      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      West Ham 3 Palace 0

      West Ham3
      Feghouli68'
      Carroll79'
      Lanzini86'
      Palace0
      Sat 14 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Sam Byram (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Michail
      Antonio(30)
      off
      Ashley
      Fletcher(24)
      on
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      87'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      off
      Edimilson
      Fernandes(31)
      on
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Lanzini(10)
      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
      86'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break.
      83'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joe
      Ledley(16)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(31)
      on
      79'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Andy
      Carroll(9)
      Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
      77'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Lee Chung-Yong(14)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Loïc
      Remy(8)
      on
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Byram(22)
      Sam Byram (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      68'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Sofiane
      Feghouli(7)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Byram (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
      62'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      58'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      56'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
      53'

      free kick won

      Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      50'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      47'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Angelo
      Ogbonna(21)
      off
      Sam
      Byram(22)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Carroll(9)
      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Ledley(16)
      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      37'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Noble(16)
      Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Noble.
      29'

      free kick won

      Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mark Noble with a cross.
      24'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      free kick won

      Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      10'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, West Ham United. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
      7'

      free kick won

      Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      2'

      free kick won

      Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      90'+1'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      16
      Joe Ledley
      MF
      38'
      substitution icon81'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Mathieu Flamini
      8
      Loïc Remy
      substitution icon70'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      substitution icon70'
      19
      Ezekiel Fryers
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon81'
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Darren Randolph
      GK
      19
      James Collins
      DF
      2
      Winston Reid
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Michail Antonio
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      14
      Pedro Obiang
      MF
      16
      Mark Noble
      MF
      34'
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      MF
      9
      Andy Carroll
      S
      42'
      79'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      S
      86'
      87'
      substitution icon87'
      7
      Sofiane Feghouli
      S
      68'

      Substitutes

      13
      Adrián
      22
      Sam Byram
      substitution icon45'
      70'
      24
      Ashley Fletcher
      substitution icon89'
      28
      Jonathan Calleri
      31
      Edimilson Fernandes
      substitution icon87'
      35
      Reece Oxford
      36
      Domingos Quina
      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      44%
      56%
      Total shots
      14
      10
      Shots on target
      3
      1
      Corners
      2
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
      TOT
      4-0
      WBA
      WAT
      0-0
      MID
      SWA
      0-4
      ARS
      BUR
      1-0
      SOU
      SUN
      1-3
      STO
      HULL
      3-1
      BOU
      LEI
      0-3
      CHE

      West Ham United

      TOT
      4-0
      WBA
      WAT
      0-0
      MID
      SWA
      0-4
      ARS
      BUR
      1-0
      SOU
      SUN
      1-3
      STO
      HULL
      3-1
      BOU
      LEI
      0-3
      CHE
