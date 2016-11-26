Swansea City 5 Palace 4
Swansea City5
Sigurdsson36'
Fer66' 68'
Llorente90'+1' 90'+3'
Palace4
Zaha19'
Tomkins75'
Cork82' (OG)
Benteke84'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Swansea City 5, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
90'+6'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
90'+3'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Fernando
Llorente(9)
Goal! Swansea City 5, Crystal Palace 4. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Federico Fernández following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.
90'+1'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Fernando
Llorente(9)
Goal! Swansea City 4, Crystal Palace 4. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jefferson Montero with a cross.
89'
free kick won
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jay Fulton.
86'
Substitution
Kyle
Naughton(26)off
Jefferson
Montero(20)on
86'
Yellow Card
Fulton(56)
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(17)
Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 4. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Dann with a headed pass following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
82'
Swansea City Own Goal
Goal!
Jack
Cork(24)
Own Goal by Jack Cork, Swansea City. Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 3.
82'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
81'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
Substitution
Modou
Barrow(17)off
Angel
Rangel(22)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
75'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 2. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
73'
free kick won
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Ezekiel
Fryers(19)on
72'
Yellow Card
Naughton(26)
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
70'
free kick won
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Leroy
Fer(8)
Goal! Swansea City 3, Crystal Palace 1. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
68'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
67'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Leroy
Fer(8)
Goal! Swansea City 2, Crystal Palace 1. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross.
66'
Substitution
Wayne
Routledge(15)off
Fernando
Llorente(9)on
65'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
64'
free kick won
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
61'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
59'
free kick won
Jordi Amat (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
59'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge following a corner.
57'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
56'
free kick won
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'
free kick won
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
53'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
Substitution
Connor
Wickham(21)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
51'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
48'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).
48'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Swansea City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Connor Wickham.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
45'+1'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
offside
Offside, Swansea City. Kyle Naughton tries a through ball, but Wayne Routledge is caught offside.
44'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Modou Barrow (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Cork.
42'
Yellow Card
Hennessey(13)
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
41'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
post
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
36'
Swansea City Goal
Goal!
Gylfi
Sigurdsson(23)
Goal! Swansea City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
34'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
33'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
32'
offside
Offside, Swansea City. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Modou Barrow is caught offside.
30'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Federico Fernández.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly with a cross.
27'
Yellow Card
Cork(24)
Jack Cork (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
26'
free kick won
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wayne Routledge.
25'
free kick won
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
free kick won
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
Yellow Card
Routledge(15)
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
22'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Swansea City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
18'
corner
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
15'
free kick won
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Modou Barrow.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Dann.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jordi Amat.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
34
Martin Kelly
DF
68'
73'
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
90'+6'
Starting lineup
1
Lukasz Fabianski
GK
26
Kyle Naughton
DF
72'
86'
2
Jordi Amat
DF
33
Federico Fernández
DF
3
Neil Taylor
DF
56
Jay Fulton
MF
86'
24
Jack Cork
MF
27'
82'
8
Leroy Fer
MF
66'
68'
15
Wayne Routledge
S
22'
66'
23
Gylfi Sigurdsson
S
36'
17
Modou Barrow
S
80'
Substitutes
5
Mike van der Hoorn
9
Fernando Llorente
66'
90'+1'
90'+3'
12
Nathan Dyer
13
Kristoffer Nordfeldt
20
Jefferson Montero
86'
22
Angel Rangel
80'
62
Oliver McBurnie
Team stats
Possession
57%
44%
Total shots
18
12
Shots on target
9
4
Corners
10
6
Passes completed
293
203
Free kicks
24
12
Offsides
2
0
BUR
1-2
MCI
HULL
1-1
WBA
LEI
2-2
MID
LIV
2-0
SUN
