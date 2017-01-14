West Ham 3 Palace 0
West Ham3
Feghouli68'
Carroll79'
Lanzini86'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+3'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
90'+2'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
Yellow Card
Ward(2)
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Sam Byram (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Substitution
Michail
Antonio(30)off
Ashley
Fletcher(24)on
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
87'
Substitution
Manuel
Lanzini(10)off
Edimilson
Fernandes(31)on
87'
Yellow Card
Lanzini(10)
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
86'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Manuel
Lanzini(10)
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break.
83'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
Substitution
Joe
Ledley(16)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(31)on
79'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Andy
Carroll(9)
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
77'
free kick won
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Lee Chung-Yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Loïc Rémy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
70'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Lee Chung-Yong(14)on
70'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Loïc
Remy(8)on
70'
Yellow Card
Byram(22)
Sam Byram (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
West Ham United Goal
Goal!
Sofiane
Feghouli(7)
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
62'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
56'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
53'
free kick won
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
52'
corner
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James Tomkins.
50'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
47'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.
45'
Substitution
Angelo
Ogbonna(21)off
Sam
Byram(22)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
42'
Yellow Card
Carroll(9)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
38'
Yellow Card
Ledley(16)
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
37'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
Yellow Card
Noble(16)
Mark Noble (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Noble.
29'
free kick won
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mark Noble with a cross.
24'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
13'
miss
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
10'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
offside
Offside, West Ham United. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.
7'
free kick won
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
2'
free kick won
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
90'+1'
16
Joe Ledley
MF
38'
81'
Substitutes
8
Loïc Remy
70'
14
Lee Chung-Yong
70'
Starting lineup
1
Darren Randolph
GK
19
James Collins
DF
2
Winston Reid
DF
21
Angelo Ogbonna
DF
45'
30
Michail Antonio
MF
89'
14
Pedro Obiang
MF
16
Mark Noble
MF
34'
3
Aaron Cresswell
MF
9
Andy Carroll
S
42'
79'
10
Manuel Lanzini
S
86'
87'
87'
7
Sofiane Feghouli
S
68'
Substitutes
13
Adrián
22
Sam Byram
45'
70'
24
Ashley Fletcher
89'
28
Jonathan Calleri
31
Edimilson Fernandes
87'
35
Reece Oxford
36
Domingos Quina
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Total shots
14
10
Shots on target
3
1
Corners
2
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
9
Offsides
0
0
TOT
4-0
WBA
WAT
0-0
MID
SWA
0-4
ARS
BUR
1-0
SOU
SUN
1-3
STO
HULL
3-1
BOU
LEI
0-3
CHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
