      West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace

      West Brom 0 Palace 2

      West Brom0
      Palace2
      Zaha55'
      Townsend84'
      Sat 04 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueThe Hawthorns

      Full-Time
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      81'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Darren
      Fletcher(24)
      off
      Jonathan Leko
      Jonathan
      Leko(45)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Allan-Roméo
      Nyom(2)
      off
      Hal
      Robson-Kanu(4)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
      63'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Nacer
      Chadli(22)
      off
      James
      McClean(14)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      on
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
      57'

      free kick won

      Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      31'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      12'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      10'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      West Bromwich Albion

      MUN
      1-1
      BOU
      SWA
      3-2
      BUR
      LEI
      3-1
      HULL
      STO
      2-0
      MID
      WAT
      3-4
      SOU
      LIV
      3-1
      ARS

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon62'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      55'
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      84'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      45'+1'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon74'
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon86'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      27
      Damien Delaney
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon62'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Ben Foster
      GK
      23
      Gareth McAuley
      DF
      25
      Craig Dawson
      DF
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      2
      Allan-Roméo Nyom
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      24
      Darren Fletcher
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      8
      Jake Livermore
      MF
      22
      Nacer Chadli
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      11
      Chris Brunt
      MF
      7
      James Morrison
      MF
      9
      Salomón Rondón
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Jonas Olsson
      4
      Hal Robson-Kanu
      substitution icon71'
      5
      Claudio Yacob
      12
      Marc Wilson
      13
      Boaz Myhill
      14
      James McClean
      substitution icon63'
      45
      Jonathan Leko
      substitution icon81'
      West Bromwich Albion

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      51%
      49%
      Total shots
      11
      10
      Shots on target
      1
      4
      Corners
      5
      5
      Passes completed
      266
      240
      Free kicks
      12
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3241
      Mamadou Sakho
      Mamadou Sakho
      Duels won
      13
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      74
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward
      Tackles
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      MUN
      1-1
      BOU
      SWA
      3-2
      BUR
      LEI
      3-1
      HULL
      STO
      2-0
      MID
      WAT
      3-4
      SOU
      LIV
      3-1
      ARS
      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 2. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      81'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Darren
      Fletcher(24)
      off
      Jonathan Leko
      Jonathan
      Leko(45)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McClean.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a through ball.
      78'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      73'

      free kick won

      Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Allan-Roméo
      Nyom(2)
      off
      Hal
      Robson-Kanu(4)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James McClean.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
      63'

      Substitution

      West Bromwich Albion
      Nacer
      Chadli(22)
      off
      James
      McClean(14)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      62'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      on
      62'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      60'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      60'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
      57'

      free kick won

      Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a cross following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      42'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      39'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      31'

      free kick won

      Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      17'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Morrison following a corner.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      12'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      10'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace).
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
      2'

      free kick won

      Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.