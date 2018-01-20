Skip navigation
      Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

      Arsenal 4 Palace 1

      Arsenal4
      Monreal6'
      Iwobi10'
      Koscielny13'
      Lacazette22'
      Palace1
      Milivojevic78'
      Sat 20 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEmirates Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      88'

      start delay

      Delay in match Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      82'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Alex
      Iwobi(17)
      off
      Sead
      Kolasinac(31)
      on
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
      78'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass following a corner.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      76'

      free kick won

      Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      72'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Mesut
      Özil(11)
      off
      Reiss
      Nelson(61)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Jack Wilshere tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
      68'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      66'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) because of an injury.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bakary Sako with a cross.
      59'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Mesut Özil tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      58'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      48'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      44'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      34'

      Substitution

      Arsenal
      Nacho
      Monreal(18)
      off
      Ainsley
      Maitland-Niles(30)
      on
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      28'

      start delay

      Delay in match Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
      28'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Wilshere.
      22'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Alexandre
      Lacazette(9)
      Goal! Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 0. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
      18'

      free kick won

      Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      15'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
      14'

      free kick won

      Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      13'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Laurent
      Koscielny(6)
      Goal! Arsenal 3, Crystal Palace 0. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal following a corner.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur with a cross.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mesut Özil.
      11'

      free kick won

      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Alex
      Iwobi(17)
      Goal! Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 0. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
      7'

      free kick won

      Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.
      6'

      Arsenal Goal

      Arsenal
      Goal!
      Arsenal
      Nacho
      Monreal(18)
      Goal! Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      78'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      2
      Joel Ward
      10
      Andros Townsend
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      23
      Pape Souaré
      27
      Damien Delaney
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon90'

      Starting lineup

      33
      Petr Cech
      GK
      20
      Shkodran Mustafi
      DF
      18
      Nacho Monreal
      DF
      6'
      substitution icon34'
      6
      Laurent Koscielny
      DF
      13'
      24
      Héctor Bellerín
      DF
      17
      Alex Iwobi
      MF
      10'
      substitution icon82'
      11
      Mesut Özil
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Jack Wilshere
      MF
      29
      Granit Xhaka
      MF
      35
      Mohamed El Neny
      MF
      9
      Alexandre Lacazette
      S
      22'

      Substitutes

      4
      Per Mertesacker
      13
      David Ospina
      21
      Calum Chambers
      30
      Ainsley Maitland-Niles
      substitution icon34'
      31
      Sead Kolasinac
      substitution icon82'
      61
      Reiss Nelson
      substitution icon72'
      62
      Eddie Nketiah
      Arsenal

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      63%
      37%
      Total shots
      16
      9
      Shots on target
      10
      5
      Corners
      5
      10
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BHA
      0-4
      CHE
      WHU
      1-1
      BOU
      EVE
      1-1
      WBA
      LEI
      2-0
      WAT
      STO
      2-0
      HUD
      BUR
      0-1
      MUN
      MCI
      3-1
      NEW

