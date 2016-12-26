Watford 1 Palace 1
Watford1
Deeney71'
Palace1
Cabaye26'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+2'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Britos(3)
Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
88'
free kick won
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'
free kick won
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Juan Zuñiga(18)off
Jerome
Sinclair(19)on
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
83'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Troy Deeney (Watford).
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odion Ighalo (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a cross.
81'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
81'
Substitution
Mathieu
Flamini(4)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
80'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
free kick won
Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
76'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
74'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Jordon
Mutch(22)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a set piece situation.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Watford Goal
Goal!
Troy
Deeney(9)
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Troy Deeney (Watford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
70'
Yellow Card
Delaney(27)
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
penalty won
Penalty Watford. Sebastian Prödl draws a foul in the penalty area.
70'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
68'
free kick won
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Dann.
62'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
62'
free kick won
Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Prödl (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Miguel Britos (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Odion Ighalo (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Prödl.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
54'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
Yellow Card
Holebas(25)
José Holebas (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
49'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+5'
free kick won
Younes Kaboul (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Puncheon(42)
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+3'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
36'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nordin Amrabat (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odion Ighalo.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
29'
free kick won
Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
27'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Yohan
Cabaye(7)
Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
22'
free kick won
Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
17'
free kick won
Younes Kaboul (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
14'
Substitution
Valon
Behrami(11)off
Troy
Deeney(9)on
14'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Valon Behrami (Watford).
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
7'
free kick won
Valon Behrami (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Heurelho Gomes.
6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.
5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
4'
Substitution
Daryl
Janmaat(22)off
Juan Zuñiga(18)on
2'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Daryl Janmaat (Watford).
1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
42
Jason Puncheon
MF
45'+3'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
1
Heurelho Gomes
GK
5
Sebastian Prödl
DF
4
Younes Kaboul
DF
3
Miguel Britos
DF
90'+1'
25
José Holebas
MF
53'
11
Valon Behrami
MF
14'
22
Daryl Janmaat
MF
4'
17
Adlène Guédioura
MF
29
Etienne Capoue
S
7
Nordin Amrabat
S
24
Odion Ighalo
S
Substitutes
9
Troy Deeney
14'
71'
15
Craig Cathcart
16
Abdoulaye Doucouré
18
Juan Zuñiga
4'
85'
19
Jerome Sinclair
85'
27
Christian Kabasele
30
Costel Pantilimon
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
9
10
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
235
174
Free kicks
16
18
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
ARS
1-0
WBA
MUN
3-1
SUN
SWA
1-4
WHU
BUR
1-0
MID
CHE
3-0
BOU
LEI
0-2
EVE
HULL
0-3
MCI
