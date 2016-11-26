Skip navigation
      Swansea City vs Crystal Palace

      Swansea City 5 Palace 4

      Swansea City5
      Sigurdsson36'
      Fer66' 68'
      Llorente90'+1' 90'+3'
      Palace4
      Zaha19'
      Tomkins75'
      Cork82' (OG)
      Benteke84'
      Sat 26 Nov 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSwansea.com Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Swansea City 5, Crystal Palace 4.
      90'+8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      90'+3'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Fernando
      Llorente(9)
      Goal! Swansea City 5, Crystal Palace 4. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Fernández following a set piece situation.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
      90'+1'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Fernando
      Llorente(9)
      Goal! Swansea City 4, Crystal Palace 4. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.
      89'

      free kick won

      Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jay Fulton.
      86'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Kyle
      Naughton(26)
      off
      Jefferson
      Montero(20)
      on
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Fulton(56)
      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      86'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 4. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      82'

      Swansea City Own Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Jack
      Cork(24)
      Own Goal by Jack Cork, Swansea City. Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 3.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Modou
      Barrow(17)
      off
      Angel
      Rangel(22)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      75'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins
      Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 2. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
      73'

      free kick won

      Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Ezekiel
      Fryers(19)
      on
      72'

      Yellow Card

      Naughton(26)
      Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      70'

      free kick won

      Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Leroy
      Fer(8)
      Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      67'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Leroy
      Fer(8)
      Goal! Swansea City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross.
      66'

      Substitution

      Swansea City
      Wayne
      Routledge(15)
      off
      Fernando
      Llorente(9)
      on
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      64'

      free kick won

      Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
      61'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jordi Amat (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      59'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge following a corner.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      56'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Townsend(10)
      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      54'

      free kick won

      Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      53'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      51'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      48'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).
      48'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      offside

      Offside, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
      44'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Modou Barrow (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Cork.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Hennessey(13)
      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      41'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      36'

      Swansea City Goal

      Swansea City
      Goal!
      Swansea City
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(23)
      Goal! Swansea City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Swansea City. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Modou Barrow is caught offside.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Federico Fernández.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Cork(24)
      Jack Cork (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      26'

      free kick won

      Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      25'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wayne Routledge.
      25'

      free kick won

      Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      free kick won

      Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      Yellow Card

      Routledge(15)
      Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      22'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Swansea City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      15'

      free kick won

      Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
      6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Amat.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      42'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      75'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      68'
      substitution icon73'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      67'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      19'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      90'+6'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S
      substitution icon52'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      84'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon52'
      54'
      16
      Joe Ledley
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      substitution icon73'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon82'
      27
      Damien Delaney

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      26
      Kyle Naughton
      DF
      72'
      substitution icon86'
      2
      Jordi Amat
      DF
      33
      Federico Fernández
      DF
      3
      Neil Taylor
      DF
      56
      Jay Fulton
      MF
      86'
      24
      Jack Cork
      MF
      27'
      82'
      8
      Leroy Fer
      MF
      66'
      68'
      15
      Wayne Routledge
      S
      22'
      substitution icon66'
      23
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      S
      36'
      17
      Modou Barrow
      S
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      5
      Mike van der Hoorn
      9
      Fernando Llorente
      substitution icon66'
      90'+1'
      90'+3'
      12
      Nathan Dyer
      13
      Kristoffer Nordfeldt
      20
      Jefferson Montero
      substitution icon86'
      22
      Angel Rangel
      substitution icon80'
      62
      Oliver McBurnie
      Swansea City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      57%
      44%
      Total shots
      18
      12
      Shots on target
      9
      4
      Corners
      10
      6
      Passes completed
      293
      203
      Free kicks
      24
      12
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      2430
      James Tomkins
      James Tomkins
      Duels won
      15
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      Touches
      48
      Yohan Cabaye
      Yohan Cabaye
      Tackles
      3
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      BUR
      1-2
      MCI
      HULL
      1-1
      WBA
      LEI
      2-2
      MID
      LIV
      2-0
      SUN
      CHE
      2-1
      TOT

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.