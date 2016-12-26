Skip navigation
      Watford vs Crystal Palace

      Watford 1 Palace 1

      Watford1
      Deeney71'
      Palace1
      Cabaye26'
      Mon 26 Dec 12:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVicarage Road

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Britos(3)
      Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      88'

      free kick won

      Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      free kick won

      Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Juan Zuñiga(18)
      off
      Jerome
      Sinclair(19)
      on
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      83'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Troy Deeney (Watford).
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odion Ighalo (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adlène Guédioura with a cross.
      81'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Damien Delaney tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mathieu
      Flamini(4)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      76'

      free kick won

      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jordon
      Mutch(22)
      on
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      Watford Goal

      Watford
      Goal!
      Watford
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      Troy Deeney
      Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 1. Troy Deeney (Watford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Delaney(27)
      Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      penalty won

      Penalty Watford. Sebastian Prödl draws a foul in the penalty area.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      68'

      free kick won

      Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Troy Deeney (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      62'

      free kick won

      Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sebastian Prödl (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Miguel Britos (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odion Ighalo (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Prödl.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      54'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      Yellow Card

      Holebas(25)
      José Holebas (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      53'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      49'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      48'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Younes Kaboul (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      Yellow Card

      Puncheon(42)
      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Miguel Britos (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
      36'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke draws a foul in the penalty area.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nordin Amrabat (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Odion Ighalo.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      29'

      free kick won

      Adlène Guédioura (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      27'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      Goal! Watford 0, Crystal Palace 1. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
      22'

      free kick won

      Juan Camilo Zuñiga (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      17'

      free kick won

      Younes Kaboul (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      14'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Valon
      Behrami(11)
      off
      Troy Deeney
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      on
      14'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      12'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Valon Behrami (Watford).
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Valon Behrami (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Heurelho Gomes.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adlène Guédioura.
      5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      4'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Daryl
      Janmaat(22)
      off
      Juan Zuñiga(18)
      on
      2'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Daryl Janmaat (Watford).
      1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      70'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      87'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      26'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      45'+3'
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      45'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon81'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      22
      Jordon Mutch
      substitution icon74'
      43
      Noor Husin
      46
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka

      Starting lineup

      1
      Heurelho Gomes
      GK
      5
      Sebastian Prödl
      DF
      4
      Younes Kaboul
      DF
      3
      Miguel Britos
      DF
      90'+1'
      25
      José Holebas
      MF
      53'
      11
      Valon Behrami
      MF
      substitution icon14'
      22
      Daryl Janmaat
      MF
      substitution icon4'
      17
      Adlène Guédioura
      MF
      29
      Etienne Capoue
      S
      7
      Nordin Amrabat
      S
      24
      Odion Ighalo
      S

      Substitutes

      9
      Troy Deeney
      substitution icon14'
      71'
      15
      Craig Cathcart
      16
      Abdoulaye Doucouré
      18
      Juan Zuñiga
      substitution icon4'
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Jerome Sinclair
      substitution icon85'
      27
      Christian Kabasele
      30
      Costel Pantilimon
      Watford

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      9
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      7
      3
      Passes completed
      235
      174
      Free kicks
      16
      18
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3039
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Duels won
      16
      Christian Benteke
      Christian Benteke
      Crosses
      5
      Jason Puncheon
      Jason Puncheon
      Touches
      59
      Martin Kelly
      Martin Kelly
      Tackles
      4
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      ARS
      1-0
      WBA
      MUN
      3-1
      SUN
      SWA
      1-4
      WHU
      BUR
      1-0
      MID
      CHE
      3-0
      BOU
      LEI
      0-2
      EVE
      HULL
      0-3
      MCI

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

