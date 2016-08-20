Spurs 1 Palace 0
Spurs1
Wanyama82'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'+5'
Substitution
Erik
Lamela(11)off
Tom
Carroll(28)on
90'+4'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
90'
Substitution
Harry
Kane(10)off
Josh
Onomah(25)on
90'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
88'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
85'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
84'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Victor
Wanyama(12)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane following a corner.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
82'
Substitution
Damien
Delaney(27)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
82'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
81'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
80'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
78'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
77'
Yellow Card
Dier(15)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
74'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
73'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
68'
Substitution
Christian
Eriksen(23)off
Dele
Alli(20)on
68'
Yellow Card
Vertonghen(5)
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
60'
Yellow Card
Walker(2)
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
56'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Dier.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
44'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
32'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
29'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier.
26'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
24'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
17'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.
14'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
11'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
8'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
82'
Substitutes
36
Freddie Ladapo
Starting lineup
13
Michel Vorm
GK
3
Danny Rose
DF
2
Kyle Walker
DF
60'
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
5
Jan Vertonghen
DF
68'
15
Eric Dier
MF
77'
11
Erik Lamela
MF
90'+5'
10
Harry Kane
MF
90'
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
68'
12
Victor Wanyama
MF
82'
9
Vincent Janssen
S
Substitutes
8
Ryan Mason
20
Dele Alli
68'
25
Josh Onomah
90'
28
Tom Carroll
90'+5'
31
Luke McGee
33
Ben Davies
38
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
20
10
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
11
3
Passes completed
353
234
Free kicks
9
19
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
STO
1-4
MCI
WAT
1-2
CHE
SWA
0-2
HULL
WBA
1-2
EVE
BUR
2-0
LIV
LEI
0-0
ARS
Starting lineup
14
Lee Chung-Yong
MF
82'
Substitutes
36
Freddie Ladapo
Starting lineup
13
Michel Vorm
GK
3
Danny Rose
DF
2
Kyle Walker
DF
60'
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
5
Jan Vertonghen
DF
68'
15
Eric Dier
MF
77'
11
Erik Lamela
MF
90'+5'
10
Harry Kane
MF
90'
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
68'
12
Victor Wanyama
MF
82'
9
Vincent Janssen
S
Substitutes
8
Ryan Mason
20
Dele Alli
68'
25
Josh Onomah
90'
28
Tom Carroll
90'+5'
31
Luke McGee
33
Ben Davies
38
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Total shots
20
10
Shots on target
5
2
Corners
11
3
Passes completed
353
234
Free kicks
9
19
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
STO
1-4
MCI
WAT
1-2
CHE
SWA
0-2
HULL
WBA
1-2
EVE
BUR
2-0
LIV
LEI
0-0
ARS
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'+5'
Substitution
Erik
Lamela(11)off
Tom
Carroll(28)on
90'+4'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
90'
Substitution
Harry
Kane(10)off
Josh
Onomah(25)on
90'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
88'
Yellow Card
Townsend(10)
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
85'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
84'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Victor
Wanyama(12)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane following a corner.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
82'
Substitution
Damien
Delaney(27)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
82'
Substitution
Lee Chung-Yong(14)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
81'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
80'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
78'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace).
77'
Yellow Card
Dier(15)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
74'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Vincent Janssen is caught offside.
73'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.
68'
Substitution
Christian
Eriksen(23)off
Dele
Alli(20)on
68'
Yellow Card
Vertonghen(5)
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
Yellow Card
Dann(6)
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
60'
Yellow Card
Walker(2)
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
56'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Dier.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
44'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
35'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
32'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
29'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Dier.
26'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
24'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'
free kick won
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross following a corner.
20'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joel Ward.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
17'
free kick won
Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
free kick won
Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Vincent Janssen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.
14'
free kick won
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a cross.
11'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
8'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Scott Dann.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Janssen.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.