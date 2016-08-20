Skip navigation
      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs 1 Palace 0

      Spurs1
      Wanyama82'
      Palace0
      Sat 20 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueWhite Hart Lane

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      off
      Tom
      Carroll(28)
      on
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
      90'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      off
      Josh
      Onomah(25)
      on
      90'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      88'

      Yellow Card

      Townsend(10)
      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
      85'

      free kick won

      Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
      84'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Victor
      Wanyama(12)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane following a corner.
      82'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      off
      Jordon
      Mutch(22)
      on
      81'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      80'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      78'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      77'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      Yellow Card

      Dier(15)
      Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      77'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
      74'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
      73'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
      68'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Christian
      Eriksen(23)
      off
      Dele
      Alli(20)
      on
      68'

      Yellow Card

      Vertonghen(5)
      Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      66'

      Yellow Card

      Dann(6)
      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      60'

      Yellow Card

      Walker(2)
      Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      56'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Dier.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
      44'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
      32'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      31'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      24'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      22'

      free kick won

      Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      17'

      free kick won

      Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      14'

      free kick won

      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      8'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

