon15'
      16
      John O'Shea
      19
      Patrick McNair
      substitution icon86'
      28
      Victor Anichebe
      substitution icon86'
